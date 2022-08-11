Prince George's Robbery Suspect In Custody After Assaulting Woman With Child In Car: Sheriff

Osirameh Garaba Photo Credit: Prince George's County Sheriff's Office

A man wanted for assaulting and robbing a mother while she was driving with her young child in the car has been arrested, authorities say.

Osirameh Garaba was arrested on Monday, Aug. 8, after a warrant was obtained in connection to the robbery, on Wednesday, July 27 according to Prince George's County police.

On Monday, July 25, the victim called police from the 8100 block of Bird Lane in Greenbelt after Garaba entered her vehicle while she was stopped at a red light driving away from the Greenway Shopping Center, investigators said.

Garaba sat in the back with the victim's child and ordered her to begin driving and to not stop. He then allegedly began beating the victim with a closed fist and the victim brought the car to a complete stop before grabbing her child to flee.

Before the victim was able to flee, Garaba stole her phone, police said.

On Monday, Aug. 8, detectives arrested Garaba at an address in the 6800 block of Green Crescent Drive in Greenbelt following their investigation.

Garaba has been charged with second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and theft of $100 to under $1,500.

For more information contact the Communications and Public Affairs Division at 301-780-8637.

