ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbelt, MD

Prince George's Robbery Suspect In Custody After Assaulting Woman With Child In Car: Sheriff

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32iNeb_0hDqrQYi00
Osirameh Garaba Photo Credit: Prince George's County Sheriff's Office

A man wanted for assaulting and robbing a mother while she was driving with her young child in the car has been arrested, authorities say.

Osirameh Garaba was arrested on Monday, Aug. 8, after a warrant was obtained in connection to the robbery, on Wednesday, July 27 according to Prince George's County police.

On Monday, July 25, the victim called police from the 8100 block of Bird Lane in Greenbelt after Garaba entered her vehicle while she was stopped at a red light driving away from the Greenway Shopping Center, investigators said.

Garaba sat in the back with the victim's child and ordered her to begin driving and to not stop. He then allegedly began beating the victim with a closed fist and the victim brought the car to a complete stop before grabbing her child to flee.

Before the victim was able to flee, Garaba stole her phone, police said.

On Monday, Aug. 8, detectives arrested Garaba at an address in the 6800 block of Green Crescent Drive in Greenbelt following their investigation.

Garaba has been charged with second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and theft of $100 to under $1,500.

For more information contact the Communications and Public Affairs Division at 301-780-8637.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 12

Kandie Land
4d ago

He stole her phone and they found him using Find my IPhone. He’s a freaking genius . People please lock your doors

Reply
4
Chris
4d ago

There needs to be a three strikes system... depending on how bad the crime is and then being euthanized for criminals that continue to commit the same crime, we shouldn't waste our tax dollars on them.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenbelt, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Greenbelt, MD
County
Prince George's County, MD
Prince George's County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Hit-Run Driver At Large After Fatally Striking Pedestrian In Prince George's County: Police

A hit-and-run driver is at large after striking a pedestrian and speeding away in Maryland, police announced. The Bowie Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal hit and run collision incident involving a pedestrian in Prince George’s County shortly after 11 pm. on Thursday, Aug. 11 on Collington Road near the intersection of John Hanson Highway.
BOWIE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Reckless Driving#Violent Crime#Green Crescent Drive
Daily Voice

Clinton Man ID'd In Fatal Prince George's Crash

A Clinton man has been identified as the victim in a fatal Prince George's crash, authorities say. Michael Grigsby, 70, was pronounced dead shortly after the collision in the 9400 block of Piscataway Road, around 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14, according to Prince George's County police. Investigation revealed that Grigsby...
CLINTON, MD
Daily Voice

Violent Weekend In Upper Marlboro Claims Another Life

Detectives are looking to identify the suspect or suspects who killed a 21-year-old Cheltenham man during a violent weekend in Upper Marlboro, authorities say. Tyren Spry was shot to death in the 10200 block of Twayblade Court around 8 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14, according to Prince George's County police. Spry...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Royals
WUSA9

Bowie woman dies after hit-and-run

BOWIE, Md. — A woman in Prince George's County is dead after she was hit by a car during the late hours of Thursday, Aug. 11. Officials have identified 20-year-old Tatianna Heredia as the victim of a hit-and-run that took place just after 11 p.m. Police say that Heredia was walking on Collington Road in the area of John Hanson Highway in Bowie, Maryland when she was struck.
BOWIE, MD
Daily Voice

Victims ID'd In Fatal Baltimore County Crash

Baltimore County Police are continuing to investigate a fatal crash that ejected two people from the vehicle, authorities say. Elvis Espinoza, 20, and Salvador Melara, 21, were killed in the crash that occurred along Cranbrook Road just east of Greenside Drive shortly before 2 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 14, according to Baltimore County police.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
338K+
Followers
50K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy