NFL

247Sports

Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Mississippi State unveils throwback uniforms honoring Dowsing and Bell

Mississippi State is giving a nod to two iconic fixtures in Bulldog history 50 years after their initial impact. The University announced on Monday that the team will wear a throwback uniform on September 24 vs. Bowling Green. These uniforms will take fans back into the early 1970’s when Robert Bell and Frank Dowsing became the first black football players in school history in 1969.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

USF QB Timmy McClain enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Three hours after USF formally announced that Gerry Bohanon has won the program’s fifth quarterback competition in five years, a source tells Bulls247 that sophomore quarterback Timmy McClain has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. McClain enters the portal with three seasons of eligibility remaining and a potential redshirt year...
SANFORD, FL
247Sports

Michigan State football ranked No. 15 in preseason AP Top 25

The Spartans have started training camp, they’ve transitioned to full pads, they’ve held their first scrimmage and now comes another indicator that college football season is nearly here: the initial Associated Press Top-25 rankings. MSU will open the 2022 season ranked No. 15, marking their first appearance in the AP poll since 2019.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

2022 Minnesota Football Offseason Preview: Western Illinois Leathernecks

A writer’s note: This is a continuation of the Fan Preview series popularized by GI subscriber RRG over the years. RRG’s content is the foundation for what you read here—I (KyGuy29) made some changes to the format but the idea remains the same. If other subscribers have things they’d like to see in future previews, I welcome your comments and suggestions.
MACOMB, IL
247Sports

UGA transfer Jermaine Burton shifts focus to helping Tide win title

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Jermaine Burton was surprised by the reception he received at Alabama. Burton entered the NCAA transfer portal nine days after his Georgia Bulldogs beat the Crimson Tide, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Four days later, he committed to Alabama and enrolled shortly after, where he expected a much different reaction from his new teammates, the ones that watched him celebrate only two weeks prior.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Lloyd updates injury status

South Carolina Gamecocks running back MarShawn Lloyd feeling fine. But he isn’t quite 100 percent right now. Lloyd, who sat out the scrimmage on Saturday, was a limited participant during practice on Monday morning. “The injury, I had a little sprain in my foot, a minor sprain,” Lloyd said....
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Clemson football: D.J. Uiagalelei opens up on Cade Klubnik, QB outlook for 2022 season

D.J. Uiagalelei entered the 2021 season with a lot of buzz, but the then-sophomore quarterback and first-year starter struggled. Turning the page to what could be a make-or-break 2022 season, Uiagalelei explained this weekend that he was feeling great and confident going into the fall, despite five-star freshman Cade Klubnik on his heels. Overall, Uiagalelei had a positive outlook for the upcoming campaign.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Louisville 2023 recruiting class holds 14, sits inside Top 20

The 2023 recruiting cycle is still months away until the early signing period in December, but Louisville's class is off to an excellent start. Louisville added a pair of four-star commitments last week in wide receiver William Fowles and linebacker Stanquan Clark. The new additions make it 14 commitments in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

LSU QB Myles Brennan ending college football career

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan is stepping away from football, he announced Monday through a statement from the program. Brennan competed during fall camp for LSU’s starting job with former Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier. Brennan was set to return for his sixth season with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

LSU practice notes on Monday

It was a newsy morning at the LSU practice facility as the Tigers battled the heat and the competition without one of its quarterbacks. Graduate senior Myles Brennan was not in attendance for the portion of practice open to the media on Monday morning. This is noteworthy news because of the implications applied to Brennan, or any quarterback for that matter, missing even one practice.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

From Ivy League to SEC, Miller up for the challenge

South Carolina running back Dante Miller comes to Columbia after spending the first four years of his collegiate career at Columbia University. Miller earned his degree in sociology and also excelled on the football field at the same time as he was named a first-team All-Ivy League performer in 2021 by Phil Steele.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Ole Miss checks in at No. 21 in Preseason AP Poll

For the first time in Lane Kiffin's tenure at Ole Miss, the Rebels are ranked in the Preseason AP Top-25 poll, released Monday morning. Among SEC West teams, the Rebels are ranked behind Alabama, Texas A&M and Arkansas. In total, six SEC programs cracked the rankings. The Rebels finished the...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Podcast: Injuries, Offense, and Adjustments

Irish Illustrated Insider discusses Notre Dame’s next move on offense, offers a few projections on player totals, and agrees on one subscriber’s question regarding the key to victory at Ohio State. The Irish Illustrated Podcast is sponsored by:. The ultimate Gameday experience is yours! Whether you’re cheering on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

247Sports

