What We Learned: 5 things from Mississippi State training camp
Mississippi State has now been in training camp for more than a week and the Bulldogs just finished off their first training camp scrimmage on Saturday.
Georgia football: Freshman running back Branson Robinson ‘more than just muscle’
Last summer, future Georgia signee Branson Robinson turned heads with a photo of his bulked-out body carrying the football at a camp. Now, Robinson is in the midst of his first fall camp as a Bulldog, and his coaches expect him to do more than just flex. Georgia run-game coordinator...
Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
Mississippi State unveils throwback uniforms honoring Dowsing and Bell
Mississippi State is giving a nod to two iconic fixtures in Bulldog history 50 years after their initial impact. The University announced on Monday that the team will wear a throwback uniform on September 24 vs. Bowling Green. These uniforms will take fans back into the early 1970’s when Robert Bell and Frank Dowsing became the first black football players in school history in 1969.
USF QB Timmy McClain enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Three hours after USF formally announced that Gerry Bohanon has won the program’s fifth quarterback competition in five years, a source tells Bulls247 that sophomore quarterback Timmy McClain has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. McClain enters the portal with three seasons of eligibility remaining and a potential redshirt year...
Late Kick: Mississippi State is a chaos team in 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Mississippi State is a chaos team heading into the 2022 season.
Ole Miss quarterback situation got a little more interesting after Saturday's scrimmage
Jared Redding and David Johnson of 247Sports discuss what they saw from Ole Miss' fall scrimmage on Saturday, August 13.
Michigan State football ranked No. 15 in preseason AP Top 25
The Spartans have started training camp, they’ve transitioned to full pads, they’ve held their first scrimmage and now comes another indicator that college football season is nearly here: the initial Associated Press Top-25 rankings. MSU will open the 2022 season ranked No. 15, marking their first appearance in the AP poll since 2019.
2022 Minnesota Football Offseason Preview: Western Illinois Leathernecks
A writer’s note: This is a continuation of the Fan Preview series popularized by GI subscriber RRG over the years. RRG’s content is the foundation for what you read here—I (KyGuy29) made some changes to the format but the idea remains the same. If other subscribers have things they’d like to see in future previews, I welcome your comments and suggestions.
UGA transfer Jermaine Burton shifts focus to helping Tide win title
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Jermaine Burton was surprised by the reception he received at Alabama. Burton entered the NCAA transfer portal nine days after his Georgia Bulldogs beat the Crimson Tide, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Four days later, he committed to Alabama and enrolled shortly after, where he expected a much different reaction from his new teammates, the ones that watched him celebrate only two weeks prior.
Lloyd updates injury status
South Carolina Gamecocks running back MarShawn Lloyd feeling fine. But he isn’t quite 100 percent right now. Lloyd, who sat out the scrimmage on Saturday, was a limited participant during practice on Monday morning. “The injury, I had a little sprain in my foot, a minor sprain,” Lloyd said....
Clemson football: D.J. Uiagalelei opens up on Cade Klubnik, QB outlook for 2022 season
D.J. Uiagalelei entered the 2021 season with a lot of buzz, but the then-sophomore quarterback and first-year starter struggled. Turning the page to what could be a make-or-break 2022 season, Uiagalelei explained this weekend that he was feeling great and confident going into the fall, despite five-star freshman Cade Klubnik on his heels. Overall, Uiagalelei had a positive outlook for the upcoming campaign.
Louisville 2023 recruiting class holds 14, sits inside Top 20
The 2023 recruiting cycle is still months away until the early signing period in December, but Louisville's class is off to an excellent start. Louisville added a pair of four-star commitments last week in wide receiver William Fowles and linebacker Stanquan Clark. The new additions make it 14 commitments in...
UCLA Playbook: Ground Game Speed Round, Everything Else
With just a little bit of time left in the offseason, we review that grab bag of non-zone runs in the UCLA playbook.
LSU QB Myles Brennan ending college football career
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan is stepping away from football, he announced Monday through a statement from the program. Brennan competed during fall camp for LSU’s starting job with former Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier. Brennan was set to return for his sixth season with...
At long last, Jacobe Johnson's recruitment ends as Sooners keep four-star ATH home
The quiet Oklahoma town of Rush Springs is home to twelve hundred people, and its lone claim to fame is its unofficial title as the "Watermelon Capital of the World." Every year, it hosts the annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival, which regularly attracts tens of thousands of tourists. The town...
LSU practice notes on Monday
It was a newsy morning at the LSU practice facility as the Tigers battled the heat and the competition without one of its quarterbacks. Graduate senior Myles Brennan was not in attendance for the portion of practice open to the media on Monday morning. This is noteworthy news because of the implications applied to Brennan, or any quarterback for that matter, missing even one practice.
From Ivy League to SEC, Miller up for the challenge
South Carolina running back Dante Miller comes to Columbia after spending the first four years of his collegiate career at Columbia University. Miller earned his degree in sociology and also excelled on the football field at the same time as he was named a first-team All-Ivy League performer in 2021 by Phil Steele.
Ole Miss checks in at No. 21 in Preseason AP Poll
For the first time in Lane Kiffin's tenure at Ole Miss, the Rebels are ranked in the Preseason AP Top-25 poll, released Monday morning. Among SEC West teams, the Rebels are ranked behind Alabama, Texas A&M and Arkansas. In total, six SEC programs cracked the rankings. The Rebels finished the...
Podcast: Injuries, Offense, and Adjustments
Irish Illustrated Insider discusses Notre Dame’s next move on offense, offers a few projections on player totals, and agrees on one subscriber’s question regarding the key to victory at Ohio State. The Irish Illustrated Podcast is sponsored by:. The ultimate Gameday experience is yours! Whether you’re cheering on...
