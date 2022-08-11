Read full article on original website
Garden Club celebrates 85th anniversary
The Maryville Garden Club is celebrating its 85th anniversary and has been instrumental in beautifying Maryville during those decades. One of the things the club does is hold two annual plant sales to spread local plants through the community. The next sale is the Iris and Day Lily Sale from 7 to 11 am, Saturday, August 20 at the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 East First Street, Maryville. Then the next sale will be in the spring.
Mosaic Medical Center offers Mothering Mondays
August is National Breastfeeding Month, and Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville is proud to employ two active and engaged International Board of Lactation Consultant caregivers. For years, Mosaic has hosted Mothering Mondays for breastfeeding mothers to feed and weigh their baby to learn their milk intake, find support, ask questions, learn healthy living tips and more.
West Nodaway & Nodaway Holt switch to 4-day week, West Nodaway using state school protection officer program
(NODAWAY CO, Mo.) Two school districts in Nodaway County are making some changes this new school year. "Our school day is basically a 4-day school week. I like to call it more of a non-traditional calendar with Mondays being our off day," Nodaway Holt R-VII superintendent Jeff Blackford said. West...
Area committee for mayors, city clerks meets
The Local City Clerks and Mayors Committee kicked off its inaugural meeting, August 9, with low attendance but an optimistic outlook for the future. At the meeting were Pickering Alderman Dale Sharp, Skidmore City Clerk Meagan Morrow and Elmo City Clerk Norma Bragg. As a brain child of Morrow, the...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
RadioShack closes up shop at Best Brands Plus
In the early 1960s, RadioShack introduced their 130th franchise store in the world located in Maryville at Best Brands Plus. On August 1, 2022, Radio Shack officially closed their Maryville location. When Owner Cliff McNair purchased Best Brands Plus in 1985, RadioShack was the biggest non-food franchise in the world.
Mound City Resident Arrested in Holt County Sunday
Mound City, MO – A Mound City woman was arrested Sunday in Holt County. At 7:27 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 46-year-old Amy M. Knapp on an outstanding felony failure to appear Holt County warrant originally for burglary, speeding 107 mph in a 70 mph zone, and driving without a license.
Cameron man injured in three-vehicle crash on I-35
A Cameron resident was the only injury listed in a three-vehicle accident on Monday afternoon on Interstate 35 in Clay County. Twenty-three-year-old Timothy Sifers was taken by EMS to Liberty Hospital with minor injuries. Drivers of two pickup trucks, 64-year-old Christopher Jensen of Stanberry and 34-year-old Austin Hassebrock of Van Meter, Iowa were not reported injured.
Mazzie Boyd notches big victory in state representative’s race
Harrison County, MO: Mazzie Boyd, a newcomer from Hamilton, ran away with Harrison County’s vote over current state representative Randy Railsback in the Republican 2nd District state representative’s race on Tuesday. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
Bethany man injured in crash on Highway 136
A Bethany resident was hurt when the van he was driving went off Highway 136 and hit a tree just east of Bethany. Sixty-eight-year-old Harold Fordyce was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with moderate injuries. The accident happened late Saturday afternoon when the eastbound van went off...
Two Daviess County Officers Receive Dog Bites During Arrest
GALLATIN, MO – Two Daviess County officers were bitten by a suspect’s dog during an assault investigation in Gallatin on Friday night. According to a probable cause affidavit issued by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy on the scene was attempting to stop 49-year-old Gallatin resident Daniel Stout as he was walking away from them when he was bitten by the suspect’s dog. During the subsequent struggle with the suspect, a second deputy was injured from a dog bite and from falling over a large rock.
