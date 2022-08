An 86-year-old Windom man and his paraglider were rescued from a tree, Aug. 10, following a flight mishap. Windom police, fire and ambulance departments were called to the Cottonwood Lake area following a report that the paraglider had crashed into a large Cottonwood tree. The man and his paraglider were rescued with the help of a bucket truck.

