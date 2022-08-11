Electric Unicycle Competition coming to Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Amped Electric Games selected Bentonville for their first-ever International Electric Unicycle Games.

According to a press release, the games promise to bring thrills during the weekend of September 2-4. Riders will come from around the world to compete in the Electric Unicycle Competition (EUC) held at the Bentonville Fairgrounds.

“The Electric Unicycle is revolutionizing urban transportation and is the fastest growing new segment in green transportation,” states Nathan Pust, founder of REV Rides. “We are so excited for more people to experience this level of freedom in transportation and recreation.”

Amped Electric Games has chosen to “Go Gold” during the event, with funds going to the American Childhood Cancer Organization. During the games, guests can purchase 50/50 raffle tickets to win one of two electric unicycles.

Go Gold events are held by hosts on behalf of The American Childhood Cancer Organization where they raise awareness and funds for childhood cancer. This particular event coincides with Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, with hopes to amplify the mission.

“We’re so excited to be working with Amped Electric Games to Go Gold during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month,” said Blair Scroggs, Public Relations Coordinator of The American Childhood Cancer Organization. “We hope that we can work with them for many years to come.”

EUC Racers led by Chris Iwinski are expected to reach speeds in excess of 55 MPH on their large 22” diameter wheels. Not to be overshadowed, the VIP jumpers plan to attempt a jump over a school bus led by Mike Leahy on their lighter 18” diameter wheels.

Each night, spectators will have the opportunity to watch both the main events in racing and jumping as well as these VIP riders’ demonstrations. According to Seth Johnson, “We are very excited for this event. We will be showcasing the top electric unicycle riders in the country. The events will include on-road and off-road races, jump competitions, obstacle courses, and freestyle. We encourage EUC riders of all levels to join us to meet our VIP riders and participate in these once-in-a-lifetime events.”

