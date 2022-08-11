Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
83-year-old Louisiana man accused of pointing gun at dog during neighbor dispute
PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office recently responded to a disturbance on LA 1. The disturbance involved neighbors in the 6300 block of LA 1. One of those neighbors was identified as Harold J. Theriot, 83, of Belle Rose. Deputies arrived at the scene and...
brproud.com
BRPD identify victim in deadly shooting outside convenience store on Plank Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting on Sunday afternoon. The deadly shooting happened at approximately 3:50 p.m. on Plank Rd. and took the life of Jeremy Williams, 35, of Baton Rouge. BRPD said the deadly shooting took place in...
brproud.com
EBRSO: Man allegedly shot brother in groin after verbal argument inside local home
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported shooting around 2 a.m. on Monday, August 15. The shooting took place at a home located near Siegen Ln. Deputies arrived at a home in the 1200 block of Briarrose Dr. after...
brproud.com
BRPD investigating reported shooting that leaves one man injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting in the 700 block of N Carrollton Ave. on Tuesday. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man with gunshot wounds. At this time, the shooting victim is expected to be ok.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
81-year-old man charged for abusing elderly woman
BAYOU L’OURSE, La (BRPROUD) — An 81-year-old man is facing abuse charges after officials learned he abused an elderly woman ‘over a period of time.’. According to arrest documents, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a healthcare facility in Morgan City regarding an elderly woman being examined for domestic related injuries on Monday. Officials determined that the woman was allegedly being abused over a period of time by Dewey J. Landry.
brproud.com
Satsuma man jailed, charged with 40 counts of video voyeurism
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Satsuma man is behind bars on accusations of using a camera to capture images or video of others in private situations. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO), a months-long investigation into the case revealed 38-year-od Christopher Johnson as a suspect.
brproud.com
Three teenagers hurt in overnight shooting on Madison Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16. Officers arrived in the 5600 block of Madison Ave. and found three gunshot victims. The three gunshot victims were teenagers. At this time, their injuries are...
brproud.com
Authorities seek suspect who stole parts off semi-trucks in WBR
WEST BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a potential suspect in connection to a theft at a local trucking business on Commercial Drive on Aug. 6. According to deputies, security cameras captured a white vehicle coming and leaving the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
Suspects accused of stealing $5K in items from Gonzales store
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — The Gonzales Police Department seeks four theft suspects accused of stealing over $5,000 in merchandise from a store. Police said the theft took place at Ulta Beauty. No other details of the theft were shared. Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Burchell at...
brproud.com
29-year-old arrested for battery of an officer, possession charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old on multiple charges against an officer. According to EBRSO, deputies were responding to a call at the intersection of Glen Oaks Drive and Cedar Grove when a deputy found out that 29-year-old Quentiss Jackson had been arguing with a person. Jackson allegedly had taken that person’s phone and refused to return it.
brproud.com
One dead following Sunday afternoon shooting on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting within the 4600 block of Plank Road, near Evangeline Street occurred Sunday (August 14) evening and one person was found deceased, officials say. The incident was confirmed by officials around 5 p.m., but it’s likely the shooting occurred a few hours earlier....
brproud.com
LPSO: 2 teen girls missing since Sunday
WATSON, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers. The sheriff’s office identified the missing teens as 14-year-old Destiney Demoll and 15-year-old Kayla Watkins. Authorities said both were last seen together at their guardian’s home in Watson on Sunday, Aug. 14.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
BR father accused of shaking 8-week-old, causing cracked rib, retinal hemorrhages and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Members of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate a possible case of child abuse on Monday, June 13. The investigation started in the Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital Emergency Room. An 8-week-old was found to have...
brproud.com
Body found in grass on Florida Boulevard, BRPD investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old who was found in the grass on Florida Boulevard Saturday night. The police say that Kaylon Shaw had been shot and killed during a domestic incident. Shaw’s body was found in...
brproud.com
Officials called to Sunday afternoon apartment fire at Jefferson Lakes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Firefighters with St. George Fire were called to Jefferson Lakes Apartments Sunday (August 14) evening. The apartment complex, which is situated along Jefferson Highway, between Pecue Lane and Airline Highway, was the scene of a blaze that remains under investigation, officials say. One of...
brproud.com
Assumption Parish deputies arrest woman after stolen guns found in car
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 40-year-old Napoleonville woman was arrested Friday after she was found with stolen handguns in her car. Assumption Parish deputies responded to a dispute complaint in a Labdieville neighborhood Thursday afternoon. During the investigation, a shotgun was found in the backseat of a car occupied by Amanda Blanchard.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash on South I-110 at Terrace Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a crash along South I-110 at Terrace Street Monday (August 15) afternoon. The incident was initially reported around 3:25 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Area drivers may experience delays due to the crash. For the latest news,...
brproud.com
BRPD seize over 700 grams of heroin, guns, over 10k in large drug bust
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A month-long investigation by the Baton Rouge Police Department Narcotics Divison led to the bust of a large heroin distribution operation. BRPD began an investigation into Cedric Kelly, 41, and his alleged involvement in heroin being distributed in the Baton Rouge area. During the investigation, BRPD and other law enforcement conducted three search warrants at locations Kelly allegedly used to stash, process, and distribute large amounts of heroin.
brproud.com
La. State Police to sponsor annual 5k in support of Suicide Prevention Month
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, a period of time that’s been set aside for activities that aim to shift public perception of an often taboo subject, spread hope, and share vital information with people who’ve been affected by suicide. This...
brproud.com
Two children among those displaced after early morning fire on Clear Lake Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an apartment fire around 3 a.m. on Monday, August 15. The fire took place in the 1600 block of Clear Lake Ave. BRFD said firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading outside one apartment. There...
Comments / 0