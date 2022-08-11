The Maryville Garden Club is celebrating its 85th anniversary and has been instrumental in beautifying Maryville during those decades. One of the things the club does is hold two annual plant sales to spread local plants through the community. The next sale is the Iris and Day Lily Sale from 7 to 11 am, Saturday, August 20 at the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 East First Street, Maryville. Then the next sale will be in the spring.

