The Maryville Garden Club is celebrating its 85th anniversary and has been instrumental in beautifying Maryville during those decades. One of the things the club does is hold two annual plant sales to spread local plants through the community. The next sale is the Iris and Day Lily Sale from 7 to 11 am, Saturday, August 20 at the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 East First Street, Maryville. Then the next sale will be in the spring.
August is National Breastfeeding Month, and Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville is proud to employ two active and engaged International Board of Lactation Consultant caregivers. For years, Mosaic has hosted Mothering Mondays for breastfeeding mothers to feed and weigh their baby to learn their milk intake, find support, ask questions, learn healthy living tips and more.
The Local City Clerks and Mayors Committee kicked off its inaugural meeting, August 9, with low attendance but an optimistic outlook for the future. At the meeting were Pickering Alderman Dale Sharp, Skidmore City Clerk Meagan Morrow and Elmo City Clerk Norma Bragg. As a brain child of Morrow, the...
In the early 1960s, RadioShack introduced their 130th franchise store in the world located in Maryville at Best Brands Plus. On August 1, 2022, Radio Shack officially closed their Maryville location. When Owner Cliff McNair purchased Best Brands Plus in 1985, RadioShack was the biggest non-food franchise in the world.
