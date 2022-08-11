Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?
813 Day Celebrations Are Under Way
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing Downturn
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Tom Brady Admitted 1 'Very Difficult' Issue In His Marriage
With Tom Brady taking an extended absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many have been speculating about the reason for it. While Brady and his family are reportedly doing OK health-wise, the reason for his departure could still be related to his loved ones. Perhaps the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback...
Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job
Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video
New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Adrian Peterson looks like he is ready to punish Le’Veon Bell in Boxing Match (VIDEO)
Well all know Adrian Peterson was a big back but the 37-year-old back from Texas is now taking his talents to boxing. The former NFL running back is going to take on former Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell on September 10th, and Peterson looks to be working on a KO.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Why aren’t the Browns signing JC Tretter? Is he being blackballed by the NFL?
JC Tretter is the NFLPA president, and he is a pretty vocal person. He was talking trash last week after looking at pictures from Soldier Field where the field had little holes all over the place. Tretter is a very good player though too. He is not on an NFL...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Yaqub Talib will turn himself into authorities within the hour | Aqib Talib is devastated
This weekend a fight erupted at a Youth Football Game and it could have easily been prevented. It is never this serious. A fight broke out between Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib and youth football Dragons coach Mike Hickmon. Dragons president Mike Freeman said the dispute began when Hickmon...
Ben Roethlisberger Sends Clear Message About Steelers Quarterbacks
On Saturday night, the Steelers battled the Seahawks to begin their preseason schedule. Ben Roethlisberger, who retired this offseason, tuned in. The Steelers played three quarterbacks during the game, including Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett. Each is competing for the starting job. All three threw a touchdown pass....
Ben Roethlisberger reacts to Kenny Pickett, Steelers QBs’ big game vs. Seahawks
Ben Roethlisberger couldn’t hide his excitement about the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers after Kenny Pickett and the rest of the quarterback group showed up big time against the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers won their first preseason game for 2022 against the Seahawks 32-25, with Pickett, Mason Rudolph and...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
A new video shows Aqib Talib standing near his brother when a youth football coach was fatally shot five times
Aqib Talib did not shoot anyone, but a new video released by TMZ Sports shows the moment Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib fatally shoots a youth football coach in front of his team and his own child. The video is very graphic, but it stops the minute you can see...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Should the Washington Commanders trade Antonio Gibson?
The Washington Commanders fans would love to see Antonio Gibson succeed, but he continues to struggle. After their game against the Carolina Panthers, head coach Ron Rivera sounded pretty pissed with the third year running back. “Antonio’s got to run harder,” Rivera told reporters. “When he starts to shuffle and...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Five rookies who are destined for a MONSTER rookie season
I have been watching football a long time, but I think there are five rookies this year that are going to really exceed expectations and if you are in fantasy football you may want to jump on them as soon as possible. I am going to go into detail why I think these five players are going to have a huge season.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Giants new head coach Brian Daboll offense is struggling in practice | Are they testing Daniel Jones in situational football?
The New York Giants are not going to keep Daniel Jones long term unless he has a huge season, but they did not pick up his fifth year option making him a free agent after the season. The Giants young quarterback has shown some growth but has struggled to really find his comfort zone.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for August 15, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Ravens activated CB Marcus Peters and S Ar’Darius Washington from PUP list. Ravens released RB Corey Clement and DB Robert Jackson. Cowboys released WR Ty Fryfogle, DL Austin Faoliu, TE Ian Bunting, FB Ryan Nall, and CB Kyron Brown (injured) Denver Broncos. Broncos signed LB Joe Schobert. Broncos activated...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Jets rookie WR Garrett Wilson says there is definitely a difference between Joe Flacco and Zach Wilson
Garrett Wilson will have to work with Joe Flacco after Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury. Today, Zach Wilson is scheduled to have surgery on his knee and will keep him out for several weeks. Garrett Wilson the rookie was asked by reporters if there was a difference between Joe Flacco and Zach Wilson and Wilson said there was definitely a difference.
Tigers rookie Kerry Carpenter’s immediate reaction to first major league home run
The Detroit Tigers lost eight games consecutively entering the nightcap of their doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians. Thanks to rookie Kerry Carpenter, their fortunes changed. Carpenter mashed his first big league double, his first major league home run, his first major league RBI, and his first major league multi-hit game...
