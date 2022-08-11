ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Spun

Tom Brady Admitted 1 'Very Difficult' Issue In His Marriage

With Tom Brady taking an extended absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many have been speculating about the reason for it. While Brady and his family are reportedly doing OK health-wise, the reason for his departure could still be related to his loved ones. Perhaps the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback...
The Spun

Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job

Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video

New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Sends Clear Message About Steelers Quarterbacks

On Saturday night, the Steelers battled the Seahawks to begin their preseason schedule. Ben Roethlisberger, who retired this offseason, tuned in. The Steelers played three quarterbacks during the game, including Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett. Each is competing for the starting job. All three threw a touchdown pass....
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Should the Washington Commanders trade Antonio Gibson?

The Washington Commanders fans would love to see Antonio Gibson succeed, but he continues to struggle. After their game against the Carolina Panthers, head coach Ron Rivera sounded pretty pissed with the third year running back. “Antonio’s got to run harder,” Rivera told reporters. “When he starts to shuffle and...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Five rookies who are destined for a MONSTER rookie season

I have been watching football a long time, but I think there are five rookies this year that are going to really exceed expectations and if you are in fantasy football you may want to jump on them as soon as possible. I am going to go into detail why I think these five players are going to have a huge season.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for August 15, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game

Ravens activated CB Marcus Peters and S Ar’Darius Washington from PUP list. Ravens released RB Corey Clement and DB Robert Jackson. Cowboys released WR Ty Fryfogle, DL Austin Faoliu, TE Ian Bunting, FB Ryan Nall, and CB Kyron Brown (injured) Denver Broncos. Broncos signed LB Joe Schobert. Broncos activated...
