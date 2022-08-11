ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

Washington Twp. roundabout set to open within the next week

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nVuka_0hDqqYaJ00

WASHINGTON TWP. — The roundabout at Mad River and Alex Bell roads is set to open within the next week, Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner’s office announced Thursday.

>> Back to School: Safety for students at school bus stops

The $967,000 project took about four months to construct and will benefit the environment in that constantly moving traffic means less idling, which leads to a decrease in vehicle emissions and fuel consumption.

The roundabout will boost traffic efficiency and safety because it is designed to force drivers to slow down, Gruner’s office said.

On average, roundabouts reduce total crashes by 35 percent, injuries by 76 percent and fatalities by 90 percent.

>> Driver ejected, killed in single-vehicle crash on I-70 in Montgomery County

“Research shows roundabouts are safer than other types of intersections,” Gruner said in a prepared statement. “We know some drivers may find roundabouts intimidating. To help provide reassurance, we are working to inform our residents on the benefits of roundabouts and educate them as to how to drive them.”

When driving in a roundabout, Gruner’s office advises, you should always do the following:

◊ Slow down

◊ Yield when entering (drivers in the circle have the right of way)

◊ Look to your left and enter the circle by turning right

◊ Once you enter, do not stop

◊ Turn right to leave the roundabout onto your desired road

◊ Exit the roundabout if you see or hear an emergency vehicle, then pull over

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
WDTN

Multi-vehicle crash closes I-75 SB in Miami Township

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A highway is shut down in Miami Township after a multi-vehicle crash Monday. Dispatchers with Miami Township said the crash happened at 1:47 p.m. on I-75 southbound, just after Lyons Road and before State Route 725. Five vehicles were involved in the crash. All lanes of I-75 southbound are closed […]
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Search underway for suspect who rammed Middletown police cruiser

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police and Ohio State Highway Patrol are searching for a suspect rammed into a police cruiser. It happened sometime Monday evening after police responded to a report of shots fired, according to a Middletown PD spokesperson. Officers didn’t find anyone shot, but the suspect...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, OH
Montgomery County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Washington Township, OH
Local
Ohio Traffic
State
Washington State
Montgomery County, OH
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roundabout#Traffic Accident#Washington Twp
hometownstations.com

Man killed in crash on U.S. Route 127 in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Fort Recovery man was killed in a two-car crash in Mercer County this morning. The crash happened at 5:30 a.m. on State Route 127, just south of 119 in Grandville Township. 51-year-old Martin Schmitt was heading south when a pickup truck, being driven by 58-year-old James Bruns of North Star, Ohio, went left of center, striking Schmitt's SUV. Schmitt was pronounced dead at the scene, and Bruns was taken to Mercer Health for treatment. The crash remains under investigation, and the case will be forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office for review.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Gunshot victim walks into local hospital; Crews investigating

DAYTON — Crews are investigating after a person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday night. Montgomery County dispatch said crews were informed of someone with a gunshot wound to the shoulder walking into Miami Valley Hospital around 11:22 p.m. The victim told police the shooting happened...
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Cleveland.com

Head-on crash kills 3 people in southwest Ohio

TATE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A head-on crash Sunday morning in Clermont County killed three people, according to reports. Deborah Mell, 66, Jeffery Champan, 35, and Racheal Miller, 34, died in the crash, which occurred at about 8:52 a.m. on Ohio 125, the State Highway Patrol tells WLWT Channel 5. All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
92K+
Followers
120K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy