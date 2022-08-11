Throughout the offseason, there has been one topic overshadowing all the others: the loss of Devante Adams. Everyone, Packers fan or not, has been asking how the Packers are going to fill the gaping hole he’s left behind. The front office of Green Bay has received a lot of heat after spending BOTH of their first-round picks on the defense instead of a receiver.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO