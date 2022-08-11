Paramount Plus’ Secret Headquarters draws from many different superhero movies past. Owen Wilson’s character Jack Kincaid is secretly the Guard, a superhero who uses alien technology to rise up as Earth’s guardian, à la Green Lantern, and wears a metal suit strongly resembling Iron Man’s. But the bulk of the action takes place in the Guard’s titular secret headquarters. Directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman told Polygon that they looked at the Batcave from Tim Burton’s Batman movie as inspiration for the setting, as well as Lex Luthor’s lair in the first Superman movie. But they also drew from a few unlikely sources.

