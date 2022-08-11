ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Polygon

John Wick prequel show set to debut on Peacock in 2023

The John Wick prequel series is set to launch in 2023, on the NBC subscription service, Peacock. The Continental, a three-part series set in the Continental Hotel, was originally set to launch on Starz. Peacock has since acquired the series along with the rights to the John Wick trilogy. The...
TV SERIES
Polygon

Secret Headquarters directors wanted to make a new type of superhero movie

Paramount Plus’ Secret Headquarters draws from many different superhero movies past. Owen Wilson’s character Jack Kincaid is secretly the Guard, a superhero who uses alien technology to rise up as Earth’s guardian, à la Green Lantern, and wears a metal suit strongly resembling Iron Man’s. But the bulk of the action takes place in the Guard’s titular secret headquarters. Directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman told Polygon that they looked at the Batcave from Tim Burton’s Batman movie as inspiration for the setting, as well as Lex Luthor’s lair in the first Superman movie. But they also drew from a few unlikely sources.
MOVIES
Polygon

Don’t judge One Piece by its anime

When I finished reading One Piece, I felt a 1,000-chapter hole in my heart. Hungry for more, I decided to rewatch some of my favorite moments via the anime. I wanted to know what the Straw Hat crew looked like bursting through the great open seas fully animated. I wanted more of this world I had grown to love over the months I blazed through the manga.
COMICS
Polygon

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere with two episodes

The new Lord of the Rings series from Amazon Prime will premiere with two episodes on Sept. 1 at 9 p.m. EDT/ 6 p.m. PDT. After that, the episodes will follow a more standard one-a-week schedule, dropping at 12 a.m. EDT on Fridays/9 p.m. PDT on Thursdays. The first season will be eight episodes long, concluding on Oct. 14.
TV SERIES

