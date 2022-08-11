ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
q95fm.net

Hazard’s City Water Plant Suffered Damages Due to Flood

City of Hazard Utilities officials on Monday posted a statement on Facebook saying the city’s water plant suffered damages to its raw water pumps and is forced to using spare resources. Officials said they have ordered new pumps for the plant, due to the old pumps being damaged by...
HAZARD, KY
Albany Herald

'We thought we were safe': Kentucky disaster shows how US is ill-prepared and under-insured for devastating floods

When Bob and Debbie Smith signed up for flood insurance years ago, they never expected the storm that transformed the little river next to their backyard into a raging, muddy torrent. They never imagined that they and their cat would need to be rescued from their front porch by a neighbor with a boat as the floodwater reached up to their chests.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
County
Perry County, KY
wymt.com

ARH flood relief distribution center located in old JCPenney building

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A makeshift ARH flood relief community distribution center is serving people across the region. A little more than a year after JCPenney shut its doors, the space is once again serving as a major hub for people in Eastern Kentucky. This time, though, people are not shopping.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Experts can help save heirlooms damaged in Kentucky flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Experts who are visiting disaster centers in Kentucky can help people whose heirlooms and keepsakes were damaged in recent flooding. Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said experts from the Heritage Emergency National Task Force may be able to help save photos, artwork, quilts, important documents and other items.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Chemical spill in Floyd County creek causes water to turn blue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floyd County Emergency Management was called to a New Albany creek that turned blue. The agency posted on Facebook saying they were notified Friday of an unknown chemical spill in Fall Run Creek. The Floyd County Health Department and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management also...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Osborne Brothers Festival raises $56,000 for flood relief

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - One local festival-turned-relief concert raised quite a bit of money for flood relief efforts. The 29th Annual Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival, which was already scheduled, was turned into a relief concert to raise money for the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky following the deadly flooding in late July.
HYDEN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#How To Deal#In Your House
wymt.com

Local priest donates $5,000 worth of Amazon gift cards to Hindman

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Local priest Father Jim Sichko has been receiving donations from people hoping to help out flood victims through him. Today he went to Hindman Settlement School to give out $5,000 worth of Amazon gift cards to flood victims. Sichko, who is based out of Lexington, says the visit was in honor of two people who spoke highly of the area.
HINDMAN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
wymt.com

Eastern Kentuckians figuring out what comes next

BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - It could be months or longer before life is normal again for people in Eastern Kentucky. Many people are still without water. People in Buckhorn said it is still hard to believe what happened. Many are clearing out houses of nearly everything. Some people will have...
BUCKHORN, KY
wymt.com

KYTC crews working to clear flood debris from roads

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than two weeks on from historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, the efforts to clean up and recover continue. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews are out in two hard-hit counties working to remove debris from state highways. KYTC District 7 crews are focusing on Route 15...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

EKY church partners with outdoor recreation groups to deliver supplies

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Volunteers gathered at a parking lot off of Highway 80 in Hazard to deliver supplies. “We know that there’s parts of the counties that people can’t get to with supplies because the roads are gone so we just put out a Facebook post and we did a zoom call and asked for people to come and help,” Chris Fugate, pastor at Gospel Light Baptist Church, said.
HAZARD, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Volunteers work tirelessly in eastern Kentucky, more help needed

“It’s so overwhelming and when you’re here, you’re so busy working all of the time that you go home and collapse,” said Sizemore. Sizemore has been helping at the flood relief community distribution center in the old JC Penny building in Perry County since floods washed out the homes of those in her community.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Richmond Police Dept. donates cruiser, collects supplies for flood-ravaged EKY

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has called on all Kentuckians to help as flood clean-up and recovery efforts continue in eastern Kentucky. When it comes to a natural disaster, like we saw in Eastern Kentucky, every bit of aid can help, and it doesn’t matter where it comes from. Richmond Police officers decided that they wanted to do what they could to help out, so they called for donations.
RICHMOND, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy