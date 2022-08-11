Read full article on original website
q95fm.net
Hazard’s City Water Plant Suffered Damages Due to Flood
City of Hazard Utilities officials on Monday posted a statement on Facebook saying the city’s water plant suffered damages to its raw water pumps and is forced to using spare resources. Officials said they have ordered new pumps for the plant, due to the old pumps being damaged by...
wymt.com
City of Hazard Utilities shares updates on water situation in Perry County
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Hazard Utilities posted a statement on Facebook Monday saying the city’s water plant had damages to its raw water pumps and is now using spare resources. Officials said they have ordered new pumps, and the old pumps were damaged by...
wymt.com
‘Rainstorm to an Armageddon’: Eastern Ky. family cleaning up from flood damage
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Tim Deaton and his family live in the Rowdy community of Perry County. They now spend their time cleaning up a more than one-hundred-year-old home at Holliday Farm and Garden. ”Woke up around 1:00 in the morning, and it went from being a rainstorm to...
Albany Herald
'We thought we were safe': Kentucky disaster shows how US is ill-prepared and under-insured for devastating floods
When Bob and Debbie Smith signed up for flood insurance years ago, they never expected the storm that transformed the little river next to their backyard into a raging, muddy torrent. They never imagined that they and their cat would need to be rescued from their front porch by a neighbor with a boat as the floodwater reached up to their chests.
wymt.com
ARH flood relief distribution center located in old JCPenney building
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A makeshift ARH flood relief community distribution center is serving people across the region. A little more than a year after JCPenney shut its doors, the space is once again serving as a major hub for people in Eastern Kentucky. This time, though, people are not shopping.
wymt.com
Experts can help save heirlooms damaged in Kentucky flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Experts who are visiting disaster centers in Kentucky can help people whose heirlooms and keepsakes were damaged in recent flooding. Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said experts from the Heritage Emergency National Task Force may be able to help save photos, artwork, quilts, important documents and other items.
wdrb.com
Chemical spill in Floyd County creek causes water to turn blue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floyd County Emergency Management was called to a New Albany creek that turned blue. The agency posted on Facebook saying they were notified Friday of an unknown chemical spill in Fall Run Creek. The Floyd County Health Department and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management also...
wymt.com
Osborne Brothers Festival raises $56,000 for flood relief
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - One local festival-turned-relief concert raised quite a bit of money for flood relief efforts. The 29th Annual Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival, which was already scheduled, was turned into a relief concert to raise money for the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky following the deadly flooding in late July.
wymt.com
Local priest donates $5,000 worth of Amazon gift cards to Hindman
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Local priest Father Jim Sichko has been receiving donations from people hoping to help out flood victims through him. Today he went to Hindman Settlement School to give out $5,000 worth of Amazon gift cards to flood victims. Sichko, who is based out of Lexington, says the visit was in honor of two people who spoke highly of the area.
Neighbors describe fatal Norton house fire as ‘explosion’ that blew out windows
NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – A Sunday morning house fire in Norton claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy and has left two other family members with life-threatening injuries. Virginia State Police (VSP) reported the fire occurred at a home in the 500 block of Virginia Avenue North around 2:45 a.m. Two women, ages 43 and […]
wymt.com
‘False hope, red tape and disappointment’: FEMA officials meet with flood victims discussing eligibility and appeals
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA representatives and county officials met at Dorton Elementary Monday night to help work through possible frustrations flood victims may have. The bleachers were full of flood victims saying FEMA is only providing false hope, red tape and disappointment. One woman said she received money,...
wymt.com
Delays expected on U.S. 421 in Leslie County due to construction
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials are warning drivers of possible traffic delays on U.S. 421 in Leslie County. A cross drain project will start on Monday, August 15. The construction will be between Rocky Field Road and Elmers Lane. One lane will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2...
wymt.com
Eastern Kentuckians figuring out what comes next
BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - It could be months or longer before life is normal again for people in Eastern Kentucky. Many people are still without water. People in Buckhorn said it is still hard to believe what happened. Many are clearing out houses of nearly everything. Some people will have...
wymt.com
KYTC crews working to clear flood debris from roads
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than two weeks on from historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, the efforts to clean up and recover continue. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews are out in two hard-hit counties working to remove debris from state highways. KYTC District 7 crews are focusing on Route 15...
spectrumnews1.com
Testimony predicted 'havoc' could come to coal communities; help still needed for recovery efforts
LEXINGTON, Ky. — When Elaine Tanner, Letcher County resident and program director at environmental advocacy group Friends for Environmental Justice, testified before the United States House Committee on Natural Resources earlier this year, she made a prediction. What You Need To Know. Director of environmental group gave warning about...
WLKY.com
39th flooding death: Friends say Breathitt County man took his life after losing everything
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — The death toll wrought by the heavy flooding in eastern Kentucky in early August is now at 39, and we're told the latest victim is someone who took their own life. The 39th victim is Tony Calhoun, of Breathitt County, a well-known filmmaker in the...
wymt.com
EKY church partners with outdoor recreation groups to deliver supplies
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Volunteers gathered at a parking lot off of Highway 80 in Hazard to deliver supplies. “We know that there’s parts of the counties that people can’t get to with supplies because the roads are gone so we just put out a Facebook post and we did a zoom call and asked for people to come and help,” Chris Fugate, pastor at Gospel Light Baptist Church, said.
spectrumnews1.com
Volunteers work tirelessly in eastern Kentucky, more help needed
“It’s so overwhelming and when you’re here, you’re so busy working all of the time that you go home and collapse,” said Sizemore. Sizemore has been helping at the flood relief community distribution center in the old JC Penny building in Perry County since floods washed out the homes of those in her community.
wymt.com
Richmond Police Dept. donates cruiser, collects supplies for flood-ravaged EKY
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has called on all Kentuckians to help as flood clean-up and recovery efforts continue in eastern Kentucky. When it comes to a natural disaster, like we saw in Eastern Kentucky, every bit of aid can help, and it doesn’t matter where it comes from. Richmond Police officers decided that they wanted to do what they could to help out, so they called for donations.
wymt.com
‘Cowboy loves ya:’ Retired veteran visits Hindman to encourage flood victims
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Dave “Cowboy” Graham has been in Hindman for two weeks cheering on people who pass him by. From applause to salutes, Graham has signaled his support. “Hi kids how we doin. Cowboy loves ya,” he said to some children in the backseat of a car passing by.
