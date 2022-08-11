Teen killed, second airlifted to Springfield, Mo. hospital after farm vehicle overturns in crash

Google Map location of fatal crash,. 1/10th of a mile north of Phelps, Mo. on MO-96 in Lawrence County. August 10, 2022.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol report a single vehicle crash occurred Wednesday morning just north of Phelps, Mo. Two teens were in the vehicle. One died at the scene and another suffered moderate injuries.

Sources tell us the 16-year-old male driver of Mount Vernon, Mo. was operating a farm vehicle that overturned just before 10:30 a.m. A 14-year-old male passenger of Greenfield, Mo. was flown to a Springfield hospital.

Phelps is an unincorporated town/village about 20 miles east of Carthage, Mo. along MO-96, formerly US-66. The post office ceased operation in 1864.

Information provided in a preliminary report state an International LF687 was traveling south on Route UU towards MO-96. It crashed about 1/10th of a mile before the intersection.

“Crash occurred as [LF687] traveled off the roadway and overturned.” – MSgt S.C. Jones and Cpl K.R. Waters

Silverado Towing of Stotts City removed the vehicle from the scene.

Troopers were assisted by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department.

Lawrence County Coroner Scott Lakin claimed the body and transported to Lakin Funeral Home in Pierce City, Mo.

