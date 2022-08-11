‘The Simpsons’ showrunner teases Season 34 will reveal how sitcom can seemingly ‘predict the future’

Read full article on original website
Related
BET
The Upshaws: Actors Kim Fields and Jermelle Simon Talk Representation & the Return of Sitcoms
Kim Fields is back on our screens as the Netflix original comedy series The Upshaws has released its first half of season two and it’s guaranteed to have you laughing out of your seats with the whole family. BET.com chatted with Fields and Jermelle Simon, who plays Bernard Upshaw,...
TODAY.com
‘Simpsons’ to finally reveal how the show predicts the future
After decades of creepy coincidences, “The Simpsons” executive producer Matt Selman says it will finally be revealed how the show accurately predicts the future. The reveal will come in the show’s 34th season.Aug. 11, 2022.
'American Horror' Story Is Back for Season 11, Baby! Let's Talk Theme Theories
Ryan Murphy is a legend when it comes to making stylish, atmospheric, and totally bonkers television. From Glee to Pose to American Horror Story, the television writer, director, and producer is one of a kind. Regarding his latter anthology series, American Horror Story has shown us an eccentric coven of witches, a disturbing latex-adorned figure known as "Rubber Man," and a murderous clown that would even make Pennywise squeal in fear.
Sistas Finale Tests Zac and Fatima's Bond Yet Again — Plus, Season 5 Gets October Premiere on BET
Wednesday’s Sistas finale led Zac into temptation, and it was up to Fatima to deliver him from evil. Following an admittedly hysterical exchange with the senator’s wife (“You got on a silk robe with flowers on it! What am I supposed to do with that?”), Zac sought advice on the delicate situation from Jake, whose only suggestion was for Zac to purposely underperform in the bedroom. “Just be really bad at the sex,” he said. “Don’t wash your ass before, I don’t know!” That unhelpful conversation was then interrupted by Fatima, who was surprisingly supportive of Jake’s idea. “Do you what you...
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
A spin-off to television series ‘Power’ has reportedly been cancelled
A previously announced spin-off to television series Power is no longer happening, according to reports. As noted in TVLine, the spin-off, Influence, will no longer be going ahead. It was due to focus on the character of Rashid Tate (played by Larenz Tate) and would have been the fourth Power...
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Please Read This If You’re Still Hoping Ghost Will Return To ‘Power’
Are the creators of Power bringing James St. Patrick back from the dead? Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at Starz, addressed rumors of expanding the fictional world of crime and chaos beyond existing spin-offs, Deadline reported. “I am not at liberty to answer anything in that vein except to say what we love about Power is the potential to spinoff and to spinoff successfully which we have done,” she said, responding to the potential for a London-based Power series. More from VIBE.comStarz Issues Trailer For 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 250 Cent's Son To Make Acting Debut In Upcoming 'Skill House' MovieDiddy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview
Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
Joe Jonas Wants To Take The Stigma Away From Men Using Cosmetic Injectables
"I think there’s a stigma that’s fading, and I like that."
R. Kelly responds to claims he’s father of Savage baby
One of R. Kelly’s former girlfriends dropped a bombshell on pop culture when she claimed that she is pregnant with the disgraced singer’s baby. The convicted sexual predator, however, vehemently denies that he is the father. In a preview of her upcoming tell-all memoir, Joycelyn Savage wrote that...
wegotthiscovered.com
Lizzo appears to respond to Kathy Hilton mistaking her for ‘Precious’ on ‘Watch What Happens Live’
Kathy Hilton went and stepped right in it during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night by not being able to identify our queen and goddess Lizzo and, in doing so, committed a racial and fatphobic microaggression. And it appears as though the “About Damn Time” singer may have subtly clapped back.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chilli Of TLC Goes Viral After Rumors Of Dating ‘Boy Meets World’ Actor
Chilli of multiplatinum-selling girl group TLC might be dating fellow '90s star Matthew Lawrence of the hit sitcom 'Boy Meets World.'
‘White Chicks’ Never Had a Sequel Because It Was So Grueling to Film
While 'White Chicks' was a comedy, star Marlon Wayans said making the movie “almost killed" him.
People
Keke Palmer Gets Candid About Acne Struggles in Vulnerable Make-Up Free Instagram: 'I'm So Tired'
Keke Palmer is continuing to share her skin journey. On Wednesday, the 28-year-old Nope star — who has been very open about her longtime struggles with cystic acne — candidly shared her frustrations about doctors not yet developing a "cure" for adult acne in a makeup-free Instagram video.
Nicki Minaj Makes Rihanna Reference On New Song ‘Super Freaky Girl’: Listen
Nicki Minaj is back – again! Months after dropping a pair of songs with Lil Baby, Nicki restarted her comeback with her new song, “Super Freaky Girl.” The track features some racy lyrics, and the second verse ends with a reference to Rihanna. “Get me rocky ASAP, n****a, word to Rih,” Nicki sings. Interestingly, both Nicki and Rihanna have been romantically linked to Drake in the past.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fizz Talks Omarion Learning Of Apryl Jones Romance When He Dropped Off Their Kids
Last week, Drink Champs fired off a trailer that featured several upcoming guests. Gangsta Boo, Talib Kweli, Issa Rae, Rowdy Rebel, and more are slated for unforgettable appearances, but today (August 12), we're highlighting a sneak peek at the episode with three members of B2K. There has been ongoing animosity between J Boog, Fizz, Raz B, and Omarion—we saw much of that following O's Verzuz—and it all seemed to come to a head when Fizz began dating Apryl Jones.
TLC Singer Chili Sparked Dating Rumors When Spotted With Actor Matthew Lawrence
According to Radar Online, TLC member Chilli (actual name Rozonda Thomas) and actor Matthew Lawrence have the rumor mill going after the pair was recently spotted on a beach together in Hawaii. Lawrence is currently going through a divorce from estranged wife Cheryl Burke, Radar Online reports. Paparazzi snapped photos...
Complex
Keke Palmer Wants to Play Whitney Houston After Viral Tweet Says They ‘Act Exactly the Same’
Between Keke Palmer’s latest role in Nope and comparisons of her career to Zendaya, Palmer has been a hot topic. Now, it seems the actress is also getting comparisons to Whitney Houston, whose 49th birthday just passed on Aug. 9. When a fan tweeted, “Keke Palmer and Whitney Houston...
Fox News
778K+
Followers
175K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0