‘The Simpsons’ showrunner teases Season 34 will reveal how sitcom can seemingly ‘predict the future’

Wednesday’s Sistas finale led Zac into temptation, and it was up to Fatima to deliver him from evil. Following an admittedly hysterical exchange with the senator’s wife (“You got on a silk robe with flowers on it! What am I supposed to do with that?”), Zac sought advice on the delicate situation from Jake, whose only suggestion was for Zac to purposely underperform in the bedroom. “Just be really bad at the sex,” he said. “Don’t wash your ass before, I don’t know!” That unhelpful conversation was then interrupted by Fatima, who was surprisingly supportive of Jake’s idea. “Do you what you...

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO