Mahoning County, OH

Area Help Network receives American Rescue Plan funds

By Gerry Ricciutti
 4 days ago

(WKBN) – A local agency is getting some much-needed financial help thanks to Mahoning County’s share of American Rescue Plan money.

Thursday morning, commissioners presented a check for $79,000 to directors with the Valley’s Help Network.

The Help Network operates both the 2-1-1 information system as well as the new 9-8-8 suicide prevention hotline locally.

Counselors defend new suicide hotline

The money will help pay for a new emergency generator for the system’s call center, which is based in Youngstown.

“We serve so many people in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Lake counties. With this grant, we’ll be able to have opportunity to continue to provide our 24/7 services,” said Danielle Adair with the Help Network.

Adair says the generator will help maintain the call center in the event of power outages to ensure the system can remain.

