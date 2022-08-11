Read full article on original website
Related
Anchorage Digital, AngelList Partner to Facilitate Investments with USDC
Digital asset platform Anchorage Digital and digital asset venture capital firm AngelList have partnered to enable investors to invest with USDC stablecoin. With this partnership, the companies will enable those interested in funding cryptocurrency innovation to deposit USDC easily and allow all businesses to accept USDC as a funding option, according to a blog post on the Anchorage website written by the company’s co-founder and president Diogo Mónica, and its co-founder and CEO, Nathan McCauley.
Fed Offers Crypto Banks Path to Global Payments Rails
The Federal Reserve has opened a path for crypto banks and stablecoin issuers to gain access to master accounts that would bring access to the global payments system. On Tuesday (Aug. 16), the Fed’s Board of Governors voted unanimously to create a three-tiered review system that would allow institutions with “novel charters” — such as the Wyoming-issued special purpose depository institution (SPDI) charters crypto bank Custodia and crypto exchange Kraken’s Kraken Bank — to apply for master accounts.
New Fed Guidelines Seen Helping Crypto Companies Gain Access to Central Banking System
The Federal Reserve announced final guidelines Monday (Aug. 15) that could pave the way for institutions holding crypto and other “new types of financial products” to gain access to so-called master accounts with the central bank. Although the press release from the Fed’s Board of Governors made no...
SMB Sellers, Payments Are Unexpectedly Resilient in the Face of Global Turmoil
B2B payment digitization came to the rescue during the pandemic, but it also can help businesses cope with humanity’s self-induced catastrophe, war. Ukraine is a poignant case in point. Companies there are using digital payments to keep doing business amidst the fog of war. Overall, the Ukrainian economy has been resilient in the face of war, according to the company, as has the rest of the world, despite increased geopolitical tensions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Today in the Connected Economy: Meta Seeks a Slice of Restaurant Sales
Today in the connected economy, Meta hopes to tap into the digital food sale trend with an investment in Singapore’s ordering startup Take App. Also, Uber Eats expands on its non-food delivery offerings by teaming up with Office Depot, and Grocery Outlet works with DoorDash to offer same-day deliveries.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Qdoba Buyer Secures Additional $1B to Forge Farm-to-Table Supply Chain
As many major restaurant brands focus on optimizing their back-of-house operations or providing customers with the most frictionless ordering experience, one is taking a wider view. Food-centric private equity company Butterfly, which has a hand in everything from agriculture to restaurants, announced Monday (Aug. 15) the raise of an additional...
Are Retailers Better Positioned to Scale Embedded Payments Than Banks?
Embedded payments are high on the list of hot topics in 2022, and as part of the broader embedded finance trend now building, expect to see more of it in more places. Calling embedded payments “the first wave of embedded finance” in a conversation with PYMNTS, Worldnet CEO John Clarke noted that the idea has been around since the ’90s in various forms, “from integrated payments through to frictionless payments. Now, we have embedded payments, which really is a subset of the much larger area of embedded finance.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Today in B2B Payments: Klavi Raises $15M to Develop New B2B Finance Products; Klasha Aims to Scale Its Products for Cross-Border African Commerce
Today in B2B payments, Klavi has raised $15 million in a Series A investment to grow its open finance solution and develop new B2B finance products, and Klasha has added a former PayPal executive as CPO to help in its mission to transform African commerce. Open finance SaaS platform Klavi...
The Data Point: 87% of Online SMBs Use Buy Now Buttons, Outshining Big Merchants
An advantage of being small is the ability to be nimbler, getting moneymaking decisions made and implemented at speeds enterprise merchants often find hard to match. For the PYMNTS study “2022 Buy Button: Accelerating Checkout Optimization,” the latest in a series that began in 2016, PYMNTS surveyed over 800 leading U.S. online merchants across 17 categories to examine the state of “buy now” button adoption and use in eCommerce.
UAE-Based Alaan Introduces Cashback Business Card
United Arab Emirates-based corporate spend management firm Alaan has rolled out the UAE’s first business cashback card, a press release said Monday (Aug. 15). The release said business customers using Alaan cards will be rewarded with up to 2% of their spending. Alaan, which was founded in 2021, is...
Automated and Fully Integrated ERPs Reduce Payment Delays, Errors
Business-to-business (B2B) payments are growing increasingly digital, a relief for accounting teams burdened with the manual processes of invoice creation, check writing and mailing invoices and payments through postal systems. Banks and businesses are turning to enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems en masse to address these issues: 67% of organizations with more than 2,500 payables per month said that automated systems are very or extremely important for increasing the number of payables. A recent study also found that 95% of companies that implemented ERPs said they had improved their business processes.
Even Digital Natives Face Payments Growing Pains
Companies with a long history have many advantages, but being digitally native isn’t among them. CFOs assuming their responsibilities at such companies often face the daunting task of digitizing payments, inheriting what amounts to a paper-laden desk. Not so for those fortunate enough to join digitally native companies like...
PYMNTS Intelligence: Weighing the Benefits and Challenges of Corporate Real-Time Payments
While real-time payments currently account for just 2% of corporate payments sent and 1.3% of those received today, corporate treasurers and billing and payment executives are increasingly interested in real-time payments’ potential for improving such areas as cash flow management and efficiency. Twelve percent of companies currently sending real-time...
The Data Point: Bundled Banking Beats Multiple Accounts and FIs for 57% of Consumers
Choice and optionality are wonderful, but in some cases, consumers prefer dealing with one financial institution (FI) for more of their needs in order to simplify account management. For the study “Bundled Banking Products: How Credit Cards Secure Customer Loyalty,” a PYMNTS and Amount collaboration, nearly 2,300 U.S. consumers shared...
UAE Processes $3B in Transactions in 2021, Plans to Roll Out Instant Payment Platform in Full Swing
The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) released its 2021 Financial Stability Report this month detailing measures put in place to mitigate the pandemic’s impact on the country’s economy. And despite the bleak macroeconomic landscape and rising inflation, the CBUAE projects a “positive outlook” for the UAE’s financial system this year.
Brazil’s Central Bank Head Says Pix Instant Payments Will Replace Credit Cards
The chief of Brazil’s central bank believes the country’s open finance system will soon lead to the end of the use of credit cards. Speaking at a cryptocurrency event, Roberto Campos Neto said Friday (Aug. 12) that through open finance, which Brazil’s central bank has been implementing since 2021, users will control all aspects of their financial life in one place on their mobile phone, according to a report from Reuters.
Splitit/Telispire Partnership Offers BNPL for High-Ticket Mobile Devices
People who subscribe to Telispire’s mobile virtual operator network can now make installment payments thanks to a partnership between Telispire and buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Splitit. “As one of the country’s largest technology providers and aggregators for MVNOs, Telispire offers a turn-key mobile telecom service for local...
Choice Hotels Streamlines Corporate Booking With Choice Direct Pay
Choice Hotels has launched “Choice Direct Pay,” a system that lets employers make reservations and pay lodging bills for employees traveling on business. The new system eliminates the need for employees to submit, and employers to process, a payment invoice for each overnight stay, according to a Monday (Aug. 15) press release.
EMEA Daily: Nigeria Begins Regulating Mobile Devices via 5% Tax
In today’s top stories from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the Nigeria announced the implementation of a 5% tax on mobile devices. Nigerian Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed announced a 5% tax in a statement outlining the country’s fiscal predicament, as it spends more on debt servicing than it takes in, in revenue. Ahmed didn’t say when Nigeria will start collecting the tax, which is in addition to a 7.5% value-added tax on calls and data. In the first four months of the year, the country generated 1.63 trillion naira (about $3.9 billion) in revenue and made 1.94 trillion naira (about $4.6 billion) in debt service payments.
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0