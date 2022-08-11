ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pymnts

Anchorage Digital, AngelList Partner to Facilitate Investments with USDC

Digital asset platform Anchorage Digital and digital asset venture capital firm AngelList have partnered to enable investors to invest with USDC stablecoin. With this partnership, the companies will enable those interested in funding cryptocurrency innovation to deposit USDC easily and allow all businesses to accept USDC as a funding option, according to a blog post on the Anchorage website written by the company’s co-founder and president Diogo Mónica, and its co-founder and CEO, Nathan McCauley.
MARKETS
pymnts

Fed Offers Crypto Banks Path to Global Payments Rails

The Federal Reserve has opened a path for crypto banks and stablecoin issuers to gain access to master accounts that would bring access to the global payments system. On Tuesday (Aug. 16), the Fed’s Board of Governors voted unanimously to create a three-tiered review system that would allow institutions with “novel charters” — such as the Wyoming-issued special purpose depository institution (SPDI) charters crypto bank Custodia and crypto exchange Kraken’s Kraken Bank — to apply for master accounts.
ECONOMY
pymnts

SMB Sellers, Payments Are Unexpectedly Resilient in the Face of Global Turmoil

B2B payment digitization came to the rescue during the pandemic, but it also can help businesses cope with humanity’s self-induced catastrophe, war. Ukraine is a poignant case in point. Companies there are using digital payments to keep doing business amidst the fog of war. Overall, the Ukrainian economy has been resilient in the face of war, according to the company, as has the rest of the world, despite increased geopolitical tensions.
MARKETS
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: Meta Seeks a Slice of Restaurant Sales

Today in the connected economy, Meta hopes to tap into the digital food sale trend with an investment in Singapore’s ordering startup Take App. Also, Uber Eats expands on its non-food delivery offerings by teaming up with Office Depot, and Grocery Outlet works with DoorDash to offer same-day deliveries.
RETAIL
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Qdoba Buyer Secures Additional $1B to Forge Farm-to-Table Supply Chain

As many major restaurant brands focus on optimizing their back-of-house operations or providing customers with the most frictionless ordering experience, one is taking a wider view. Food-centric private equity company Butterfly, which has a hand in everything from agriculture to restaurants, announced Monday (Aug. 15) the raise of an additional...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Are Retailers Better Positioned to Scale Embedded Payments Than Banks?

Embedded payments are high on the list of hot topics in 2022, and as part of the broader embedded finance trend now building, expect to see more of it in more places. Calling embedded payments “the first wave of embedded finance” in a conversation with PYMNTS, Worldnet CEO John Clarke noted that the idea has been around since the ’90s in various forms, “from integrated payments through to frictionless payments. Now, we have embedded payments, which really is a subset of the much larger area of embedded finance.”
RETAIL
pymnts

The Data Point: 87% of Online SMBs Use Buy Now Buttons, Outshining Big Merchants

An advantage of being small is the ability to be nimbler, getting moneymaking decisions made and implemented at speeds enterprise merchants often find hard to match. For the PYMNTS study “2022 Buy Button: Accelerating Checkout Optimization,” the latest in a series that began in 2016, PYMNTS surveyed over 800 leading U.S. online merchants across 17 categories to examine the state of “buy now” button adoption and use in eCommerce.
INTERNET
pymnts

UAE-Based Alaan Introduces Cashback Business Card

United Arab Emirates-based corporate spend management firm Alaan has rolled out the UAE’s first business cashback card, a press release said Monday (Aug. 15). The release said business customers using Alaan cards will be rewarded with up to 2% of their spending. Alaan, which was founded in 2021, is...
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts

Automated and Fully Integrated ERPs Reduce Payment Delays, Errors

Business-to-business (B2B) payments are growing increasingly digital, a relief for accounting teams burdened with the manual processes of invoice creation, check writing and mailing invoices and payments through postal systems. Banks and businesses are turning to enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems en masse to address these issues: 67% of organizations with more than 2,500 payables per month said that automated systems are very or extremely important for increasing the number of payables. A recent study also found that 95% of companies that implemented ERPs said they had improved their business processes.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Even Digital Natives Face Payments Growing Pains

Companies with a long history have many advantages, but being digitally native isn’t among them. CFOs assuming their responsibilities at such companies often face the daunting task of digitizing payments, inheriting what amounts to a paper-laden desk. Not so for those fortunate enough to join digitally native companies like...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Brazil’s Central Bank Head Says Pix Instant Payments Will Replace Credit Cards

The chief of Brazil’s central bank believes the country’s open finance system will soon lead to the end of the use of credit cards. Speaking at a cryptocurrency event, Roberto Campos Neto said Friday (Aug. 12) that through open finance, which Brazil’s central bank has been implementing since 2021, users will control all aspects of their financial life in one place on their mobile phone, according to a report from Reuters.
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

Splitit/Telispire Partnership Offers BNPL for High-Ticket Mobile Devices

People who subscribe to Telispire’s mobile virtual operator network can now make installment payments thanks to a partnership between Telispire and buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Splitit. “As one of the country’s largest technology providers and aggregators for MVNOs, Telispire offers a turn-key mobile telecom service for local...
CELL PHONES
pymnts

Choice Hotels Streamlines Corporate Booking With Choice Direct Pay

Choice Hotels has launched “Choice Direct Pay,” a system that lets employers make reservations and pay lodging bills for employees traveling on business. The new system eliminates the need for employees to submit, and employers to process, a payment invoice for each overnight stay, according to a Monday (Aug. 15) press release.
TRAVEL
pymnts

EMEA Daily: Nigeria Begins Regulating Mobile Devices via 5% Tax

In today’s top stories from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the Nigeria announced the implementation of a 5% tax on mobile devices. Nigerian Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed announced a 5% tax in a statement outlining the country’s fiscal predicament, as it spends more on debt servicing than it takes in, in revenue. Ahmed didn’t say when Nigeria will start collecting the tax, which is in addition to a 7.5% value-added tax on calls and data. In the first four months of the year, the country generated 1.63 trillion naira (about $3.9 billion) in revenue and made 1.94 trillion naira (about $4.6 billion) in debt service payments.
WORLD
