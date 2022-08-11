ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, SC

The Chester High football team will be young this fall, but they are experienced

By Sam Copeland
The Herald
The Herald
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Clnsz_0hDqp9oQ00

The Chester Cyclones are coming off an outstanding season, and have many starters returning to go with a good group of newcomers.

So veteran head coach Victor Floyd is optimistic about the fall.

“We are a young team again this year,” Floyd said. “We had seven sophomores and three freshmen who contributed a lot last year. If we work hard again this fall, we have a very good chance to be a better team than we were a year ago.”

The region has changed since last season, and the competition will be strong.

“We have been in that region in the past, and the competition is very tough,” Floyd said. “Every team in the region will be a challenge, and all of them are better than they were last year.”

The Cyclones offense starts with sophomore quarterback Trooper Floyd. He started four games last fall and gained valuable experience, while completing 54 percent of his passes.

“He is a passer first,” Floyd said. “He can run when needed. That gives us good balance....”

Shydem McCullough and Antonio Hopkins return to lead the running backs.

McCullough ran for 960 yards, scored nine touchdowns and added 420 receiving yards for six scores last fall. Hopkins had 301 yards on the ground with five touchdowns.

“We have very good speed at running back,” Floyd said. “They can run tough on the inside and get outside too.”

A pair of returning receivers lead that group. Senior Andre Evans, who had 262 receiving yards and four touchdowns, and junior Reggie Heath, who had 242 receiving yards and three scores, are the veterans.

“They have exceptional speed,” Floyd said. “They know how to run good routes and get open.”

It all starts up front for the Cyclones, and three starters return on the offensive line. Senior Jordan Land and juniors Travanti Weldon and CJ McCrae will anchor the line.

“Those three will provide excellent leadership for the young players that will be plugged into the open positions,” Floyd said.

The Cyclones have hung their hats on defense for years, and this fall will be no different.

Trajon Peay is back to lead the charge on the defensive line. The sophomore nose guard played in all 13 games last year and finished with 22 tackles.

Three linebackers provide Chester with great experience. Hopkins is the leader of the linebacking corps. He was tops on the team in tackles last fall with 152. There’s also senior Jaylon Moss, who finished 2021 with 32 stops, and junior DJ Stevenson, who recorded 29 tackles.

The defensive backfield is spearheaded by Heath, who has started the past two years, and junior Zeke Evans.

“We have good speed there also,” Floyd said. “They make good decisions, and they will be good leaders for the new players we put in the secondary.”

Austin Allen and Rayden Whaley are battling for the place kicking duties, and Trooper Floyd is penciled in to do the punting.

Depth is one weakness for Chester, but the coach is working to remedy that.

“Replacing a player here and there will not be a problem,” he said. “We are already working to find quality depth at some positions.”

The Cyclones have 34 players on the roster, and they plan to play four both ways.

“We will not play our lineman both ways, but we still need to be in excellent shape,” Floyd said. “We are quicker overall than we were last year, and we worked in the weight room in the off season, and that has made us stronger.”

The Chester tradition also comes into play when you talk about prospects.

“The players know we have high expectations,” Floyd said. “The new players have come up through our system, and they have bought into what we have been doing.”

Leadership is one of the keys to improve on last year’s 3-1 region mark and 9-4 overall ledger, which got them three playoff wins before being eliminated..

“We have only seven seniors on this year’s team,” the coach said. “They have learned how to lead, and they lead by example.”

The other keys are very simple.

“With our small numbers, we have got to stay healthy,” Floyd said. “We need to work hard and get better every day, and we need to stay focused on our goals.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chester, SC
Sports
City
Chester, SC
Chester, SC
Education
247Sports

How Rattler, Doty performed during scrimmage No. 1

South Carolina took the field for its first scrimmage of the preseason on Saturday afternoon in Williams-Brice Stadium in preparation for the 2022 season which kicks off on Sept. 3 against Georgia State. Beamer has been impressed with what he has seen from his quarterbacks so far through preseason camp...
COLUMBIA, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Clinton High varsity football roster

2 Justin Copeland WR-DB Sr. 4 Keividrick Richardson WR-DB Sr. 5 Kadon Crawford TE-DE Jr. 7 Taliek Fuller WR-DB Sr. 8 Austin Johnson QB-DB Sr. 10 Christopher Young WR-DB Sr. 11 Wilson Wages WR-DB Jr. 12 Bryce Young QB-DB Jr. 14 Tyshuwan Richardson QB-DB So. 18 D.J. Clark RB-OLB So.
CLINTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Team#Cyclone#American Football#Highschoolsports
cn2.com

Clover High School Bursting At The Seams As Class Sizes Grow

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Growing Pains for the Clover School District on this first day of class. Students at Clover High School struggled to even find a parking spot on campus. Clover School District Officials are working hard to make room where they can at the high school.
CLOVER, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
spectrumlocalnews.com

Severe storms possible in North Carolina Monday

A storm system will slide through the state today, bringing with it the chance for strong to severe storms. We have a marginal to slight severe risk (level 1-2 of 5 threat) in place. The primary threat will be damaging winds, but we can't rule out an isolated tornado. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

New Partnership with Clinton College & Rock Hill School District

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Thousands of students, many for the first time walking through the doors of schools, ready to embark on a new year across the Tri-County. CN2 is sharing stories throughout the viewing area and we begin in Rock Hill where students at one elementary school were greeted with cheers and high fives from possibly future teachers.
ROCK HILL, SC
The Herald

The Herald

Rock Hill, SC
2K+
Followers
71
Post
342K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald is the leading source of local news, information and advertising for residents in the greater Rock Hill, S.C., area, which includes York, Chester, and parts of Lancaster counties. York County, established in 1785, is the second fastest-growing county in South Carolina, bordering the Charlotte metropolitan area. The Herald also produces two weekly print editions covering the communities of Fort Mill and Lake Wylie. The mild climate of the area makes for an attractive place to live, especially for the outdoors enthusiast, where boating, fishing, hiking, or golfing can be enjoyed almost year-round. In addition, with its close proximity to Charlotte, Rock Hill has recently become a commuter hub for the area.

 https://www.heraldonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy