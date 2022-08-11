Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
Flanner Buchanan honors ‘Little BB’ for outstanding hospitality
Loved ones of Jill Canady gathered June 24 at the Zionsville Flanner Buchanan funeral home to celebrate her life. At the service, Canady’s grandson, Benjamin Brockman, 7, took it upon himself to greet each visitor at the door – even though he wasn’t asked to. He was...
Estate of woman killed by Greenwood cops files tort claim notice
Attorneys representing the estate of a woman shot to death by Greenwood police in March have filed a tort claim notice against the City of Greenwood, alleging officers wrongly killed her.
Prosecutor to announce death penalty decision in fallen Elwood officer case
The Madison County prosecutor will announce this week what punishment his office will seek against the suspect accused of killing Elwood police Officer Noah Shahnavaz.
Friends, colleagues share more about Officer Seara Burton
People who know Officer Burton both personally and professionally say she isn't afraid of danger. One friend told WRTV Burton would run toward it if she knew someone needed help.
WISH-TV
Madison County prosecutor to give update on case against man charged in murder of Elwood police officer
NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office will hold a press conference Wednesday on the case against Carl Boards II, the Anderson man charged with the murder of Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz. Prosecutor Rodney Cummings, chief deputy prosecutor Andrew Hanna, Indiana State Police Superintendent...
Family mourns grandmother's death after Brownsburg creek rescue
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Emilie Shea and her family are still trying to come to terms with their new reality. But one thing that will never change for Shea is her love for her mother, Christine Bright. "She was my best friend. For the longest time, she was my world...
Tipton factory employee dies after machine malfunction, police say
A 38-year-old Howard County man died on the job early Friday when a machine at a Tipton factory malfunctioned, police say.
Child, 7, shot while inside car near preschool, IMPD says
A 7-year-old child was shot Friday while sitting in a car near a preschool on the city's northeast side, police say.
Current Publishing
Cooper House seeks to raise $100K during fundraiser
A Noblesville nonprofit organization that works with families who have children involved with the Indiana Dept. of Child Services wants to raise $100,000 during an upcoming fundraiser. The Cooper House will host the second “Bright as the Noonday Soirée” from 7 to 11 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Lucas Estate...
Current Publishing
Community caregiving: Zionsville parents of children with IDD worry about what happens to their child when they die
Zionsville residents David and Janice Agarwal are 58 and 60 years old. Their son, Alex, is 22. They said they worry about their son’s relationships, employment and well-being. But they said they worry most about what he will do when they die. “If Janice and I died today, I...
Daughter shares memories of her mom, who died saving grandkids in Brownsburg
Christine Bright's only daughter is remembering her mom, Christine Bright, as a hero and her best friend. Bright died after saving her granddaughters from a creek at Arbuckle Acres Park.
Man dies in Madison Ave. crash while trying to avoid driver who ‘suddenly’ switched lanes
UPDATE: The coroner on Tuesday identified the man killed at 47-year-old Thomas Howard Hix. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was killed in a crash on the near south side after swerving to avoid a driver that had switched lanes in front of him. According to IMPD, a man was found unresponsive in […]
Police: Greenfield man kidnapped ex-girlfriend, children
A Greenfield man faces multiple charges after police say he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and her two children after a domestic dispute.
WIBC.com
Muncie Man Tied Anderson Shooting and Officer Intimidation
MUNCIE, Ind. — The suspect in a home invasion is now tied to another shooting and threatening to kill an officer. On Thursday, the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office added charges of intimidation and prisoner in possession of a deadly weapon on top of Devin Xavier Myers’ triple murder chargers.
WTHR
Marion Police: Juvenile held in connection with deadly shooting of Anderson man
MARION, Ind. — Marion Police are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of an Anderson man early Saturday. On Saturday evening, police said they had arrested a 16 year old in connection with the case. In a press release, the deputy police chief said a probable cause...
Afghan evacuee talks about life in Indiana, leaving the only home she had ever known
INDIANAPOLIS — Crawling around a two-bedroom apartment on the south side of Indianapolis, 14-month-old Suliaman Sherzad is too young to remember the chaos that was all around him one year ago today. His mother, Halima, will never forget it. “It was a black day for all Afghan people,” Halima...
Indy man ejected during weekend crash in Bartholomew County
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was flown to a Louisville hospital after being ejected during a crash in Bartholomew County Sunday. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 4:25 p.m. to a reported crash in the 1800 block of U.S. 31/550 N. There they found the driver, 34-year-old Christopher Cobb […]
Dry summer causing home foundation problems in central Indiana
GREENWOOD, Ind. — We have all felt the effects of the heat this summer in one way or another, and now it's impacting the foundations of Hoosier homes. Experts said this happens when soil expands and then dries up, causing cracks in homes. Experts with Indiana Foundation Service in...
Fox 59
16-year-old arrested for murder in Marion shooting
MARION, Ind. — A 16-year-old has been arrested by the Marion Police Department and charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of an Anderson man. At approximately 1:07 a.m. Saturday, Marion police officers were dispatched to the area of the 2600 block of South Washington on a report of shots fired.
Current Publishing
Spreading the (written) word: Little Free Libraries provide easy access to books for kids
There has never been an easier way for kids to get their summer reading in. With six Little Free Libraries in the Geist area and about 15 in the City of Lawrence, Little Free Libraries provide kids easy access to free reading material. Little Free Libraries are tiny boxes filled...
