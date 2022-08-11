JOHNSTON, IOWA (August 15, 2022) — The Iowa Public Broadcasting Board, the governing body for Iowa PBS, has announced the election of Courtney Maxwell Greene as the network's board president. The nine-member board also elected Angie Anderson as vice president. Greene has served on the board since 2013 and as board vice president since 2019. Anderson was appointed to the board in 2020. They were elected unanimously at the board's August 10 meeting and will serve one-year terms.

