Iowa Public Broadcasting Board Elects New Leadership

JOHNSTON, IOWA (August 15, 2022) — The Iowa Public Broadcasting Board, the governing body for Iowa PBS, has announced the election of Courtney Maxwell Greene as the network's board president. The nine-member board also elected Angie Anderson as vice president. Greene has served on the board since 2013 and as board vice president since 2019. Anderson was appointed to the board in 2020. They were elected unanimously at the board's August 10 meeting and will serve one-year terms.
Fourteen Iowa Physicians Receive Business Leadership Certifications

DES MOINES, IOWA (August 15, 2022) — Fourteen Iowa physicians achieved their physician business leadership certifications this week after the final educational session at the Iowa Medical Society in Des Moines. The program, which is offered by the Iowa Hospital Association, Iowa Healthcare Collaborative, Iowa Medical Society, and Iowa Academy of Family Physicians, is designed to help physicians gain the tools to become successful leaders in today’s complex health care environment.
