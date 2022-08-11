Read full article on original website
Related
rcreader.com
Iowa Public Broadcasting Board Elects New Leadership
JOHNSTON, IOWA (August 15, 2022) — The Iowa Public Broadcasting Board, the governing body for Iowa PBS, has announced the election of Courtney Maxwell Greene as the network's board president. The nine-member board also elected Angie Anderson as vice president. Greene has served on the board since 2013 and as board vice president since 2019. Anderson was appointed to the board in 2020. They were elected unanimously at the board's August 10 meeting and will serve one-year terms.
rcreader.com
Fourteen Iowa Physicians Receive Business Leadership Certifications
DES MOINES, IOWA (August 15, 2022) — Fourteen Iowa physicians achieved their physician business leadership certifications this week after the final educational session at the Iowa Medical Society in Des Moines. The program, which is offered by the Iowa Hospital Association, Iowa Healthcare Collaborative, Iowa Medical Society, and Iowa Academy of Family Physicians, is designed to help physicians gain the tools to become successful leaders in today’s complex health care environment.
rcreader.com
Meet "American Horror Story" Star Naomi Grossman at Halloweenapalooza: Iowa’s Premier Horror Film Festival October 7-8
OTTUMWA, IOWA (August 15, 2022) — Prescribed Films is proud to announce Naomi Grossman as headlining celebrity guest at Halloweenapalooza 2022 taking place October 7-8 at the Bridge View Center in Ottumwa. Grossman is best known as the first crossover character, the fan-favorite “Pepper” on FX’s hit anthology series,...
Comments / 0