Washington State

Nearly $100M from RAISE program allocated for Washington transportation projects

By Sydney Charles
4 days ago
 4 days ago
Courtesy: Washington State Department of Transportation

WASHINGTON DC — Nearly $100 million will support seven projects across Washington state.

The money comes from the Biden-Harris Administration’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. It aims to modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and other means of travel to ensure transportation systems are safer, affordable and accessible.

“We are proud to support so many outstanding infrastructure projects in communities large and small, modernizing America’s transportation systems to make them safer, more affordable, more accessible, and more sustainable,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Buttigieg. “Using funds from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this year we are supporting more projects than ever before.”

The following programs will receive funding from RAISE:

  • Popular Way Bridge — The city of Lynnwood will receive $25 million to construct a new multimodal bridge over I-5. The project will alleviate congestion and backups, and will help improve safety in and around the operations of the freeway.
  • Airport Road Multimodal — Pullman will receive $1 million for a planning project regarding completion of necessary documents for improvements of Airport Road. The reconstruction involves a wider roadway section, shared bike path, intersection roundabout and pedestrian sidewalk accessing the Pullman-Moscow airport.
  • Bothell Way NE improvements — Bothell will receive $19 million to widen Bothell Way E from Reder Way to 191 street NE to 5 lanes. The project will include improvements to protected bicycles lanes, sidewalks, transit stop amenities, illumination, signalization, landscaping, fish habitat enhancement and crossings, and wetland mitigation.
  • Heritage Connectivity Trails — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will receive $1 million for a feasibility study on how to connect local residents to services, jobs, and opportunities in Yakima., particularly those without personal vehicles.
  • Lummi Island Ferry replacement and system modernization — Whatcom County will receive $25 million to replace a 60 year old ferry with an electric battery hybrid ferry.
  • Pines Road — Spokane Valley will receive nearly $21.7 million to replace the highway crossing of Pines Road and the BNSF railway tracks with a new Pines Road underpass.
  • Reconnecting I-90 communities — WSDOT will receive $5 million for planning studies to help reconnect communities in Spokane and Seattle that are geographically divided by the I-90. The planning project will focus on connecting connectivity by creating safe, accessible transportation options that will connect underserved communities to each other and transit systems.

Each transportation project was evaluated on different criteria, including safety, environmental sustainability, quality of life, and economic opportunity.

The department also considered how each project would improve accessibility for travelers, and increase supply chain efficiency. Additionally, there was a focus on the importance of transportation supporting racial and economic growth, especially in historically disadvantaged communities and areas with poverty that may not have access to quality, safe transit systems.

OLYMPIA, WA






