Richardson ISD planning to test proposed cell phone restrictions at Forest Meadow Junior High after parent feedback

Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Richardson ISD, Dallas ISD monitoring security protocols as school year begins
Some of the Dallas ISD Police Department's nearly 200 officers help welcome students back on the first day at one of the district's 228 campuses. (Courtesy Dallas ISD) Dallas ISD and Richardson ISD are prioritizing school safety across the Lake Highlands and Lakewood areas in response to concerns following mass shootings, such as the one in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24.
dallasexaminer.com
Bushman Elementary students to attend Pease Elementary as Dallas ISD builds new campus
Approximately 300 students and 18 staffers from W.W. Bushman Elementary will start the 2022-23 school year at Elisha M. Pease Elementary School. Pease Elementary will serve as a temporary school for students from both campuses while Dallas ISD builds a new school that will host 1,000 students. “I am excited...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas ISD Superintendent Says Comparisons Between Public and Private Schools ‘Isn't Fair And Just'
No matter where you go, parents usually want the same thing from schools, to prepare their kids to reach their best potential, and set them up to be successful. Despite the work Texas has done to better public education Governor Greg Abbot says there’s a problem. "Not all children...
Back to school brings new stressors to students, parents, and teachers
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The three largest North Texas school districts – Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington – begin classes on Monday.With that, many parents said they're stressed about all the challenges that can bring. Before kids head to school, parents have a lot on their mind, from health concerns..."We're still worried about COVID and whether or not the schools have completely taken away any kind of protection," said parent Karen Sweeton. To bus delays..."That's a little problem we are having at the moment is the busing, trying to get her on the bus to go," said parent Vanessa Avran. And making sure their...
starlocalmedia.com
150-year-old Plano church adopts new identity to clothe the community
After 150 years of service to the Plano community, Rev. Angie Mabry says the First Presbyterian of Plano has chartered on a new path for community engagement. Since 1871, First Presbyterian of Plano has been a part of the community, offering services to those in need. It has occupied three different buildings before settling on 15th Street and Jupiter Road in 1957. For the last 54 years, it has hosted a clothing ministry, where community members donate gently used shoes and clothing to be distributed to those in need. Clothing ministry founder, Mary Anne Miller, still heads the operation, Mabry said.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas ISD Principal Welcomes Back Students With Viral Video
John F. Peeler Elementary School in Oak Cliff was not completely empty over the summer. Principal Tito Salas used the classrooms and hallways to make a welcome back to school music video that's gone viral. "It was a crazy thought I had at the end of last school year," Salas...
biztoc.com
School districts across America will do anything for more teachers
School districts nationwide are turning to extraordinary measures in a desperate effort to get enough teachers in their classrooms before the academic year kicks off. Why it matters: The teacher shortage — driven by burnout, low pay and ever-increasing demands — is a slow-motion crisis that's happening everywhere, and there's no easy way to reverse it.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas ISD's Franklin D. Roosevelt High School Unveils New Renovations
It is back to school Monday for the third and final wave of Dallas ISD students. 800 of those learners are set to step foot into the newly renovated Franklin D. Roosevelt High School of Innovation. The campus received a nearly 64 million dollar facelift under a 2015 bond. Excitement...
Richardson ISD Superintendent Tabitha Branum proposing to limit cell phone use at district's secondary schools
Richardson ISD interim Superintendent Tabitha Branum will propose a plan to prohibit cell phone use in secondary school during the Aug. 11 board of trustees meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Richardson ISD interim Superintendent Tabitha Branum will propose a plan to prohibit cell phone use in secondary schools during the upcoming...
Expert talks DFW homestead exemptions & local schools deal with staffing crisis
Grapevine homeowners age 65 and older as well as people with disabilities will have their city property tax bills frozen at the January 2023 amount regardless of the city's tax rate or a home's appraised value in future years. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) On the Aug. 12 episode of...
Northwest ISD board renews contracts with Roanoke, Trophy Club and Wise County for school resource officers
Trophy Club will provide two school resource officers to Northwest ISD while Roanoke and Wise County will each provide one. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Northwest ISD board of trustees voted Aug. 8 to renew contracts with the city of Roanoke, the town of Trophy Club and Wise County to provide school resource officers.
keranews.org
RJ Construction declares bankruptcy amid legal battle with Arlington school district
Filings in the Northern District of Texas U.S. Bankruptcy Court list the value of his company assets for RJ Construction between $1 million and $10 million and up to 199 creditors. His South Carolina business listing, RJC Carolina, lists between $100,000 and $600,000 in assets and up to 49 creditors.
Hope Clinic of McKinney marks 5th anniversary in McKinney
The Hope Clinic of McKinney marked its fifth anniversary in July. (Courtesy Pexels) The Hope Clinic of McKinney marked its fifth anniversary in July. The clinic is now located at 103 E. Lamar St. in McKinney, but it first opened at the Baptist Immigration Center at 505 Titus St., before relocating in 2019. The current location offered more space and additional hours so the clinic could assist more patients. The clinic offers health care services to low-income, uninsured Collin County residents, according to its website. Its services include primary care, physical therapy, counseling, women’s health and more.
Lewisville ISD board approves minimum wage raise, retention incentive for child nutrition staff
The Lewisville ISD board of trustees approved a compensation adjustment for the Child Nutrition Department during its Aug. 8 meeting. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The Lewisville ISD board of trustees approved a compensation adjustment for the Child Nutrition Department during its Aug. 8 meeting. The move will increase child...
Roanoke City Council approves contract with firms designing new police and courts facility
Roanoke is building a new police and courts facility at the corner of Fairway Drive and Park Drive. (Courtesy Pexels) Roanoke City Council voted on a final contract approval Aug. 9 for FGM Architects and GFF Architects to design the city’s new police and courts facility. The new facility...
City of Frisco, Frisco ISD cancel plans to build joint performing arts hall, opt to proceed with separate efforts
This rendering shows what a performing arts center at Hall Park in Frisco might look like. (Rendering courtesy Hall Group) The city of Frisco and Frisco ISD announced Aug. 11 they are parting ways on a plan to build a joint performing arts center in conjunction with Hall Group and the redevelopment efforts at its office park.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Bus Driver Who Lost Home in Balch Springs Fire ‘Determined' to Be at Work on the First Day of School
Going back to school is especially meaningful for Wylie Independent School District bus driver Fred Jackson. His home burned to the ground less than three weeks ago, but he's determined to be ready for the new school year. “I love it. You know, I love the kids and then to...
Plano asks residents to increase water conservation efforts
The city of Plano is urging residents and businesses to conserve water. (Courtesy Pexels.com) The city of Plano is requesting that residents conserve water over the next 45 days. North Texas is facing an extremely hot and dry summer with little rain which increases drought conditions, according to the city.
Vigilant parent thwarts alleged kidnapping attempt at North Texas school event
North Richland Hills, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A watchful parent managed to stop a possible kidnapping attempt at a school event on Tuesday night when a man allegedly put his arm around her child and tried to lead him away.It happened during Meet the Teacher night at the International Leadership of Texas School NRH on August 9. The parent said she had seen a man walking around the school, but noticed he was alone.The man, Kevin Ward, 31, allegedly tried to put his arm around the child and separate him from his mother. She was able to pull her child away from Ward and quickly alerted the school, who contacted North Richland Hills police.Ward was arrested outside of the school and charged with unlawfully restraining a minor. He is being held at the Tarrant County Jail on $150,000 blond.Police said Ward did not know the victim or his parent and that this appeared to be a random attempt.
starlocalmedia.com
Tune-up time: Plano ISD, Lewisville ISD football teams gear up for annual scrimmages
With a week of practice in the books for many of the area’s Class 5A and 6A high school football teams, the next hurdle to clear requires lining up against an actual opponent. Most teams will get that chance this week when participating in a scrimmage. It’ll give teams...
