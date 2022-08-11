Richardson ISD planning to test proposed cell phone restrictions at Forest Meadow Junior High after parent feedback

North Richland Hills, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A watchful parent managed to stop a possible kidnapping attempt at a school event on Tuesday night when a man allegedly put his arm around her child and tried to lead him away.It happened during Meet the Teacher night at the International Leadership of Texas School NRH on August 9. The parent said she had seen a man walking around the school, but noticed he was alone.The man, Kevin Ward, 31, allegedly tried to put his arm around the child and separate him from his mother. She was able to pull her child away from Ward and quickly alerted the school, who contacted North Richland Hills police.Ward was arrested outside of the school and charged with unlawfully restraining a minor. He is being held at the Tarrant County Jail on $150,000 blond.Police said Ward did not know the victim or his parent and that this appeared to be a random attempt.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO