Construction to close road in Shawano, detour given
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano Police Department is letting the public know that construction is scheduled to start Tuesday, Aug. 16 in the Wisconsin city. According to a post on the department’s Facebook, the project is allowing crews to work on the roadway/railroad crossing. Officials said the railroad will be able to raise its crossing and will hopefully eliminate the bump in the lane going south.
New 92-foot ferry christened in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a new way to break the ice and travel the St. Mary’s River in the UP. On Saturday, Burger Boat Company hosted a christening ceremony in Manitowoc to celebrate the completion of its newest commercial vessel: NEEBISH ISLANDER III. Organizers explained that...
Back to school shopping at Goodwill
(WFRV) – It’s time to start back to school shopping and at Goodwill, there’s always something new in store at a fraction of the cost. Local 5 Live visited the Ashwaubenon location with a peek at what you can find in store helping you get ready for the new school year.
Two dogs perish in Chilton house fire
CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A family was removed from their home and two dogs died after a house fire in Chilton on Sunday afternoon. According to the Chilton Fire Department, just after 2 p.m., crews responded to a house fire in the 300 block of East Brooklyn Street. At...
Top 10 places to camp in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Looking to get outdoors for a couple of days in Wisconsin? We recommend camping as a way for you to become one with nature and get away from the city atmosphere. There is a multitude of options to choose from while looking for a camping destination....
Emergency repair closes Green Bay road, police explain
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Green Bay is closed for emergency repair, reports the Green Bay Police Department. According to a tweet from the department, S. Webster Av. between E. Mason St. and E. Walnut St. is impacted. Officers explained the closure is due to a...
Welcome to the Neighborhood: Tight Barrel Distillery in Menasha
(WFRV) – It’s a whiskey kind of weekend! There’s a new place to grab a drink in Menasha with liquor distilled right on premise. Jarred Sovey stopped by Local 5 Live with details on Tight Barrel Distillery with where more than 12 taps flow with Bare Bones Brewery and delicious menu items.
Appleton Mayor talks pickleball complex, relocating trout museum
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford joined Local 5 and talked about multiple topics including the officer-involved shooting and the relocation of the trout museum. Woodford wanted to mention resources for citizens regarding any violent situations. Harbor House was one resource he talked about. Harbor House helps...
Strangers turned Facebook friends use bounced check to buy vehicle, Green Bay woman arrested
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing three charges after she, and a man she met on Facebook, allegedly used a worthless check to buy a vehicle. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on August 11 around 5 p.m., officers were sent for a welfare check of a woman. The woman was in contact with police multiple times and was ‘not making much sense’ on the phone.
Driver in Waupaca County hits multiple trees, gets trapped after rolling over
MATTESON, Wis. (WFRV) – One driver needed to be rescued in Waupaca County after going into two ditches, hitting multiple trees and rolling the vehicle over. According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, on August 15 around 9:30 p.m., a call came in of a reported single-vehicle crash on Lake Road. The driver was possibly trapped in the vehicle.
Smoke detector alerts sleeping family to fire in Greenville home
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Thanks to properly working smoke detectors, a family of five was able to safely exit their burning home early Saturday morning. According to the Greenville Fire Department, just before 5 a.m., crews responded to a house fire with the initial report stating that there were flames and smoke visible at the scene.
‘Design of the future’: a self-unloading bulk carrier to dock in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The first bulk carrier built on the Great Lakes in over 35 years, will dock in the Port of Green Bay overnight on Sunday. The Mark W. Barker, a 639-foot-long, self-unloading freighter will arrive around 11 p.m. on August 14, and will only stay docked for 7 hours.
Custom-designed window coverings from The Blind Guy of Wisconsin
(WFRV) – New window covers can really make a big difference when it comes to home improvement and positively change the feel in any room. Philip Lemay from The Blind Guy of Wisconsin visited Local 5 Live with how he offers one-stop shopping and details on the variety of options to choose from.
U.S. Navy veteran in Appleton sheds tears over new roof
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A U.S. Navy veteran in Wisconsin has a new roof over his head and his wife says they are completely humbled. On Monday, Aug. 15, Security-Luebke Roofing installed a new roof on West Tillman St. in Appleton for James (Jim) Van Linn as part of the Owens Corning National Roof Deployment Project.
Total COVID cases in Wisconsin nearing 1.6 million
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,591,346 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,267 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,591,3461,587,799 (+3,547) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,708 (64.7%)3,771,934 (64.7%) Fully...
Appleton community discusses mental health resources after officer-involved shooting
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton alderman organized a community meeting Monday night to discuss mental health issues and resources after an officer-involved shooting left one dead in a normally quiet Appleton neighborhood. Alderman Nate Wolff said he wanted to make sure his constituents were doing okay after this...
Get your fall fix: Festivities galore at The Little Farmer in Fond du Lac Co.
MALONE, Wis. (WFRV) – Fall is right around the corner, and with fall comes so many traditions that we all know and love. One family farm just north of Fond du Lac, which is part of so many Wisconsinite’s traditions, opens soon. The Little Farmer, LLC opens for...
Many dry days ahead of us this week
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We’ll get a look at sunshine again Monday following a grey weekend. The rest of the day will have a mixture of sunshine and clouds, dropping humidity, and a high near 76 degrees. An isolated shower will impact eastern areas along the lake breeze.
Join the Walk to End Epilepsy this Sunday in Appleton
(WFRV) – It’s not just a stroll through a cool area space, it’s a walk to end epilepsy. April and Kristin visited Local 5 Live from The Epilepsy Foundation along with Anna with her experience as a walker and spokesperson for the event. The Walk to End...
Village of Ashwaubenon celebrates 150 years in spectacular way
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Happy Birthday, Ashwaubenon!. On Sunday, community members came together to celebrate the village turning 150 years old. The celebration was held in the Ashwaubenon Community Center and featured live Polka music, a vendor fair, and a delicious Pancake and Porkie breakfast served by paid on-call firefighters.
