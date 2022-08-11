Read full article on original website
The Fastest Porsche 718 Boxster Ever Is Almost Ready
When Porsche took the covers off the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, it didn't take very long for all who sampled it to realize that the car is like a cut-price 911 GT3. In fact, some even prefer it over the 911 due to the fact that the GT4 RS is easier to predict and control. That intake noise directly behind your ears is hard to beat too. But what happens when you chop the top on the Cayman GT4 RS?
Watch New BMW 7 Series Struggle Around The Nurburgring
The all-new BMW 7 Series and i7 were unveiled in New York earlier this year and went into production a little over a month ago. So why is BMW running a fleet of 7s at the Nurburgring?. At the unveiling of the new 7, BMW said it would start shipping...
All-Electric Luxury Trailer Costs More Than An Aston Martin
While camping remains a popular leisure activity, those looking for an upmarket and eco-friendly alternative should check out the all-new Volterra RV by Bowlus. While it retains the classic good looks thanks to the streamlined, riveted aluminum design, the Volterra is anything but old-fashioned. Touted as the world's first all-electric RV, Bowlus claims its latest travel trailer boasts a 100% increase in battery capacity compared to previous models, along with the first application of AeroSolar in the segment. This, says the company, allows for completely off-the-grid adventures, without compromising on comfort or luxury.
Classic Ford Bronco Restomod Comes With 460-HP V8 Or Electric Motors
The market is not short on companies ready to restore a classic car and modify it with modern conveniences. Kindred Motorworks is taking a different approach to restomodding, though. It aims not just to bring contemporary performance and reliability to classic cars but also to make maintenance easy. The first...
The Fastest Porsche Cayenne Is Already Getting A Refresh
If you want one of the purest-driving SUVs in the world, it's hard to think of any better than the 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe. This is the first Porsche SUV to be given the company's illustrious GT treatment, and after driving the Cayenne Turbo GT, we can honestly say there is not much that could be done to improve it. But that won't stop Porsche from trying. The entire Cayenne range is set for a facelift, as evidenced by spy shots dating back to last year.
Dodge Challenger Convertible Returns After 50-Year Wait
Since the 1970 and 1971 Dodge Challenger Convertible, if you wanted to buy a drop-top four-seater muscle car from Detroit, you had to stick with Ford or Chevrolet. Both the Mustang and Camaro offer a convertible body style, but curiously the retro-modern Dodge Challenger has only been available as a coupe from the automaker... until now. Though Dodge was never convinced to build a modern Challenger Convertible from the factory, several aftermarket companies have emerged to offer them to eager customers since the car's debut. But for the 2023 model year, Dodge will streamline the process, making it easier than ever to purchase a drop-top Challenger.
2023 Corvette Z06 Will Be Hit With Gas Guzzler Tax
This should come as no surprise to anyone out there, but the all-new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will be hit with the dreaded gas guzzler tax. Chevrolet has yet to reveal the go-faster Corvette's EPA-estimated fuel consumption figures, but GM Authority reports that insiders close to the matter expect the American supercar to be penalized. That means the entire Corvette range will be subject to the gas guzzler penalty, including the standard C8 Coupe and Convertible. The upcoming E-Ray hybrid has the best chance of finally beating the system.
Watch A Hyundai Sedan Drive Over A Lamborghini Performante Spyder
Some crash footage emerged from the UK this week, and it's dividing the internet. It's the ultimate battle between England's upper and lower classes, as a Lamborghini allegedly plowed into an innocent Hyundai i40. The Lamborghini in question is a Huracan Performante Spyder, which is no longer in production. It...
Why A 1988 Mercedes-Benz 6.0L AMG Hammer Coupe Sold For $761,800
A mere two weeks ago, we reported on a one-of-13 1988 Mercedes-Benz 6.0L AMG Hammer Coupes being auctioned. When we wrote the initial article, the bid stood at $275,000. The offer ended on 4 August, and somebody paid a grand total of $761,800 for this iconic AMG model. To give...
Huge Dodge Developments, New Bugatti Drop-Top, Aston Martin DBR22 Revealed, Porsche's F1 Future: Cold Start
Good morning, and welcome to a high-horsepower installment of Cold Start, your daily automotive news roundup. Since yesterday's recap, we've heard that the BMW M3 may go electric and came across a video of a two-seater Red Bull F1 car. We've also heard that James May crashed a Mitsubishi Evo while filming for The Grand Tour and seen a new teaser for Bentley's Mulliner Batur.
TEASED: New Dodge Model Will Be Last Of Its Kind
Dodge has been in the news a lot of late as rumors surrounding the future of the Challenger and Charger swirl. Among the news that we know to be true is that these cars' successors will not be powered by V8 engines. Beyond that, we've been getting clues as to the new form that Dodge muscle cars will take, thanks to the filing of trademarks for the Fratzog name. But there's still plenty that we don't know for sure. Some say that the Hellcat swansong will run on ethanol. Others say it will produce over 900 horsepower.
Buy A Cosworth F1 Engine And Make A 20,000 RPM Coffee Table
Gearheads get all hot around the color when you mention Cosworth. This plucky British engineering firm has built enormously successful F1 powertrains and engines for road cars. Its customers include Lotus, Jaguar, McLaren, Williams, and Gordon Murray Automotive. The Cosworth V12 in the rear of the T.50 sounds glorious, revving...
New BMW 5 Series Shaping Up To Be A Seriously Athletic Sedan
As good as it is, the current generation G30 BMW 5 Series is starting to feel a bit long in the tooth, which is doubtless why the Munich-based automaker has been readying a replacement for some time. Recently, we caught a glimpse of the production-ready head- and taillights but now we get to see what the upcoming E-Class rival is like at high speeds.
Jay Leno Drives Cadillac's V16-Powered Bugatti Chiron
Once a top-end luxury marque, Cadillac's fall from grace has seen it slip into the premium category in the last few decades. That's all set to change with the introduction of the Celestiq, an all-electric luxury sedan that will take the fight to Rolls-Royce and Bentley. Many are doubtful as to whether Cadillac can pull it off but, remember, this is a brand that was once referred to as "the standard of the world."
Audi Bringing Future And Past Icons To Monterey Car Week
Audi fans have plenty to look forward at this year's Monterey Car Week. The German automaker announced it will be bringing some special motorsport heroes to display alongside its electric concept cars. Friday, August 19, will be dedicated to the "sphere" vehicles, which will be on display at The Quail.
Toyota Crown Coming In Sexy Coupe And Convertible Flavors
Toyota clearly realizes how lucrative a legendary nameplate can be. We're referring to the Toyota Crown, recently unveiled as a quirky high-riding sedan bound for the United States. The Crown is not only Toyota's longest-running passenger-car nameplate but was the first Toyota to be exported to the USA. Last month,...
Take A Taxi Ride In Red Bull's Two-Seater F1 Car
The Red Bull F1 team has more money than most, which is why it converted a pre-2006 naturally aspirated V10 car into a two-seater. It's the only way to fully experience what F1 drivers go through during a race. The car is currently on a world tour, which started with...
Jeep Gladiator Now Available In Brightest Exterior Color Yet
Despite a slow start in 2020, which could easily be blamed on the pandemic, the Jeep Gladiator has been a success story for the American brand. Last year, Jeep sold 89,712 Gladiators in the USA. Over the same period, Toyota sold 252,490 Tacomas, though we have to admit that it's...
This Could Be The Honda Civic Type R's Perfect Spec
The hot hatchback king is back in the form of the 2023 Honda Civic Type R. A recently leaked brochure showed us that the new Type R would make 326 horsepower from its 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, making it slightly more powerful than before. What has changed more than the outputs is the design. Whereas the outgoing Type R was as brash as it gets, the new one is a touch more sophisticated and restrained.
Ford CEO Calls Out Elon Musk And The Tesla Cybertruck
Elon Musk has had a target on his back ever since Tesla upset the automotive status quo. But it's not often the head of a carmaker calls out their counterpart, but that's exactly what Ford CEO Jim Farley did after a speech promoting the Ford F-150 Lightning, ended with a hasty, "take that Elon Musk." The Tesla boss provided a non-plussed reply.
