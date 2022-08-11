Read full article on original website
Recap: Agora Q2 Earnings
Agora API reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Agora beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.2. Revenue was down $1.35 million from the same period last...
Fabrinet's Upbeat Q2 & Guidance Prompts 4% Price Target Hike By This Analyst
Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Buy on Fabrinet FN and raised the price target from $130 to $135 (15.7% upside). He acknowledged Fabrinet's strong quarter, strong guide, higher margin expectations, and discussions over strong ongoing demand and gradually improving supply chain parts availability and pricing in a note titled "FN: Solid Print and Guide Supported By Large Customer Backlogs Improving Supply."
SkyWater Price Target Bumped By 33.3% As Q2 Revenue Reaches Significant Breakeven Point Leading To Operating Leverage
Needham analyst Ravindra Gill reiterated a Buy on SkyWater Technology, Inc SKYT and raised the price target to $20 from $15. SkyWater reported 2Q22 revenues over the mid-$40 million level, reaching a significant breakeven point, he said in a note titled "Revenue Is Now Over Breakeven Point Translating to Operating Leverage."
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Cerevel Therapeutics Shares Are Falling: Here's Why
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc CERE shares are trading lower by 7.1% to $32.00 during Tuesday's trading session. The company on Friday priced its underwritten common stock offering of 7.25 million shares at $35 per share. What Else?. Cerevel last week said the company intends to use the net proceeds from...
Dow Jumps Over 150 points But Market Volatility Increases
U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, extending gains recorded in the recent period. The rise in megacap growth stocks provided support to the market, with shares of Tesla Inc TSLA surging 3.1%, while Apple Inc AAPL shares gained 0.6% on Monday. The S&P 500 has recovered sharply in the recent...
Analysts Expect Thoughtworks' Constraints To Abate In Upcoming Quarters
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc TWKS clocked 27.5% revenue growth in Q2 to $332.1 million, beating the consensus of $328.3 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.11 was in-line with the consensus. RBC analyst Daniel Perlin reiterated Outperform and cut the price target from $25 to $22. Q2 results and guidance highlight that TWKS'...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
What Are Whales Doing With Bill.com Holdings
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Bill.com Holdings. Looking at options history for Bill.com Holdings BILL we detected 21 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 19% of the investors opened...
Where SkyWater Technology Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for SkyWater Technology SKYT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $18.25 versus the current price of SkyWater Technology at $18.76, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 4...
Analyst Explains Why It Favors Salesforce, Smartsheet Versus Workday, Zoom, DocuSign, Asana
Morgan Stanley analysts Keith Weiss and Josh Baer highlighted that SaaS valuations rebounded in recent months, with the average SaaS stock up 22% over the last three months (though still down ~34% YTD). The team thinks that companies demonstrate stable execution and highlight only isolated demand impacts, emphasizing margins and...
Alibaba Group Holding Whale Trades For August 16
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Alibaba Group Holding. Looking at options history for Alibaba Group Holding BABA we detected 94 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the...
Looking At Target's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Target. Looking at options history for Target TGT we detected 48 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.
How Is The Market Feeling About Micron Technology?
Micron Technology's (NASDAQ:MU) short percent of float has risen 3.24% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 35.05 million shares sold short, which is 3.19% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
TherapeuticsMD: Q2 Earnings Insights
TherapeuticsMD TXMD reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TherapeuticsMD missed estimated earnings by 13.16%, reporting an EPS of $-3.44 versus an estimate of $-3.04. Revenue was up $5.56 million from the same period last...
Looking Into Qualcomm's Recent Short Interest
Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) short percent of float has fallen 7.95% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 15.58 million shares sold short, which is 1.39% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
How Is The Market Feeling About ChargePoint?
ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) short percent of float has fallen 6.26% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 39.59 million shares sold short, which is 23.81% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
Analyst Ratings for Mid-America Apartment
Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Mid-America Apartment MAA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
JD.com Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on JD.com. Looking at options history for JD.com JD we detected 18 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.
Where MongoDB Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, MongoDB MDB has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 19 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for MongoDB. The company has an average price target of $366.16 with a high of $500.00 and a low of $190.00.
