ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality
A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
bridgemi.com
Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’
Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections. Community leaders say the changes come at a cost, especially to business recruitment. In what’s already...
Harbor Springs Woman Charged for Killing Boyfriend in Emmet County
A 48-year-old Harbor Springs woman was charged with homicide Friday for allegedly killing her boyfriend on Wednesday, according to the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office. At 8:58 p.m. Wednesday, CCE Central Dispatch got a call from a woman who said she shot her boyfriend at a home on State Road near Middle Village Road in Friendship Township.
nbc25news.com
Intoxicated woman shoots and kills boyfriend, sheriff says
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 48-year-old woman has been taken into custody and after a man was found dead in Emmet County, according to an email from Sheriff Pete Wallin. The woman has been identified as Heather Lee Mogg. Updated Story: Woman charged with second-degree murder in death of...
