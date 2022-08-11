Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family-Owned Dun Sun Serves Asian Fare With FlairColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
The heartbreaking story behind Larkspur’s camelsNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
Stone Cold Humor in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Dallas billionaire giving away her fortune receives prestigious awardAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Finding Homes For Heroes continues as the housing market cools in ColoradoCNTV NationColorado Springs, CO
Two of southern Colorado’s largest school districts return to class this week
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Summer doesn't officially end for another month or so, but it's technically over for school districts 11 and 20, the city's largest. KRDO District 20 led the way by welcoming grades kindergarten through 6 and grade 9 Monday, with the remaining grades returning Tuesday; District 11 is on a similar The post Two of southern Colorado’s largest school districts return to class this week appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
KKTV - Procession Route for Deputy Andrew Peery
Andrew Peery was a deputy for six years with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery was laid to rest on 8/15/22. Funeral video courtesy New Life Church.
KKTV
Covington 4-year-old awaiting lung transplant in Texas hospital
KKTV
Marshall, Texas, working to repair significant water main break
11 businesses including 2 schools burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested after 11 businesses including two schools were burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs. Sunday, police received a call about several Colorado Springs businesses being burglarized, just before 10:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 1400 block of N. Union Blvd. for a burglary alarm, just The post 11 businesses including 2 schools burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Why are flags at half-staff in Colorado?
Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Monday to honor the life of El Paso County Sheriff's Office Deputy Andrew Peery.
Missing Pueblo man, 63, may be in the area of Lake Pueblo
A man from Pueblo has been missing for a week and deputies from the sheriff's office are asking for your help to find him.
Community comes together to support families of Castle View HS crash victims
The nonprofit Dads of Castle Rock organized a pancake breakfast fundraiser at Castle View High School on Sunday morning.
KKTV
Suspect robs northwest Colorado Springs bank
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A robbery suspect remains on the run after stealing cash from a bank Monday afternoon. Police are encouraging anyone with information on the crime to come forward. Detectives say a thin man dressed in black walked into the U.S. Bank in the 1100 block of...
KKTV
Police called to a shots fired report at Evansville apartments
Bexley Schumaker, amid cancer battle, enters Kindergarten on anniversary of diagnosis
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Jenny Schumaker knew today would come. But she admits the journey hasn't been easy. "The beginning is very hard. No one wants that diagnosis." Her daughter, Bexley, was diagnosed with leukemia two years ago. A lot was up in the air. “She’ll take her pills, she swallows them, and then The post Bexley Schumaker, amid cancer battle, enters Kindergarten on anniversary of diagnosis appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH - Funeral service honors fallen El Paso County deputy
Wildlife specialists on ground in Brewster to search for wallaby on the loose. Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 16, 2022) Your top local stories for Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Recalled Capri Sun may contain cleaning solution, company says. New life planned for former C Street building on The Landing.
West Colorado Springs neighborhood complains of homeless camp at site of proposed townhome project
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews demolished several condemned houses Monday on a proposed townhome site -- just days after neighbors said several homeless people had moved in and refused to leave. KRDO NewsChannel 13 first reported two weeks ago on the plan to build 138 townhomes in the 2600 block of Wheeler Avenue, on The post West Colorado Springs neighborhood complains of homeless camp at site of proposed townhome project appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Stay in your lane, Colorado! State Patrol says 2021 had highest number of citations related to pedestrians and cyclists
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - State troopers say the last couple of years have been among the worst for pedestrians in Colorado. “In a contest between a vehicle versus a pedestrian or a vehicle versus a bike, there is no debate about who has the greatest chance of survival. Yet, when the Colorado State Patrol looked at their citation data over a three-year period (2019-2021), they saw that 2021 had the highest year of citations related to pedestrians and bicycles,” State Patrol said Tuesday.
Air Quality Advisory in effect for El Paso, Teller Counties
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County Public Health has declared an Air Quality Health Advisory for Ozone for northern Teller and northwestern El Paso counties. The Air Quality Advisory is in effect for Friday, August 12, from 3:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Public Health said air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups. […]
$22.5 million in unclaimed property in Pueblo County available
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In the city of Pueblo there are more than 180,000 unclaimed properties, including more than $20 million in cash, ready to be claimed. Among the unclaimed property in the Steel City are 190 items from safety deposit boxes and more than 2 million stock shares. In Pueblo County there are more than The post $22.5 million in unclaimed property in Pueblo County available appeared first on KRDO.
UPDATE: Two dead in Black Forest shooting
BLACK FOREST, Colo. — Two people are dead following a disturbance involving a shooting in Black Forest. Deborah Myatt with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said at a press conference that the call came in just before 6:50 p.m. reporting a disturbance in the 15000 block of Pole Pine Point in Black Forest, […]
highlandsranchherald.net
Highlands Ranch schools put on secure perimeter for police activity
Three Douglas County schools in the Highlands Ranch area were put on lockdown briefly and then under a secure perimeter for police response unrelated to the schools. Mountain Vista High School, Mountain Ridge Middle School and Summit View Elementary were secured the afternoon of Aug. 10 when police received a report of an intoxicated driver in the area, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Cocha Heyden.
KKTV
Minor injuries reported following apartment fire in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There were several people injured on Monday during an apartment fire in Colorado Springs. The fire was reported just after 11 a.m. in an area close to S. Nevada Ave. and I-25. The Colorado Springs Fire Department initially reported “heavy fire” at the bottom of the apartment complex located at 233 E. Arvada St. According to CSFD, “minor injuries” were reported. At least one person was treated for smoke inhalation.
KRDO
The public meeting regarding “Sunset Amphitheater” has been rescheduled
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The company that is building the Sunset Amphitheater, Notes Live, has rescheduled the public meet that was planned for August 17 to September 13 from 5-7 p.m. The meeting will be held at Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs 80921. Notes Live...
