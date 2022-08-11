ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Serena Williams’ Cincinnati opener pushed back

MASON, Ohio — Serena Williams’ opening match in the Western & Southern Open has been rescheduled. The 40-year-old Williams, preparing to retire, is set to face 19-year-old Emma Raducanu, the defending U.S. Open champion. A spokesman for the tournament said the change was “on account of a number of factors related to scheduling.”
FanSided

It took Vaughn Grissom 4 games to make Braves history

Atlanta Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom made franchise history in his first week with the team. You can safely say that Vaughn Grissom’s first long weekend with the Atlanta Braves has been nothing short of historic. Grissom was called up for the first time on Thursday after Orlando Arcia had...
theScore

Burrow returns to practice after appendectomy

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returned to practice Sunday after undergoing an appendectomy at the beginning of training camp. Head coach Zac Taylor said he was happy with how Burrow performed in his first practice back. "I thought he looked good," Taylor said. "It's good to get him involved. He...
CBS Sports

A.J. Green optimistic about Bengals' Super Bowl return with current core: 'They're going to get back there'

A.J. Green is one of the greatest players to ever don a Cincinnati Bengals uniform, so it made plenty of sense that the Arizona Cardinals receiver was pulling for his former team to win the Super Bowl last year. Green returned to Cincinnati last weekend for the first time since leaving the Bengals after the 2020 season, believing the young Bengals aren't just one-year wonders.
