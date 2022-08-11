Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Lawyers representing Strauss victims argue to overturn the dismissal of their casesThe LanternCincinnati, OH
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
NBC Sports
Serena Williams’ Cincinnati opener pushed back
MASON, Ohio — Serena Williams’ opening match in the Western & Southern Open has been rescheduled. The 40-year-old Williams, preparing to retire, is set to face 19-year-old Emma Raducanu, the defending U.S. Open champion. A spokesman for the tournament said the change was “on account of a number of factors related to scheduling.”
Reds' Joey Votto sets record for MLB games played by a Canadian
A former MVP and six-time All-Star, Cincinnati Reds' first baseman Joey Votto has a host of accomplishments over his 16-year MLB career. Votto can now add another feat to his already robust resume. On Sunday, Votto played in his 1,989 major league game, passing Hall of Famer Larry Walker for...
It took Vaughn Grissom 4 games to make Braves history
Atlanta Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom made franchise history in his first week with the team. You can safely say that Vaughn Grissom’s first long weekend with the Atlanta Braves has been nothing short of historic. Grissom was called up for the first time on Thursday after Orlando Arcia had...
theScore
Burrow returns to practice after appendectomy
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returned to practice Sunday after undergoing an appendectomy at the beginning of training camp. Head coach Zac Taylor said he was happy with how Burrow performed in his first practice back. "I thought he looked good," Taylor said. "It's good to get him involved. He...
CBS Sports
A.J. Green optimistic about Bengals' Super Bowl return with current core: 'They're going to get back there'
A.J. Green is one of the greatest players to ever don a Cincinnati Bengals uniform, so it made plenty of sense that the Arizona Cardinals receiver was pulling for his former team to win the Super Bowl last year. Green returned to Cincinnati last weekend for the first time since leaving the Bengals after the 2020 season, believing the young Bengals aren't just one-year wonders.
Bengals Bites: Joe Burrow Returns, Left Guard Battle Heats Up
Burrow was back under center for the Bengals on Sunday
ESPN
Serena Williams set for Cincinnati opener against Emma Raducanu in next match of farewell tour
MASON, Ohio -- Serena Williams plays Monday night at the Western & Southern Open in what is expected to be one of her final matches. It's a big deal, even for a U.S. Open tuneup accustomed to hosting the world's best players. "Serena Williams is a global icon whose impact...
BBC
Western & Southern Open: Andy Murray beats Stan Wawrinka in Cincinnati
Andy Murray set up a meeting with fellow Briton Cameron Norrie with a gutsy win over fellow veteran Stan Wawrinka in the Cincinnati Open. Former world number one Murray, 35, won 7-6 (7-3) 5-7 7-5 in the first-round match against his 37-year-old rival. The victory keeps alive world number 47...
Cincinnati, August 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Western Brown soccer team will have a game with West Clermont High School on August 15, 2022, 14:00:00. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
