A.J. Green is one of the greatest players to ever don a Cincinnati Bengals uniform, so it made plenty of sense that the Arizona Cardinals receiver was pulling for his former team to win the Super Bowl last year. Green returned to Cincinnati last weekend for the first time since leaving the Bengals after the 2020 season, believing the young Bengals aren't just one-year wonders.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO