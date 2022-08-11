ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County, PA
Government
County
Franklin County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Mercersburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
WTAJ

Highmark Wholecare provides health care for the ‘whole person’

Highmark Wholecare plans take into account things like access to nutritious food and affordable housing resources. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Ellen Duffield, President, and CEO of Highmark Wholecare about what sets Highmark Wholecare apart from other health insurance companies. Almost all of us face barriers to...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

THE MAYOR’S REPORT: Old Home Week news and plans for 9/11

WOW! What a week it has been in Greencastle-Antrim. So how was your post-Old Home Week Sunday? Tina and I strolled around town this morning and checked out the display windows we hadn’t observed. It was like walking through an open-air museum. My heart-felt congratulations to 41st triennial President Bonnie Shockey and all of the volunteers who made this 120-year historic event a huge success. It wouldn’t be fair to ask what your favorite event was because they were all wonderful with large crowds.
GREENCASTLE, PA
Metro News

Huge plat of Tabler Station Logistics Park acquired along I-81 cooridor

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A 1.6 million square-foot industrial space is coming to Berkeley County. Global Real Estate firm Hines has announced it has partnered with MetLife Investment Management (MIM), MetLife, Inc.’s institutional asset management business, to acquire a large site at the Tabler Station Logistics Park south of Martinsburg.
MARTINSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Egg#Fertilizer#Herbruck S Poultry Ranch#Blue Springs Egg Farm
abc27.com

York City prepares for winter season

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Even with the slightly cooler temperatures Monday, most people probably aren’t thinking about winter just yet. However, the City of York says that it’s actually in good shape when it comes to its wintertime staffing for salt truck and snow plow drivers. This...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Donations for Middletown fire victims

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — August 15’s hometown heroes are helping local fire victims get basic needs in their time of crisis. The Middletown School District held a supply drive for the 24 residents who were displaced from their homes at Genesis Court Apartments in Middletown. No injuries were...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27.com

Back to-school drive held in York City

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It is almost back to school time and many students in the Midstate will be back in the classroom soon. On Saturday, the city of York held a back-to-school resource fair. Kids who attended could get free backpacks and other school supplies. Get daily news,...
YORK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
WTAJ

Pennsylvania lumberjacks competition underway in Bedford County

SCHELLSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show is underway this weekend at Camp Living Water in Schellsburg. Visitors can see more than thirty of the top lumberjacks in the world as they compete for more than twenty-thousand dollars in the pro-lumberjack competition. The founder of the competition Zach Brouse says its a […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Midstate group helps kids get ready to go back to school

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Another Midstate group is making kids prepared for school. Love Works 91 held a bookbag giveaway on Sunday afternoon at Veterans Park in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg City Council accepting ‘Youth Commission’ applications

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg City Council is partnering with the Harrisburg School District to open up applications for the City of Harrisburg’s Youth Commission. This commission is an oversight committee that is designed to ensure that local youth issues are heard throughout the community. The Youth...
HARRISBURG, PA
Wbaltv.com

Spotted lanternfly population growing exponentially in Maryland

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Some Maryland counties have found themselves under attack by an invasive species that has grown exponentially over the years. The spotted lanternfly has showed up in huge numbers this summer, swarming forests and people's homes. The spotted lanternfly's first discovery in Maryland was in 2018,...
MARYLAND STATE
abc27.com

Hundreds of vehicles available in Commonwealth Auction

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Over 400 used vehicles will be up for public purchase at the August Commonwealth Vehicle Auction. The auction is taking place on Tuesday, August 23, at 10:00 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania. This auction will feature a number of vehicles seized by state law enforcement...
MANHEIM, PA
abc27.com

Coroner called to crash on Interstate 81 North in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash and subsequent vehicle fire has turned deadly. The crash closed a lane on a portion of Interstate 81 north near Front Street in Harrisburg. According to PennDOT, the crash occurred on I-81 northbound between Exit 67: US 22 EAST/PA 230 EAST – HARRISBURG/CAMERON ST and Exit 69: PROGRESS AVENUE.
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy