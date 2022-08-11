Read full article on original website
Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties partners with Black n Bleu for fundraiser
CARLISE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties (DVSCP) are partnering with the local restaurant Black n Bleu for a “Dine to Donate” fundraiser. This fundraiser will be held on Tuesday, September 13 and will benefit the agency’s emergency shelter. All...
Bullets shatter large picture window at Harrisburg restaurant in Midtown
UPDATE: Pastorante has created a GoFundMe to help pay for repairs. A Harrisburg restaurant still struggling to overcome the financial burden of COVID-19 is facing thousands of dollars in additional costs after the building’s front window was shot out last week.
Former Harsco headquarters purchased by new company
It was the Harsco building for half a century, but Harsco has moved to Philadelphia.
rabbittransit ‘ride-share’ service launches in Chambersburg
Stop Hopper is similar to a ride-share service. Customers can use an app on their phone and request a ride to an area within the service zone.
WTAJ
Highmark Wholecare provides health care for the ‘whole person’
Highmark Wholecare plans take into account things like access to nutritious food and affordable housing resources. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Ellen Duffield, President, and CEO of Highmark Wholecare about what sets Highmark Wholecare apart from other health insurance companies. Almost all of us face barriers to...
echo-pilot.com
THE MAYOR’S REPORT: Old Home Week news and plans for 9/11
WOW! What a week it has been in Greencastle-Antrim. So how was your post-Old Home Week Sunday? Tina and I strolled around town this morning and checked out the display windows we hadn’t observed. It was like walking through an open-air museum. My heart-felt congratulations to 41st triennial President Bonnie Shockey and all of the volunteers who made this 120-year historic event a huge success. It wouldn’t be fair to ask what your favorite event was because they were all wonderful with large crowds.
abc27.com
Klunk to host Document Shredding and Hard-to-Read License Plate event in Hanover
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Representative Kate Klunk (R-Hanover) will be hosting a Document Shredding and Hard-to-Read License Plate Event. This event will take place this Saturday, August 20, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 118 Carlisle Street in Hanover. “It is always great to provide constituents with services...
Huge plat of Tabler Station Logistics Park acquired along I-81 cooridor
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A 1.6 million square-foot industrial space is coming to Berkeley County. Global Real Estate firm Hines has announced it has partnered with MetLife Investment Management (MIM), MetLife, Inc.’s institutional asset management business, to acquire a large site at the Tabler Station Logistics Park south of Martinsburg.
abc27.com
York City prepares for winter season
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Even with the slightly cooler temperatures Monday, most people probably aren’t thinking about winter just yet. However, the City of York says that it’s actually in good shape when it comes to its wintertime staffing for salt truck and snow plow drivers. This...
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Donations for Middletown fire victims
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — August 15’s hometown heroes are helping local fire victims get basic needs in their time of crisis. The Middletown School District held a supply drive for the 24 residents who were displaced from their homes at Genesis Court Apartments in Middletown. No injuries were...
abc27.com
Back to-school drive held in York City
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It is almost back to school time and many students in the Midstate will be back in the classroom soon. On Saturday, the city of York held a back-to-school resource fair. Kids who attended could get free backpacks and other school supplies. Get daily news,...
WJLA
7News Drone over Gunners Lake in Montgomery County, Maryland
WOW! The 7News Drone captured an incredible summer view over Gunners Lake in Montgomery County, Maryland.
Pennsylvania lumberjacks competition underway in Bedford County
SCHELLSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show is underway this weekend at Camp Living Water in Schellsburg. Visitors can see more than thirty of the top lumberjacks in the world as they compete for more than twenty-thousand dollars in the pro-lumberjack competition. The founder of the competition Zach Brouse says its a […]
abc27.com
Midstate group helps kids get ready to go back to school
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Another Midstate group is making kids prepared for school. Love Works 91 held a bookbag giveaway on Sunday afternoon at Veterans Park in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27...
abc27.com
Harrisburg City Council accepting ‘Youth Commission’ applications
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg City Council is partnering with the Harrisburg School District to open up applications for the City of Harrisburg’s Youth Commission. This commission is an oversight committee that is designed to ensure that local youth issues are heard throughout the community. The Youth...
abc27.com
A first among firsts: York Academy, with 193 days to cover, has its first day of school before others
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Students and parents throughout the Midstate are getting ready for their first day of school. However, one school is doing more than getting ready. It’s already the first day of school at York Academy Regional Charter School. Last year, as at some other schools,...
Wbaltv.com
Spotted lanternfly population growing exponentially in Maryland
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Some Maryland counties have found themselves under attack by an invasive species that has grown exponentially over the years. The spotted lanternfly has showed up in huge numbers this summer, swarming forests and people's homes. The spotted lanternfly's first discovery in Maryland was in 2018,...
New grant adds $375 million in state funds to target repair of crumbling homes in Pa.
Elected officials took a victory lap in Wynnefield for a hard fought win in Harrisburg. State Sen. Vincent Hughes drove home the point that there is more money in the state budget than ever before for housing assistance. “The state of Pennsylvania was spending $55 million on housing, now they...
abc27.com
Hundreds of vehicles available in Commonwealth Auction
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Over 400 used vehicles will be up for public purchase at the August Commonwealth Vehicle Auction. The auction is taking place on Tuesday, August 23, at 10:00 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania. This auction will feature a number of vehicles seized by state law enforcement...
abc27.com
Coroner called to crash on Interstate 81 North in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash and subsequent vehicle fire has turned deadly. The crash closed a lane on a portion of Interstate 81 north near Front Street in Harrisburg. According to PennDOT, the crash occurred on I-81 northbound between Exit 67: US 22 EAST/PA 230 EAST – HARRISBURG/CAMERON ST and Exit 69: PROGRESS AVENUE.
