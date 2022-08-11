If you are a fan of the great choral/orchestral masterworks, you will be pleased that quite a few of them are scheduled for the upcoming 2022-23 choral season in Oregon and Southwest Washington. Bach is well represented – his Mass in B minor, St. John Passion and Christmas Oratorio are all on the program. In Portland alone, you can hear Handel’s Messiah, Orff’s Carmina Burana, Rheinberger’s Mass in E-flat, and Beethoven’s Ninth.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO