Crestline, OH

City
Crestline, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Mansfield, OH
Local
Ohio Business
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site it previously opposed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station. The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year. Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval […]
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

How to Create a Password on Richland Source

With a free account, you have unlimited access to our reporting. We know that whenever a website -- news or otherwise -- has a system asking you to log in, it can be a little confusing. I want to answer some potential questions about logging in to Richland Source so...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
WKYC

TRAFFIC ALERT | Transport of Blue Origin spacecraft components to close Erie County roads on Tuesday and Wednesday

ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Transportation of pieces of the Blue Origin spacecraft could cause a traffic jam on some Erie County roads on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Erie County Sheriff's Office is advising motorists in Huron, Huron Township, and Milan Township to be mindful of road closures as oversized loads of Blue Origin spacecraft components will be transported from the NASA Neil Armstrong Test Facility in Sandusky to the docks in Huron.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of August 15

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of August 15. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Wilbur Benny Gilmore

Wilbur Benny Gilmore, 80, of Mansfield, Ohio went to be with the Lord and passed peacefully at home on Sunday, August 14, 2022 due to an extended illness. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Part I: Shelby bids farewell to venerable W.W. Skiles Field

SHELBY — It has been home to Shelby’s high school football team for the better part of past 100 years, but the lights will soon go out for good over W.W. Skiles Field. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place...
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Betty Eileene Stoner

Betty Eileene Stoner, 76, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at her home. She was born October 13, 1945, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Nellie May (Weaver) and Charles Albert Sherman Keinath. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place...
MANSFIELD, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Barber shop to expand, carry on family tradition

CRESTLINE – It isn’t “shear” luck that Josh Crosswhite is a barber. Crosswhite, 32, grew up hanging around his grandfather’s barber shop, Ed’s Barber Shop on North Seltzer St. Now, he’s the owner of the longtime business, which is expanding to a larger location at 101 W. Bucyrus St. on Sept. 1.
CRESTLINE, OH
cleveland19.com

Help on the way to Stark County to capture wallaby on the loose

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Stark County said the department is calling in reinforcements to help capture a wallaby on the loose. According to Brewster Police Chief Nathan Taylor, an animal specialist is headed to the area to make sure things go safe and smooth. Police initially thought the...
STARK COUNTY, OH

