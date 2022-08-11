Read full article on original website
Intel in Ohio: How will the new plant change roads, water and energy?
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel, which is on track to start building a massive semiconductor chip factory in Licking County later this year, also has the mayor in New Albany making a fishing reference. "I kind of like to say it's sort of like a fishing story," said Mayor Sloan Spalding. "We caught the […]
Westinghouse: Michigan contractor sends letter to Land Bank defending its bid
MANSFIELD -- The Michigan company that submitted the lowest bid for the demolition and cleanup of former local Westinghouse properties submitted a letter Monday defending its offer for the project. Arthur Dore, one of the owners of Dore & Associates from Bay City, Mich., said his firm offered to do...
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every summer, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
Mansfield Ohio May Be The Next Pizza Capital in the Country
Ohio is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site it previously opposed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station. The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city's planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year. Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval […]
19 train cars derail in Ohio
North Lawrence Fire Department has reported 19 train cars have derailed along state Route 93.
A modern approach to account creation and newsletter sign-ups on Richland Source
MANSFIELD - We're making changes to Richland Source that will take effect on Tuesday, Aug. 16. We are modernizing the way readers create an account and register for newsletters. This long-overdue improvement creates a clear path for readers like you to have a more personalized local news experience.
How to Create a Password on Richland Source
With a free account, you have unlimited access to our reporting. We know that whenever a website -- news or otherwise -- has a system asking you to log in, it can be a little confusing. I want to answer some potential questions about logging in to Richland Source so...
TRAFFIC ALERT | Transport of Blue Origin spacecraft components to close Erie County roads on Tuesday and Wednesday
ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Transportation of pieces of the Blue Origin spacecraft could cause a traffic jam on some Erie County roads on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Erie County Sheriff's Office is advising motorists in Huron, Huron Township, and Milan Township to be mindful of road closures as oversized loads of Blue Origin spacecraft components will be transported from the NASA Neil Armstrong Test Facility in Sandusky to the docks in Huron.
Local highway construction for the week of August 15
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of August 15. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
Wilbur Benny Gilmore
Wilbur Benny Gilmore, 80, of Mansfield, Ohio went to be with the Lord and passed peacefully at home on Sunday, August 14, 2022 due to an extended illness.
Open Source: What happened to the 'big plans' on the former Hess & Clark site?
ASHLAND — A reader recently asked us for an update on the former Hess & Clark site when he asked "what has happened to the big plans" there. The former Hess & Clark building, as photographed June 12, 2021.
More detailed legislation on B&O Bike Trail connector coming to Mansfield City Council
MANSFIELD -- A far more detailed proposal to fund a connector between the B&O Bike Trail and Trimble Road will be considered by Mansfield City Council on Tuesday. Local lawmakers on Aug. 3 unanimously rejected a request to spend $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds on the effort. Bianchi...
Part I: Shelby bids farewell to venerable W.W. Skiles Field
SHELBY — It has been home to Shelby's high school football team for the better part of past 100 years, but the lights will soon go out for good over W.W. Skiles Field.
Free tire amnesty event set for Aug. 27 at Richland County Fairgrounds
MANSFIELD -- The Ricland County Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting a Free Tire Amnesty Event at the Richland County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 8 a.m. to noon (or until maximum capacity is reached). A total of 10 passenger tires per vehicle will be accepted. This event...
Betty Eileene Stoner
Betty Eileene Stoner, 76, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at her home. She was born October 13, 1945, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Nellie May (Weaver) and Charles Albert Sherman Keinath.
Million Dollar Musician’s Retreat Hits The Market in Ohio
I guarantee you've never seen a house for sale quite like this before. The previous musician/artist owners of this one-of-a-kind home have just put it on the market for an asking price of $1 million. Located in 35 miles west of Cleveland in Oberlin, Ohio this 6,873 square foot home...
Barber shop to expand, carry on family tradition
CRESTLINE – It isn’t “shear” luck that Josh Crosswhite is a barber. Crosswhite, 32, grew up hanging around his grandfather’s barber shop, Ed’s Barber Shop on North Seltzer St. Now, he’s the owner of the longtime business, which is expanding to a larger location at 101 W. Bucyrus St. on Sept. 1.
Help on the way to Stark County to capture wallaby on the loose
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Stark County said the department is calling in reinforcements to help capture a wallaby on the loose. According to Brewster Police Chief Nathan Taylor, an animal specialist is headed to the area to make sure things go safe and smooth. Police initially thought the...
Future of B&O Trail: How do other communities rate importance of bicycle/pedestrian connectivity?
MANSFIELD — How important are projects that connect bicycle and pedestrian trails to downtowns and other areas with active transportation infrastructure?. $7 billion worth of importance. Bianchi on B&O Bike Trail connector: 'We've got some great momentum now'.
