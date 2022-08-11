OCEANSIDE — The World Surf League Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro will celebrate its 16th year at the Oceanside Pier Sept. 16 to Sept. 18. The nationally televised event is the largest female surf contest in the world, with more than 90 of the world’s top pros scheduled to compete. from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Access to the surfing, concerts, esports, panels, classes, speakers and all elements are free to attend.

