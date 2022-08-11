Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Coast News
Oceanside again hosts Super Girl Surf Pro
OCEANSIDE — The World Surf League Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro will celebrate its 16th year at the Oceanside Pier Sept. 16 to Sept. 18. The nationally televised event is the largest female surf contest in the world, with more than 90 of the world’s top pros scheduled to compete. from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Access to the surfing, concerts, esports, panels, classes, speakers and all elements are free to attend.
Coast News
Succulent Cafe in Carlsbad
Where: Succulent Cafe, 505 Oak Ave, Carlsbad, CA 92008. Open: 9:00AM – 1:00 PM M, W-F and 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM S-SN. Closed Tuesdays. What I’m listening to: Nina Simone, “I Got It Bad (And That Ain’t Good)”. The Succulent Cafe in Carlsbad looks...
Coast News
Who’s News: 8/19/22
Little Cakes Kitchen will open a Vista location at 1031 S. Santa Fe Ave., Suite A, Vista in August 2022. Little Cakes is a repeat Food Network “Cupcake Wars” winner. In addition, Little Cakes Kitchen is the first Frontline Friendly Certified company, being accredited by Frontline Careers. For more information, visit LittleCakesKitchen.com and FrontlineCareers.com or contact Don Hein at [email protected] or (760) 842-3222.
Coast News
Tocca Ferro Italian Chophouse serves cuisine with flare
Suppose you’re in the Anaheim/Orange County area and looking for Italian cuisine with flare. In that case, Tocca Ferro Italian Chophouse is a must. Frank and I had the pleasure of dining at Tocca Ferro Italian Chophouse in the JW Marriott Anaheim Resort a few blocks away from Disneyland.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coast News
Oceanside fire recruits to use new training tower
OCEANSIDE — After years of discussions and planning, Oceanside fire recruits will soon begin using a newly-erected fire training tower, paid for with Measure X funds to provide a dedicated space for myriad live fire scenarios. The new, four-story facility built at 110 Jones Road on the Oceanside Fire...
Coast News
Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach
Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from July 26 to Aug. 9 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent. J. Caro, 39, was cited and released on suspicion of misdemeanor on an active...
Coast News
Fairgrounds confirms dates, theme for next year’s county fair
DEL MAR — A month after the conclusion of the 2022 San Diego County Fair, officials have already set the theme and dates for next year’s event, inspired by the region’s stellar outdoor recreation and camping opportunities. The 22nd District Agricultural Association, the state board managing the...
Coast News
Encinitas council to amend code it violated in Prendergast appointment
ENCINITAS — After violating a provision of the city’s municipal code related to commission appointments earlier this summer, the Encinitas City Council will seek to amend the ordinance on Aug. 24 to allow sitting commissioners to apply for other commission vacancies. In late May, the council faced backlash...
Comments / 0