wchstv.com
Vehicle crashes, goes over embankment on Kanawha Boulevard East in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said a vehicle went over an embankment on Kanawha Boulevard East in Charleston, but it didn’t end up in the water. Police and EMS were at the scene of the crash that occurred about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Kanawha Boulevard E.
WSAZ
Car crashes over embankment, narrowly missing Kanawha River
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston police responded to an accident Tuesday morning after a car crashed over an embankment, narrowly missing the Kanawha River. Officers on scene said the driver was traveling east on Kanawha Boulevard when they lost control. The car then went over the embankment and stopped on...
WSAZ
Mudslide closes part of roadway
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mudslide Monday night closed part of Campbells Creek Drive in Kanawha County, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. in the 800 block. It was unknown how long the roadway would be closed in that area. Heavy rain Monday...
WSAZ
Shooting sends woman to the hospital
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews responded late Monday afternoon to a shooting in Elkview, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported around 4:40 p.m. in the 5000 block of Elk River Road. Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman was shot in the leg and taken to an area...
WSAZ
Kanawha County flood debris collection to begin
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After floods devastated several communities in Kanawha County on Monday, the county commission requested an Emergency Management Action Plan be put into place. As part of that plan, flood debris will be collected curbside beginning August 17 for the areas of Hughes Creek, Kelley’s Creek, Rutledge...
WSAZ
Flash flooding in Sissonville, parts of Kanawha Co. and Putnam Co.
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Flash flooding early Monday morning is causing problems in Kanawha Co. and Putnam Co. Those counties remain under a flash flood warning. Metro 911 says there is high water on multiple roads in various parts of Kanawha County. Rt. 21 is flooded in the 2900 block...
WSAZ
More than 100 Campbells Creek households report flooding damage
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Monday marked a tiring day for residents of Campbells Creek, with many reporting they were awakened by rain around 4:30 a.m. and had to be on the move the whole day. New and longtime residents of the area shared the sentiment that the overnight flooding...
WSAZ
Family holds vigil for recovering boy hit by DUI driver
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A prayer vigil was held Sunday for one of the five people who was hit by a car driven by a man who has been charged with DUI. A 12-year-old boy has been fighting for his life at a hospital in Morgantown since he was hit by the car Friday evening. A Go-Fund-Me has also been created to help the family with all of their travel costs.
WSAZ
Fayette Co. rainfall floods homes, washes away bridges and roads
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice on Monday announced that Fayette County and Kanawha County are under a State of Emergency. Fayette County got pounded early Monday morning by floodwaters. People who live along Cannelton Hollow Road say the road sometimes floods, but this was the worst they have seen.
WSAZ
Water and mud cover community after morning flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Across Kanawha County, communities are cleaning up from morning flooding where high water and mud have left a mess. Off Hughes Creek Road in Hugheston, West Virginia, water and mud left some homes and bridges severely damaged. “I got out of bed about 4:30 this...
WSAZ
Toys that teach
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You can keep your children entertained and prepare them for school at the same time. Elizabeth Werner stopped by Studio 3 to introduce us to some toys that teach.
Driver charged with DUI after 5 people hurt at fair in West Virginia
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Deputies said the driver accused of hitting five people at the Mason County Fair was driving under the influence. Investigators said Christopher L. Sturgeon, 40, lost control of his vehicle and hit two senior citizens and three children around 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12. One child was flown to […]
Metro News
Flood damages home of Hughes Creek woman and new husband
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — An eastern Kanawha County woman says she’s happy to be alive after flood waters damaged her home that she just moved into with her new husband. Brooksanna McGary, who lives along Hughes Creek, just got married three weeks ago and was ready to start her new life, but Monday’s storm stalled those plans for now.
WSAZ
Golf cart, equipment stolen during breaking and entering
KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) – After two break-ins, West Virginia State Police has released a photo of a person they are searching for in connection with several thefts. According to State Police, the person is accused of stealing a green Yamaha golf cart loaded down with equipment worth close to $9,000.
WSAZ
Kanawha County receives record-setting rainfall
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of 9 a.m. Monday, 911 dispatchers in Kanawha County had answered more than 500 emergency calls and dispatched 130 calls for service, including 25 water rescue calls after a record amount of rainfall fell Sunday evening through Monday morning. Some areas of the County received...
WV man sentenced to 18 years for possessing 907 grams of meth
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Huntington, West Virginia, man was sentenced to over 18 years in prison for possessing and intending to sell methamphetamine, cocaine and a fentanyl analog. According to court records, Joseph Ira Patterson, III, 38, admitted he sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Huntington in March 2021 and again in April […]
Deputies investigating after car hits pedestrian in St. Albans
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a person was hit by a car near the Go Mart on West Main Street in St. Albans. One person was transported for injuries, dispatchers say. Responders included Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, West Side Volunteer Fire Department, and Kanawha County Ambulance. Dispatchers say that Kanawha County deputies […]
WSAZ
State of Emergency declared for Kanawha, Fayette counties due to flooding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for Kanawha and Fayette counties due to flooding following excessive rainfall that occurred Sunday evening into Monday morning. More than 100 homes, bridges and roads throughout the counties have been damaged by flood water. The...
Ashland, Kentucky police warn of scam creating a scare
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Ashland Police Department is warning of a scam going around on social media that is being posted to community groups allegedly to create a scare. According to the Ashland PD, the scammers go into a community group and post a warning of alleged criminals in the area. Specifically, the […]
WSAZ
Sheriff: Man taken to hospital after being beaten with a baseball bat
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in the hospital after he was attacked Sunday afternoon. A 911 call came in around 3:20 p.m. saying a pedestrian had been hit in the 200 block of West Main Street, but the sheriff’s office says witnesses told deputies a man was attacked by at least two other men, and hit with a baseball bat.
