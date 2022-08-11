ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

TPD: 15-year-old flees police, crashes vehicle into house in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video aired as part of an unrelated report on Aug. 12, 2022. A 15-year-old who fled police was arrested Sunday in west Toledo. Around 4 p.m. Sunday, Toledo police attempted to stop a vehicle involved in several calls the day before. The driver refused to stop at Harvest and Quast lanes and continued on, police claim.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo man found guilty in fatal Alexis Road crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was found guilty on charges stemming from a fatal car crash on Alexis Road. Austin Sparks, 22, was found guilty of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide after he entered a No Contest plea, withdrawing his previous not guilty plea. He was charged after a crash that killed Terrance Robb, 62, of Erie, Michigan.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Cyber Monday: August 15

Toledo police have led multiple operations with state and federal agencies in an attempt to crack down on crime this year. Police Chief George Kral believes they've been successful. Kangaroo on the loose in Ohio. Updated: 20 hours ago. A person stopped at the police station Thursday morning claiming that...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Man who shot at house and led police on a chase still at large

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are looking for a suspect who they say led police officers on a chase and shot at a house. According to TPD, units were dispatched to the 500 block of Durango Drive on a warrant service. When they arrived, officers approached and observed Daniel Delgado, 38, sitting in his vehicle in a driveway with the car running.
HOLLAND, OH
13abc.com

Toledo renaming street to memorialize firefighter who served for decades

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo announces plans to rename Orange Street in honor of Toledo Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Chief Robert J. Schwanzl. Orange Street and Huron intersection will be redesigned as Toledo Fire & Rescue Department Assistant Chief Robert J. Schwanzl Memorial Place on Saturday, August 20.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo leaders announce gun violence reduction program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mayor Kapszukiewicz and city leaders announced a gun violence reduction program to focus on the Lagrange area of Toledo on Tuesday. The city says it initiated the Save our Community program back in 2021 to tackle gun violence and work with high-risk individuals to build connections to community resources. Lagrange will be the second neighborhood for the program after Junction/Englewood.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD searching for missing 13-year-old

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking for your help in the search for a missing juvenile. They say 13-year-old Zoie Robinson is missing from the 500 block of Leonard Street. She is 5′4″. TPD released a photo of her on their Facebook page. Anyone with information...
TOLEDO, OH
wtvbam.com

Jerome man lodged in Hillsdale County Jail on homicide charge

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Jerome man is in the Hillsdale County Jail after he was arrested in connection with the alleged homicide of a woman early Saturday morning. The Michigan State Police are investigating the incident. Few details have been released about the shooting at the suspects...
JEROME, MI
sent-trib.com

VIDEO: BG man going to prison for shooting himself

A Bowling Green man who shot himself in the leg with a stolen gun is going to prison. Both the arresting Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper and Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, spoke at Graig Gibson’s sentencing Tuesday. Gibson, 32, was transported from the jail to the courtroom of...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Lima News

Lima man sentenced in Putnam County for impaired driving

OTTAWA — A 39-year-old Lima man was sentenced to three months in jail for an impaired driving conviction that resulted in him losing his vehicle in the Ottawa River. Joseph C. Skiba was sentenced Thursday to 180 days in the Putnam County Jail for an amended charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence by Putnam County Common Pleas Court Judge Keith Schierloh. The judge suspended 90 days of the sentence and gave him credit for five days served. He was fined $1,000 with $625 suspended upon successful completion of probation and court costs. His license was suspended for two years as of Nov. 15, 2021 and he was placed on five years of community control. He was given driving privileges to work, counseling and the probation department. Skiba was ordered to report to the jail at 8 a.m. today.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

TPD: one person shot on Hamilton St.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot Thursday evening. According to our media partner The Blade, the Toledo Police Department responded to the scene in the 1700 block of Hamilton St. just after 6:30 p.m. Neighbors reportedly heard multiple gunshots. At this time neither the victim’s name nor condition...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Findlay woman indicted for stealing from county agency

A Findlay woman has been indicted for stealing from a Wood County service agency. A Wood County grand jury on Aug. 3 indicted Rochelle Patricia McCoy, 46, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, and money laundering, three counts tampering with records, and two counts identity fraud, all third-degree felonies. From...
FINDLAY, OH
WTOL 11

TPD Chief Kral discusses retirement from the force

TOLEDO, Ohio — For 32 years, police service is the only life George Kral has known. He joined the Toledo Police Department in 1990 and was appointed chief in 2015. Kral said serving with his fellow officers day in and day out has been a duty and a privilege. That time is ending though; Kral announced his Jan. 10, 2023, retirement on Aug. 8.
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Pedestrian struck while using marked crosswalk

A pedestrian using a crosswalk on Pearl Street was struck by a vehicle last week and taken to Wood County Hospital. According to a Bowling Green Police Division report, Elvin Layman, 75, of Bowling Green, was southbound on South Church Street, Wednesday around 12:56 p.m. He stopped at the intersection with Pearl Street.
BOWLING GREEN, OH

