OTTAWA — A 39-year-old Lima man was sentenced to three months in jail for an impaired driving conviction that resulted in him losing his vehicle in the Ottawa River. Joseph C. Skiba was sentenced Thursday to 180 days in the Putnam County Jail for an amended charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence by Putnam County Common Pleas Court Judge Keith Schierloh. The judge suspended 90 days of the sentence and gave him credit for five days served. He was fined $1,000 with $625 suspended upon successful completion of probation and court costs. His license was suspended for two years as of Nov. 15, 2021 and he was placed on five years of community control. He was given driving privileges to work, counseling and the probation department. Skiba was ordered to report to the jail at 8 a.m. today.

PUTNAM COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO