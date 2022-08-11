Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
TPD: 15-year-old flees police, crashes vehicle into house in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video aired as part of an unrelated report on Aug. 12, 2022. A 15-year-old who fled police was arrested Sunday in west Toledo. Around 4 p.m. Sunday, Toledo police attempted to stop a vehicle involved in several calls the day before. The driver refused to stop at Harvest and Quast lanes and continued on, police claim.
13abc.com
Toledo man found guilty in fatal Alexis Road crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was found guilty on charges stemming from a fatal car crash on Alexis Road. Austin Sparks, 22, was found guilty of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide after he entered a No Contest plea, withdrawing his previous not guilty plea. He was charged after a crash that killed Terrance Robb, 62, of Erie, Michigan.
Two gunshot victims show up at local hospitals Saturday; TPD investigating
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in November, 2021. Police investigated a pair of shootings Saturday after gunshot victims showed up at local hospitals. At about 1 a.m., Toledo Police Department officers went to Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital to speak to a 34-year-old...
13abc.com
Cyber Monday: August 15
Toledo police have led multiple operations with state and federal agencies in an attempt to crack down on crime this year. Police Chief George Kral believes they've been successful. Kangaroo on the loose in Ohio. Updated: 20 hours ago. A person stopped at the police station Thursday morning claiming that...
13abc.com
TPD: Man who shot at house and led police on a chase still at large
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are looking for a suspect who they say led police officers on a chase and shot at a house. According to TPD, units were dispatched to the 500 block of Durango Drive on a warrant service. When they arrived, officers approached and observed Daniel Delgado, 38, sitting in his vehicle in a driveway with the car running.
Crash in south Toledo neighborhood takes the life of 28-year-old woman
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 28-year-old Toledo woman is dead after the car she was driving hit a tree in a south Toledo neighborhood on Saturday night. A Toledo police traffic crash report says that Ashley Parker was driving west on Heatherdowns Blvd. near Brierheath Ave. when she went off the right side of the road.
13abc.com
Toledo renaming street to memorialize firefighter who served for decades
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo announces plans to rename Orange Street in honor of Toledo Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Chief Robert J. Schwanzl. Orange Street and Huron intersection will be redesigned as Toledo Fire & Rescue Department Assistant Chief Robert J. Schwanzl Memorial Place on Saturday, August 20.
13abc.com
Toledo leaders announce gun violence reduction program
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mayor Kapszukiewicz and city leaders announced a gun violence reduction program to focus on the Lagrange area of Toledo on Tuesday. The city says it initiated the Save our Community program back in 2021 to tackle gun violence and work with high-risk individuals to build connections to community resources. Lagrange will be the second neighborhood for the program after Junction/Englewood.
West Toledo barbershop said 300 backpacks handed out in community giveaway
TOLEDO, Ohio — Hundreds of people were gathered outside of 1st Dibz Barber Shop Boutique on West Sylvania Avenue on Sunday to get backpacks and school supplies. The event was the first of a series dedicated to putting positive energy back into the community, barber Marcus Crawford said. “We...
13abc.com
TPD searching for missing 13-year-old
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking for your help in the search for a missing juvenile. They say 13-year-old Zoie Robinson is missing from the 500 block of Leonard Street. She is 5′4″. TPD released a photo of her on their Facebook page. Anyone with information...
wtvbam.com
Jerome man lodged in Hillsdale County Jail on homicide charge
SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Jerome man is in the Hillsdale County Jail after he was arrested in connection with the alleged homicide of a woman early Saturday morning. The Michigan State Police are investigating the incident. Few details have been released about the shooting at the suspects...
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: BG man going to prison for shooting himself
A Bowling Green man who shot himself in the leg with a stolen gun is going to prison. Both the arresting Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper and Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, spoke at Graig Gibson’s sentencing Tuesday. Gibson, 32, was transported from the jail to the courtroom of...
Lima News
Lima man sentenced in Putnam County for impaired driving
OTTAWA — A 39-year-old Lima man was sentenced to three months in jail for an impaired driving conviction that resulted in him losing his vehicle in the Ottawa River. Joseph C. Skiba was sentenced Thursday to 180 days in the Putnam County Jail for an amended charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence by Putnam County Common Pleas Court Judge Keith Schierloh. The judge suspended 90 days of the sentence and gave him credit for five days served. He was fined $1,000 with $625 suspended upon successful completion of probation and court costs. His license was suspended for two years as of Nov. 15, 2021 and he was placed on five years of community control. He was given driving privileges to work, counseling and the probation department. Skiba was ordered to report to the jail at 8 a.m. today.
13abc.com
TPD: one person shot on Hamilton St.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot Thursday evening. According to our media partner The Blade, the Toledo Police Department responded to the scene in the 1700 block of Hamilton St. just after 6:30 p.m. Neighbors reportedly heard multiple gunshots. At this time neither the victim’s name nor condition...
ClickOnDetroit.com
DNR officer, firefighter jump off cliff into Lake Monroe to save teen stranded in cold water
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – A 14-year-old boy was rescued from cold water in Lake Monroe earlier this year. Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer Nick Ingersoll and Monroe Charter Township Fire Department Capt. Dave Nadeau received Lifesaving Awards from the DNR Law Enforcement Division after rescuing the boy on May 19.
sent-trib.com
Findlay woman indicted for stealing from county agency
A Findlay woman has been indicted for stealing from a Wood County service agency. A Wood County grand jury on Aug. 3 indicted Rochelle Patricia McCoy, 46, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, and money laundering, three counts tampering with records, and two counts identity fraud, all third-degree felonies. From...
TPD Chief Kral discusses retirement from the force
TOLEDO, Ohio — For 32 years, police service is the only life George Kral has known. He joined the Toledo Police Department in 1990 and was appointed chief in 2015. Kral said serving with his fellow officers day in and day out has been a duty and a privilege. That time is ending though; Kral announced his Jan. 10, 2023, retirement on Aug. 8.
Parents, students demand answers after Perrysburg teens charged with rape allowed to return to school
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — At a packed Perrysburg Board of Education Monday night, just days before students are set to head back to class, parents and students alike demanded answers from district leaders after two teens who entered plea deals for rape charges were allowed to return to school. The...
Man faces 10 felonies for shooting at man, trying to set him on fire
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A man accused of shooting at a man after attempting to light him on fire has been arrested on multiple felony charges. James Michael Pattenaude was arraigned Thursday, Aug. 11, on 10 felony charges after being accused of trying to shoot a man during an argument in Berlin Township two days prior, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
bgindependentmedia.org
Pedestrian struck while using marked crosswalk
A pedestrian using a crosswalk on Pearl Street was struck by a vehicle last week and taken to Wood County Hospital. According to a Bowling Green Police Division report, Elvin Layman, 75, of Bowling Green, was southbound on South Church Street, Wednesday around 12:56 p.m. He stopped at the intersection with Pearl Street.
