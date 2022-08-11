Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWCH.com
Wichita Public Schools welcomes students back for new normal year
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public School students completed their first day of school for the 2022-23 school year on Monday. It was the first day of school without major COVID protocols. “Really exciting today to be able to see the smiles and those eyes. Those are the things that...
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? First day of school for USD 259
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s officially the first day of school in Wichita! After sixth- and ninth-grade orientation on Friday, summer is over for all students in USD 259. Shane spent the morning at Gordon Parks Elementary and Brooks Middle School. He also stopped by Heights High School, where Wichita Public Schools superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson visited her alma mater to greet students and staff and participating in getting-to-know-you activities.
wichitaonthecheap.com
Kids Eat Free at Applebee’s Kansas for Back to School
KIDS EAT FREE! Wichita area ONLY. Monday-Sunday, Aug 15-21, 2022. Dine-in or Carside To Go. Let Applebee’s do the cooking during back to school week!. Kids eat free with adult purchase. Valid Aug 15-21, 2022 in the Greater Wichita area: Maple and Ridge, 47th & South Broadway, 29th & N. Rock, Derby, Andover and Park City >> http://bit.ly/ApplebeesKansas.
‘Their dream’: Longtime teachers to run new Wichita child-care business
Sunshine Learning Academy will open next month in 6,000 square feet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWCH.com
Fact check: Dueling narratives for Kansas job recovery
Police hold active shooter training held at Scott City High School. Local law enforcement said they had been talking about the training for awhile. This year, they made it a priority. Wichita students return to new normal school year. Updated: 6 hours ago. This is the first year since the...
Wichita youth food and back-to-school drive happening this Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, Aug. 13, Freeman Bail Bond Agency is hosting its 4th Annual Food and Back to School Drive for children in the Wichita area. This event is open to all kids. There will be free school supplies, clothing, food, and fun activities such as train rides, mini-golf, a paddle boat, […]
KSN.com
4th annual Food and Back to School Drive
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, kids had the chance to get ready for the school year at OJ Watson Park at the 4th annual Food and Back to School drive. This event is put on by The Freeman Bail Bond Agency and Reverse Mindset. They offered school supplies, clothing, food, and end-of-summer fun.
KWCH.com
Free food, back to school drive Saturday at OJ Watson Park
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The community of Wichita is invited out to the 4th Annual Food and Back to School Drive at OJ Watson Park on Saturday. The event is presented by NFL star Devontae Harris’ charitable organization, Reverse Mindset, in conjunction with the Freeman Bail Bond Agency. Chick-fil-A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWCH.com
Parents struggling with lack of daycare options, openings
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s that time of the year again, when parents must juggle their work schedule with their child’s school schedules. Something that’s been growing harder every year for both working parents and childcare providers. Darian Martindale had her young daughter in daycare briefly before...
KWCH.com
$230M project to improve commute on E. Kellogg set to start next June
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A recent pause in Kellogg construction didn’t last. In December, the heavily traveled east-west thoroughfare was briefly construction-free in Wichita for the first time many could remember. The work to improve the highway turned freeway kicks into high gear with an anticipated expansion project set to start next year.
KWCH.com
Week of Aug. 15: Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are focusing on jobs in health care centers. MONDAY: Triage Nurse - LPN or RN | GraceMed Health Clinic | $21.88 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12153014 | Qualifications: •Education/Certifications/Licenses/Registrations •Graduate from an accredited school of nursing required. •Current State of Kansas licensure as an RN required. •CPR certification (must be obtained within 30 days of employment). •Bilingual proficiency in Spanish and English is not required but is preferred. | GraceMed Health Clinic has 10 additional postings on KANSAWORKS.
Kansas school district rejects strategic plan urging diversity
DERBY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas school district's board rejected a proposed strategic plan after some members questioned its emphasis on diversity and students' mental health. The Derby Board of Education voted 4-3 this week to reject a plan presented after months of work by parents, students, employees and community members, the Kansas News Service reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWCH.com
Kansas governor pushes for new mental facility in Sedgwick County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly was in Sedgwick County on Monday meeting with area leaders about the need for a state mental health hospital in the region. The meeting included a roundtable discussion and a tour of the COMCARE Crisis Center. The state budget passed earlier this year...
Kansas Humane Society at max capacity with cats and dogs
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) is at maximum capacity with cats and dogs and is in need of adoptees. In a Facebook post, the KHS stated, “Please consider adopting, fostering, volunteering, or donating to help save innocent lives. Right now we have over 360 cats and 200 dogs in our shelter […]
KWCH.com
Derby school board rejects strategic plan
The officer shot and killed 37-year-old Jason Williams following a standoff and incident in which Williams killed his mother-in-law and shot his estranged wife. The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said the incident started with some sort of fight between the driver and a woman in the parking lot. 1 killed...
KWCH.com
Cooler air coming to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A front is moving through the state tonight and will cool everyone down tomorrow. Expect some storms possible mainly north of I-70 and into northwest Kansas tonight as the front enters the state. As the front starts to sag south tonight it will begin to dry out a bit before reaching Wichita.
KAKE TV
Rhea Lana’s sale at Century II provides financial relief for parents as back-to-school nears
The Rhea Lana’s Consignment Sale at Century II in Wichita opened to the public Sunday. The owner, Amanda Birdsong, said after last week’s pre-sale, she has already seen an increase in customers. Birdsong said she is not surprised given rising inflation. “The word is spreading that this is...
kfdi.com
Wichita to close public swimming pools for the season
As the summer ends and a new school year begins, the City of Wichita is announcing a schedule for the closing of public swimming pools and splash pads. Friday is the last day for Harvest Pool, and Sunday will be the last day for the Minisa pool. The Aley, McAfee, Orchard and College Hill pools will remain open through Labor Day weekend.
Motorcycle crash in Garden City sends 2 to a Wichita hospital
Garden City Police say a motorcycle crash sent two people to a Wichita hospital.
franchising.com
Walk-On’s Celebrates Grand Opening of First Wichita Restaurant
Restaurant celebrates opening with a chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year on Aug. 15. August 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita community is about to have a new go-to destination for cheering on their favorite teams when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux® makes its debut on Monday, Aug. 15.
Comments / 0