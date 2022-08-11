ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette County, WI

nbc15.com

Sneak preview inside Sun Prairie West High School

As college students get ready to return to campus or set foot in their dorm for the first time, the Better Business Bureau is warning about financial scams to avoid. Portage police look for more crossing guards before school begins. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. The Portage Police Department is...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

UW fraternity house burglarized over break

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pair of roommates at a Madison fraternity house were in for an unfortunate surprise Monday when they returned for summer break: their home had been burglarized while everyone was gone. According to a Madison Police Department report, officers were called to the 100 block of...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. officials identify man killed in shooting on Madison’s north side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified the man who died after a shooting Friday on Madison’s north side. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that autopsy results confirm Corey Mitchell, 30, died from homicidal firearm-related trauma. Officials pronounced Mitchell dead at the scene of...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. gun buyback nets 500+ guns

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds of people showed up at the Alliant Energy Center on Saturday to exchange their guns for gift cards as part of a gun buyback initiative hosted jointly by the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Madison Police Department. On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office revealed...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman arrested for shots fired

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman was arrested on Sunday after reports of shots being fired. Officers responded to a resident in the 1300 block of Seminary Street around 1:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. A loaded handgun in a common area of the multi-family residence was […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

UWPD investigates gunfire report at Picnic Point

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Police Department continues to investigate a report gunfire Sunday that prompted them to ask people to avoid the area for about an hour. Few details about the incident have been released at this time. UWPD tweeted its first alert shortly after 7...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Clouds give way to sunshine this week; Watching for weekend rain

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low-pressure has now exited Wisconsin, but the influence of the system still remains. Cloud cover has been stubborn to erode over the Badger State. Clouds will hang on through the overnight and into Monday morning. Lows will drop into the upper 50s. Some scattering is expected over the next 12 hours - especially from Madison & areas NW.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspects still unknown in Friday night homicides

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department continues to search for suspects in two separate homicides over the weekend, seeking critical information from the community. “We cannot say for certain that you won’t have to testify if you were an eyewitness, but we want you to come forward and...
nbc15.com

DCHS announces successful Clear The Shelters event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Humane Society announced their final tally of adopted animals from their Clear The Shelter event this weekend. DCHS said 83 animals were adopted during the weekend-long event, making the event a huge success. Because staff and volunteers had such a busy weekend with...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Madison Police investigating suspected homicide on Northport Drive

In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S. The Latino Chamber of Commerce celebrated the contributions that Latino business owners are making statewide. Johnson kicks off campaign in Beloit. Updated: 6 hours ago. During his speech, Senator Ron Johnson said it's...
nbc15.com

Loaded guns found lying in Janesville on two occasions last week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Twice last week, Janesville police officers found handguns lying in city streets with bullets in their chambers and the safeties off, JPD chief David Moore wrote in a blog about gun crime. Moore’s post comes just two days after a weekend incident in which police reported...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville PD: suspect arrested in shots-fired incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police arrested an attempted homicide suspect Monday in connection to a shooting that happened the day before. Police said they were doing covert surveillance at about 3 p.m. around Kettering Street and Whitney Street when they saw the 41-year-old suspect driving. Officials arrested the suspect...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

A Nice Stretch of Weather Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will dominate the weather around here for over the next several days. The ridge will keep major disturbances out of the Great Lakes region. Passing showers to the west over the Plains may scatter some cloud cover and perhaps a brief sprinkle near SW Wisconsin later today. Mostly sunny skies return for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Gas prices tick up in Madison, snapping 8 straight weeks of drops

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison’s eight-week streak of falling fueling prices ended Monday with the release of the latest GasBuddy weekly report. On the bright side, while each week during that run saw an average of 17 cents shaved off each gallon of gas, this week’s up arrow came alongside a change of less than a penny.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Truck fire causing delays on I-39/90/94

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A large truck fire on I-39/90/94 late Friday morning caused backups on both sides of the highway and sent smoke towering over the road. The burning truck sat on the inner shoulder of the westbound lanes of I-39/90/94, between the U.S. 19 and U.S. 51 interchanges and slowed traffic in both directions.
MADISON, WI

