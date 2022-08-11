ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Kalamazoo Gazette

Bridge repair to close Nottawa Road for about 90 days

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI -- A portion of Nottawa Road will be closed for about 90 days beginning Aug. 22 for a bridge repair, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reports. The 104-foot bridge crossing the Prairie River will get a superstructure replacement and substructure patching, MDOT said. The bridge...
The Flint Journal

Fewer mosquito bites this summer? Here’s why

Have you noticed fewer itchy, red bumps on your skin this summer? There’s a reason for that. According to one expert, mosquito populations are way down this year; they are about 10% of what they were in Michigan last summer, Michigan Radio reports. It’s probably due to the hot,...
The Ann Arbor News

Environmental analysis of Line 5 tunnel plan kicks off, feds say

DETROIT – Long-awaited federal review of a plan for a pipeline tunnel beneath the Great Lakes is officially underway. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, launched a 60-day period when the public can help determine the scope of issues and any alternatives to a Canadian energy company’s plan to build a tunnel beneath Michigan’s Straits of Mackinac to house an oil and gas pipeline.
The Ann Arbor News

Novovax COVID-19 vaccine, more traditional type, now available in Michigan

The Novavax vaccine, a more traditional type that does not use mRNA technology to fight COVID-19, is now available in Michigan. Michigan received more than 100,000 doses of the vaccine, produced by Maryland biotechnology company Novavax Inc., and providers started placing orders on Aug. 5. The state evaluated orders on Aug. 8 and most sites received them by the middle of last week, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson Chelsea Wuth said in an email.
The Flint Journal

Michigan gets its first frost this morning

We had some cold temperatures this morning in the classic cold locations in Michigan. The National Weather Service at Marquette reported there was some frost on the roofs around National Mine, MI this morning. National Mine is about 15 miles southwest of Marquette, MI. Here are the temperatures at 7:00...
