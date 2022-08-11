Read full article on original website
Are school supplies costing you more? Michigan could pause sales tax on back-to-school products.
LANSING, MI – From pencils to notebooks to clothes, the cost of school supplies can add up. Michigan could ease this burden for families by suspending sales tax for school supplies. Under a plan proposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Tuesday, Aug. 18, Michigan would join 19 other states that have an annual back-to-school sales tax holiday.
Michigan’s COVID cases rise again as daily average hits 11-week high
The upward trend of Michigan’s COVID-19 case count continued last week following a one-week dip in reported cases. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Department of Health and Human Services identified 23,165 new confirmed and probable cases, and 103 new deaths. The state reports new totals weekly, typically on Tuesday afternoons.
Nearly 7,000 crash patients have lost care since auto no-fault reform implemented
At least 4,082 health care worker jobs have been eliminated and 6,857 auto crash patients have been discharged from their full-time care due to the reforms to Michigan’s auto no-fault law passed in 2019, according to a survey released last week. Surveys were distributed between March 9 and May...
Wildfire closes Michigan campgrounds, trails at national park in Upper Peninsula
HOUGHTON, MI – Several campgrounds and trails in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula remain closed after a wildfire ripped through the area on Saturday, Aug. 13, burning around 10 acres. The cause of the fire at Isle Royale National Park remains under investigation, according to a Sunday press release from...
Bridge repair to close Nottawa Road for about 90 days
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI -- A portion of Nottawa Road will be closed for about 90 days beginning Aug. 22 for a bridge repair, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reports. The 104-foot bridge crossing the Prairie River will get a superstructure replacement and substructure patching, MDOT said. The bridge...
Fewer mosquito bites this summer? Here’s why
Have you noticed fewer itchy, red bumps on your skin this summer? There’s a reason for that. According to one expert, mosquito populations are way down this year; they are about 10% of what they were in Michigan last summer, Michigan Radio reports. It’s probably due to the hot,...
Environmental analysis of Line 5 tunnel plan kicks off, feds say
DETROIT – Long-awaited federal review of a plan for a pipeline tunnel beneath the Great Lakes is officially underway. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, launched a 60-day period when the public can help determine the scope of issues and any alternatives to a Canadian energy company’s plan to build a tunnel beneath Michigan’s Straits of Mackinac to house an oil and gas pipeline.
Faygo brings back fan favorite flavor to Michigan not sold in state in years
It’s back! An old fan favorite flavor of Faygo soda pop is now on Michigan store shelves for the first time in more than a decade. Jazzin’ Bluesberry is now being sold in Michigan again after not being available in the state for at least 15 years. Even...
Some Michigan cities just had a Top 5 coldest August day
Saturday wasn’t just somewhat cooler than a normal August day. It was actually one of the coldest days ever for any August day at some Michigan cities. The very chilly Saturday afternoon temperatures were produced by two conditions- an already overall cool weather pattern and a steady rain during the middle of the day.
Michigan’s student safety program, OK2SAY got 6,255 tips in 2021, see the top 5 categories
LANSING, MI-- More people reached out to a confidential tip line in 2021 to report threats, violent behavior or mental health crises to help keep students, teachers and other staff in Michigan schools safe. OK2SAY, Michigan’s student safety program run by the Michigan State Police, received 6,255 tips spanning 30 categories...
Novovax COVID-19 vaccine, more traditional type, now available in Michigan
The Novavax vaccine, a more traditional type that does not use mRNA technology to fight COVID-19, is now available in Michigan. Michigan received more than 100,000 doses of the vaccine, produced by Maryland biotechnology company Novavax Inc., and providers started placing orders on Aug. 5. The state evaluated orders on Aug. 8 and most sites received them by the middle of last week, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson Chelsea Wuth said in an email.
5 ways access to mental-health care has improved in Southwest Michigan, and 5 more things in the pipeline
KALAMAZOO, MI — Call it a silver lining of the pandemic. After generations of being an issue swathed in shame and stigma, mental health is finally getting the attention it deserves.
Michigan’s fall forecast calls for a real crowd-pleaser
With the cooler mornings we’ve had this week, the question is starting: What is our fall weather looking like? Here’s the latest forecast, and many Michiganders will love the forecast. The official forecast from NOAA is produced once per month. Right now we are going to look at...
Pharma sales rep sentenced for prescribing expensive pain creams to MSU employees
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A Michigan pharmaceutical sales representative was sentenced to a year in prison for agreeing to have expensive and medically unnecessary pain creams and patches prescribed to Michigan State University employees filled by pharmacies in Mississippi. U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker sentenced Daniel Brown, of Dimondale,...
Virginia Gov. Youngkin to campaign with Tudor Dixon, give Michigan GOP keynote
In a midterm where Michigan’s Republican candidate for governor is emphasizing education issues to defeat the Democratic incumbent, the GOP is elevating a governor who paved that path to victory in a purple state last year. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will campaign with Republican governor nominee Tudor Dixon, the...
Preprocessing, more funding among Michigan clerks’ asks for legislature
Michigan’s primary election passed by last week with few bumps in the road. But with the most decentralized election system in America, local clerks from both parties are calling for critical changes, and they want state lawmakers’ attention. Election results are notoriously slow in Michigan, with the most...
‘Tuesdays with Morrie’ hits Michigan stages with stops planned in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo
In celebration of the 25th anniversary edition of Mitch Albom’s best-selling book “Tuesdays with Morrie,” Michigan’s Water Works Theatre Company is bringing the theatrical adaptation to stages across the state. The play — which tells the story of Albom and his former sociology professor Morrie Schwartz,...
Michigan gets its first frost this morning
We had some cold temperatures this morning in the classic cold locations in Michigan. The National Weather Service at Marquette reported there was some frost on the roofs around National Mine, MI this morning. National Mine is about 15 miles southwest of Marquette, MI. Here are the temperatures at 7:00...
Michigan’s Boat and Beach Report: Not a total no-go for all this weekend
It would be easy to say let’s not boat or head to the beach this weekend. It won’t be a total washout everywhere all weekend long. The better thing to do is drill down to where and when we can enjoy the beach or get out on the water.
Couple who drowned in Lake Michigan ‘will be together forever,’ mother says
SOUTH HAVEN, MI — A 22-year-old recent graduate of Michigan State University and 19-year-old MSU sophomore will be remembered for the way they cared for others, as well as one another. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus Township, had been dating for five years...
