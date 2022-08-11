The Novavax vaccine, a more traditional type that does not use mRNA technology to fight COVID-19, is now available in Michigan. Michigan received more than 100,000 doses of the vaccine, produced by Maryland biotechnology company Novavax Inc., and providers started placing orders on Aug. 5. The state evaluated orders on Aug. 8 and most sites received them by the middle of last week, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson Chelsea Wuth said in an email.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO