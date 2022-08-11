New to Fort Worth? Here’s why you have to come out to the Stockyards and see The Herd

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are new to Fort Worth, welcome! Fort Worth has so many fun things to do and exciting sights to see, including the Fort Worth Herd.

What is the Fort Worth Herd?

The Fort Worth Herd is the world’s only twice-daily cattle drive. Texas cowhands drive a herd of longhorns down East Exchange Avenue in the Stockyards National Historic District every day at 11:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Officials say every detail of this experience, from the saddles to the boots to the hats is authentic and historically accurate.

Why should I go?

If you truly want to get the Texas experience that you hear about in popular culture, this is the best place to do so. Authentic cowhands, real Texas longhorns, the whole nine yards.

As mentioned earlier, this is the only twice-daily cattle drive in the world. Don’t you want to be a part of something that exclusive? You won’t regret it.

Watch the video player for more information about the Fort Worth Herd.

