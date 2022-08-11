Read full article on original website
Related
Former Democratic California congressman TJ Cox indicted for money laundering and fraud
Terrance John "TJ" Cox, who represented California's 21st congressional district as a Democrat from 2019 to 2021, was indicted on 28 counts of money laundering, wire fraud, campaign fraud, and other charges on Tuesday. Cox, 59, was arrested by FBI agents around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning and booked into...
Spotted lanternfly: What you need to know about the invasive insect
Sightings of the invasive spotted lanternfly have been increasing across the United States. Environmental agencies are calling the pest a threat and urging those who stumble upon the insects to squash them and alert local officials. But why is the insect considered to be public enemy number one?. Here’s what...
Arizona parents deliver list of 'expectations' to school board: 'Trust has been broken'
Arizona parents on "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday unveiled "school board expectations" amid concerns about the curriculum in the new school year. The Chandler Unified School District faced backlash after sending kids home with classroom "expectation sheets," prompting parents to respond with their own list of expectations to the school board.
North Dakota school district recruits Florida teachers upset with DeSantis' parental rights law
A letter circulating on social media shows members of the Fargo, North Dakota, public school system recruiting Florida teachers who object to a recently-passed parental rights bill in the state. "You don’t know us, so we’ll start with this important statement: we are way OK with saying gay or straight,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What is ranked choice voting, the new election process used in Alaska?
Instead of voting for a single candidate, voters in Alaska Tuesday are ranking their favorite candidates on their ballots in an election process called ranked choice voting that is becoming more popular in the U.S. Fox News Digital spoke with American Enterprise Institute senior fellow Kevin Kosar, who studies politics,...
Tim Ryan voted for Dem bill that will raise taxes, despite calling for lower taxes
FIRST ON FOX: Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan enthusiastically voted for the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act, which analysis shows will increase taxes on the middle class, despite repeated calls for lowering taxes on the middle class. Ryan has been outspoken about lowering taxes, especially on the campaign trail as...
California climber rescued after falling as much as 60 feet at Yosemite National Park
A California climber was rescued at Yosemite National Park on Monday after falling as much as 60 feet down a cliff, authorities said. The 19-year-old male, whose name was not immediately released, was climbing Sentinel Rock on Mount Diablo around 4:40 p.m. when he fell between 30 and 60 feet and landed on a ledge, California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division Air Operations said.
AFL demands Department of Education investigate surveys given in New Jersey school without parental consent
America First Legal sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Education Tuesday insisting they investigate a survey given to students in a New Jersey school district without parental consent. Last year, several parents in the Cedar Grove School District filed Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment (PPRA) complaints with the...
RELATED PEOPLE
West Virginia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines, tests at schools
West Virginia's health agency has bought 16 vans to provide free COVID-19 testing and vaccines at school and community events, officials said. A grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paid for the vans, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said in a news release Monday. Some of the vans have already been deployed to health departments. Others will be delivered in the coming months.
Cruz, Laxalt argue for school choice, cast blame on unions for 'collective lunacy,' 'lost education'
LAS VEGAS, NV. - Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, touted school choice as the "gateway" to kids' futures at last week's Club for Growth School Freedom Forum, and took a swipe at teachers unions he said were blocking the door. "If you look at kids across the country today, if kids...
Texas cattle ranchers audited by IRS issue dire warning to Americans: 'They want to get you'
Texas cattle ranchers David and Deborah Hajda issued a dire warning to America's middle class after Democrats' spending bill passed both houses of Congress allowing provisions for approximately $80 billion in IRS funding, a majority of which is dedicated to enforcement. The Raising Five Cattle Company ranchers spoke with Dana...
WV National Weather Services forecast thunderstorms in flooded areas of state
More thunderstorms were forecast this week for much of West Virginia, including areas that flooded Monday after up to 5 inches of rain fell in some areas, the National Weather Service said. Storms were expected to develop Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the weather service, but a flood watch was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Georgia gubernatorial showdown: Kemp lands endorsement of South Carolina's Haley
FIRST ON FOX: GOP Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia is landing the support of a high-profile Republican from neighboring South Carolina as he runs for re-election this year in a rematch against Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, whom he narrowly defeated four years ago. Kemp on Tuesday was endorsed by...
Tennessee McDonald’s employee calls police after migrants begin panhandling during stop on way to East Coast
A Tennessee McDonald’s employee said she called police after a bus of migrants headed to the East Coast from Texas pulled into a Chattanooga neighborhood for a pit stop and some migrants began panhandling. "I had to get the police to remove them from the premises, which they turn...
Trump Mar-a-Lago raid: Judge schedules hearing on potentially unsealing FBI search records
CBS' Norah O'Donnell sets off uproar with tweet about FBI not having Trump passports. CBS News anchor Norah O'Donnell took heat for a tweet that stated the FBI did not have former President Trump’s passports, with critics blasting her for leaving up a tweet after it was seemingly debunked.
Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson: If Mayor Eric Adams wants to address the issue, he needs to address the root cause
Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson: If Mayor Eric Adams wants to address the issue, he needs to address the root cause.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alec Baldwin on 'Rust' shooting: 'Every single person' on set knows who to blame for Halyna Hutchins' death
Alec Baldwin claims "every single person" on the set of "Rust" knows who to blame for the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Hutchins died when a gun Baldwin was holding fired while practicing a shot for the film "Rust" on the New Mexico movie set Oct. 21. The group had been rehearsing in a small church on the set.
Michigan mom who advocated against lockdowns, speaks on how district allegedly bit back: 'It hit my family'
EXCLUSIVE – A Michigan mom spoke with Fox News Digital upon learning the Rochester Community Schools district recently renewed the contract of the deputy superintendent who allegedly "falsely" told her former employer, according to a lawsuit, that her social media activity was "threatening" and "posed a danger," allegedly causing her to be fired.
Boy, 10, bitten in Florida shark attack has part of leg amputated, family says
A 10-year-old boy has had part of his leg amputated after he was attacked by a shark while on vacation with his family in the Florida Keys, his family said on Sunday. Jameson Reeder Jr. was snorkeling with his parents and three siblings along a shallow reef when they believe an 8-foot bull shark landed a "crushing blow" below his knee, his uncle, Joshua Reeder, wrote in a Facebook post.
Fox News
778K+
Followers
175K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1