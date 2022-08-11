ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California climber rescued after falling as much as 60 feet at Yosemite National Park

A California climber was rescued at Yosemite National Park on Monday after falling as much as 60 feet down a cliff, authorities said. The 19-year-old male, whose name was not immediately released, was climbing Sentinel Rock on Mount Diablo around 4:40 p.m. when he fell between 30 and 60 feet and landed on a ledge, California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division Air Operations said.
West Virginia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines, tests at schools

West Virginia's health agency has bought 16 vans to provide free COVID-19 testing and vaccines at school and community events, officials said. A grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paid for the vans, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said in a news release Monday. Some of the vans have already been deployed to health departments. Others will be delivered in the coming months.
Fox News

Michigan mom who advocated against lockdowns, speaks on how district allegedly bit back: 'It hit my family'

EXCLUSIVE – A Michigan mom spoke with Fox News Digital upon learning the Rochester Community Schools district recently renewed the contract of the deputy superintendent who allegedly "falsely" told her former employer, according to a lawsuit, that her social media activity was "threatening" and "posed a danger," allegedly causing her to be fired.
Fox News

Boy, 10, bitten in Florida shark attack has part of leg amputated, family says

A 10-year-old boy has had part of his leg amputated after he was attacked by a shark while on vacation with his family in the Florida Keys, his family said on Sunday. Jameson Reeder Jr. was snorkeling with his parents and three siblings along a shallow reef when they believe an 8-foot bull shark landed a "crushing blow" below his knee, his uncle, Joshua Reeder, wrote in a Facebook post.
