ComicBook
One Piece Red Is Now the Anime's Highest-Grossing Movie Ever
One Piece is back in theaters at long last, and it turns out the comeback is marking a major turning point for the IP. After decades on the air, the anime has more than a dozen films under its belt, and entries like Dragon Ball Film: Z earned quite a lot when it went live. But in just ten days since its release, One Piece Film: Red is now the highest-grossing entry in Japan.
ComicBook
Godzilla Vs. Kong Sequel Story Spoilers Revealed by Australia
The MonsterVerse is set to continue not just thanks to Apple TV+'s untitled television series, but a sequel to Godzilla Vs. Kong is currently being filmed. Bringing back director Adam Wingard and featuring a new leading man in Dan Stevens, cameras have begun rolling the country of Australia, with the government revealing some story spoilers when it comes to round two of the colossal fight between Godzilla and Kong. Godzilla Vs. Kong 2 is set to be released in March 2024.
ComicBook
Haikyu Releases Trailer for Anime's Finale
Haikyu will be ending its anime franchise with a major movie project, and fans have gotten the first trailer for this mysterious grand finale! When the fourth season of the anime taking on Haruichi Furudate's original manga series wrapped up a couple of years ago, fans were anxious to see a potential fifth season as Karasuno and Nekoma were going to up against one another in the next match of the Tokyo Nationals tournament. But the anime will not be continuing with a fifth season, but instead will be coming to an end with a new two part movie project wrapping up the rest of the story.
ComicBook
Yu Yu Hakusho Reveals First Look at New Nendoroids
Yu Yu Hakusho is in the midst of celebrating its 30th Anniversary, and it's coming back in a huge way with some cool new Nendoroid collectible figures! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series first hit the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine 30 years ago, and fans have seen the classic action and manga series return in some new ways. It's far from the full anime comeback that some fans have been asking for quite a while, but there's also some cool new merchandise that fans have never had the chance at before this point.
ComicBook
Haikyu Will Conclude With Two-Part Final Films
Haikyu is currently celebrating the tenth anniversary of the anime series that has easily become the most popular volleyball anime of all time. With fans waiting on news for the fifth season of the anime, it would seem that the franchise will be bringing its anime adaptation to a close via two new finale films. With the manga having already come to a close, there are quite a few events for these movies to cover when it comes to the events that took place following the fourth season's conclusion.
ComicBook
Viral Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Off Kurama's Live-Action Look
One surprisingly hilarious Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay is hyping up Kurama's live-action series debut! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series and follow up anime are widely celebrated as some of the most memorable action releases of all time, and that continues to this day even 30 years after its anime adaptation had its full premiere. Now the franchise is getting ready for the kind of comeback fans certainly were not expecting to see as there is currently a new live-action adaptation in the works with Netflix. This new series will debut new takes on the classic favorites, and that includes some very famous faces.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Ninth Configuration Free Online
Cast: Stacy Keach Scott Wilson Ed Flanders Neville Brand George DiCenzo. Col. Vincent Kane is a military psychiatrist who takes charge of an army mental hospital situated in a secluded castle. Among Kane's many eccentric patients is Capt. Billy Cutshaw, a troubled astronaut in the midst of an existential crisis. Although Kane's own grasp on sanity is questionable, he manages to engage Cutshaw in a series of thoughtful conversations about science and faith that deeply affect the lives of both men.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Ahsoka Star Rosario Dawson Says Watching First Episode Was A "Religious Experience" For Dave Filoni
Star Wars: Ahsoka is currently in production and according to star Rosario Dawson there's at least one episode of the show that's fully cut together and completed. And, according to Dawson, showrunner Dave Filoni's first viewing of that Ahsoka episode was nothing short of a "religious experience." While appearing on a panel for the C2E2 convention in Chicago, Dawson said the following about where things currently stand with Star Wars: Ahsoka:
Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film
The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
Star Wars: Andor release date revealed
This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something we may earn a commission. Disney+ has confirmed the new release date for the upcoming Star Wars series, Andor. It was announced at the Star Wars Celebration confab last May that the series would premiere on August...
Popculture
Disney Loses Major Movie to Netflix
Netflix has picked up a comic book adaptation that has been in the works for over a decade — but only after it was dropped by Disney. Last month, Blur Studios executive Tim Miller announced that Netflix had taken over his company's adaptation of The Goon, hopefully pulling it out from years of limbo. The series creator Eric Powell later provided more details online.
epicstream.com
Joo Won Diet: A Guide to Carter Star’s Fitness Secret
Joo Won made a bold comeback as he headlines the blockbuster Netflix movie, Carter. He took the role of a top agent who woke up one day without recalling his past and even his identity. However, despite not having any memories of who he is, Carter had a mission to...
Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’ Gets Beautiful New Trailer
Guillermo del Toro's long-awaited Pinnochio has finally gotten an official trailer. The movie has been in the works for a long time, and despite the wait, it’s here. Netflix, Jim Henson Productions, and ShadowMachine are coming together for what is Guillermo del Toro’s first animated feature. While it’s always a more painstaking process than CGI, the stop-motion animation in the film’s trailer speaks for itself.
UTA Signs ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Actor Abigail Cowen
EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed actor Abigail Cowen for representation in all areas. Cowen can currently be seen starring in Netflix’s teen drama series Fate: The Winx Saga, based on Iginio Straffi’s animated series Winx Club for Nickelodeon, which held a #1 spot on the streamer’s Top 10 Movie and TV series for the entirety of its premiere week run. The show returning for its second season on September 16 follows Cowen’s Bloom Peters — a fairy adjusting to life in the Otherworld, where she must learn to control her dangerous magical powers. Cowen has previously been seen on such notable series as Chilling Adventures...
ComicBook
Anime Voice Actor Loses Crunchyroll Role Over Fandub Project
The anime industry is growing bigger by the day, and when it comes to watching dubbed shows, it has become easier than ever to find top titles. From Netflix to Crunchyroll, major services have brought dubbed anime to global fans in a big way. Of course, this means voice actors are staying busy, and many are getting into the career by way of fandubs. But now, one actor has lost a top gig because of their work on a fandub in France.
epicstream.com
Park Seo Joon’s K-drama and New Variety Show Tops Japanese OTT Services
Has gained a new level of popularity in Japan after his 2020 K-drama, and a new variety show reigns the local OTT services. According to Kbizoom, Itaewon Class and In The Soop: Friendcation are among the most watched programs on Netflix and Disney+. Park Seo Joon’s Itaewon Class Tops Netflix...
Polygon
Don’t judge One Piece by its anime
When I finished reading One Piece, I felt a 1,000-chapter hole in my heart. Hungry for more, I decided to rewatch some of my favorite moments via the anime. I wanted to know what the Straw Hat crew looked like bursting through the great open seas fully animated. I wanted more of this world I had grown to love over the months I blazed through the manga.
ComicBook
Netflix Reveals Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities First Trailer, Release Date
Halloween season is only a few short months away, so Netflix is getting in the spirit with Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. The special Halloween event series of stories has unveiled its first trailer, which also reveals when Cabinet of Curiosities premieres on Netflix. The debut of Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities will take place over four days, with two episodes released each day between October 25-28 for a total of eight episodes. Del Toro has handpicked a team of writers and directors to bring together stories ranging from macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque, or classically creepy.
CNBC
Blumhouse, studio known for highly profitable horror films, is no longer producing Mattel's Magic 8 Ball movie
Blumhouse, known for producing highly profitable horror films, is no longer producing Mattel's Magic 8 Ball movie. Producer Jason Blum told CNBC the studio did work to develop the film for a time, but is no longer attached. Magic 8 Ball is one of around a dozen projects in development...
thedigitalfix.com
The highest-grossing movies of all time
What are the highest-grossing movies of all time? Let’s face it – without the box-office returns, major studios wouldn’t be interested in giving away millions of dollars to filmmakers to make movies. And although box-office doesn’t necessarily dictate whether a film is good, it definitely shows what’s popular.
