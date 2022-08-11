Colts camp observations: Parris Campbell bounces back with big catches

WESTFIELD — Outside of Michael Pittman Jr., the Colts wide receivers had a little trouble backing up a fast start in 11-on-11 drills the past couple of weeks.

Pittman Jr. leads all Indianapolis pass catching options with 24 grabs from Matt Ryan in 11-on-11 work in training camp, far ahead of running back Nyheim Hines and tight ends Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson, who are tied in second place with 10 apiece.

But Parris Campbell has bounced back the past couple of days, showing again what he can bring to the offense. Campbell had a short grab in Wednesday’s session, then followed it up with a pair of nice plays over the middle on Thursday, including a deep over with Kenny Moore II in hot pursuit.

Campbell has eight catches in 11-on-11 work through the first two weeks of training camp.

Rookie Alec Pierce also added a catch, a key development for a player who has often looked good in contested catch situations in 1-on-1 drills but has had trouble translating it to full team work. Pierce had two catches in 11-on-11 entering Wednesday’s practice; he equaled the total the past two days.

Overall, the passing game looked much better Thursday, even though Hines had a drop, cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Brandon Facyson broke up deep balls from Ryan to Pittman Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers knocked away a jump ball from Mo Alie-Cox.

Ryan finished 10 of 17 on the day, including a nice throw to a wide open Alie-Cox for an explosive gain downfield.

Ashton Dulin, who has three catches from Ryan but has been the favorite receiver of Nick Foles throughout camp, showed why again on Thursday by making an impressive contested catch on the sideline, along with an impressive play on a short throw.

Jelani Woods' slow start

The first tight end the Colts picked in April’s draft, third-rounder Jelani Woods, is off to a slow start in the NFL.

Woods has caught five passes in 11-on-11 drills so far, all from Foles, and he hasn’t been getting the same consistent work with the first team that fellow rookie Drew Ogletree has been taking. Ogletree has nine catches in camp (six from Foles, three from Ryan) and made another grab on Thursday, hauling in a short throw from Foles.

Woods has also had trouble making catches over the last couple of days. The rookie dropped a wide-open route on the sideline from Foles, and a little later in the practice he had the ball taken away on a nice interception by undrafted free agent linebacker JoJo Domann, who went up, tipped the ball away and made a nice grab for the pick.

The rookie tight end did bounce back later in the practice with back-to-back catches from Jack Coan.

“The things that we think he’s good at, I feel like he’s still excelling at those things, and we’re just trying to continue to grow other areas of his game,” offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said. “(Tight ends coach Klayton Adams) is trying to throw everything at him at the tight end position, but we know when we get to the season, we can narrow down: ‘These are the things that you’re great at,’ and now his role can kind of pick up here, just have that set role.”

Kicking competition

All is tied up again in the kicking competition between Rodrigo Blankenship and Jake Verity.

Blankenship, who had a rough day the last time the kickers squared off, bounced back by making all five of his field goals from 28, 33, 40, 47 and 56 yards. Verity missed wide right from 56 yards, marking the second time he’s missed wide right from long distance.

Both kickers are now 13 of 15 on field goal attempts in training camp, and although they’re sometimes kicking on days when the Colts are having a walk-through and practicing away from the public eye, the kicks that count are the ones in front of prying eyes.

“I know they’re getting work (in the indoor),” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “But really, we’re going off of what we do out here.”

Injury report

Cornerback Anthony Chesley did not practice for the first time. But Indianapolis appears to be relatively healthy heading into the preseason opener against Buffalo. Offensive tackle Dennis Kelly (knee), defensive tackle Chris Williams (lower leg), wide receiver DeMichael Harris, linebacker Forrest Rhyne and Chesley are the only active members of the roster who did not participate in practice on Thursday.

All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) and wide receiver Michael Strachan (knee) remain on the active/physically unable to perform list.

Quick game

Defensive end Ben Banogu had multiple pressures, including one while working against rookie left tackle Bernhard Raimann. … Backup cornerbacks Chris Wilcox and Marvell Tell III each made pass breakups on long passes down the field. … Wide receiver Ethan Fernea caught three passes from Sam Ehlinger in the same 11-on-11 period. Fernea had trouble with drops on Wednesday, but the undrafted free agent has been a frequent target for Ehlinger and Coan.