FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Current Publishing
Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation to hold second public input meeting on development of Thomas Marcuccilli Nature Park
Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation will hold a second meeting to gather public input on development of Thomas Marcuccilli Nature Park. The in-person meeting is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 18 in the Wilfong Pavilion, 11675 Hazel Dell Pkwy., in Founder’s Park. The meeting may be attended virtually by registering at ccpr.formstack.com/forms/thomas_marcuccilli_public_open_house?mc_cid=26a95bf863&mc_eid=UNIQID.
Current Publishing
Current Road Construction
Location: 116th Street to Carmel Drive. A roundabout is under construction at 116th Street. Location: E. Main Street and Richland Avenue. Location: E. Main Street and Lexington Boulevard. Expected completion: Fall. Project: Widening and improvements along Smoky Row Road. Location: Between the Monon Greenway and U.S. 31. The road will...
Current Publishing
Branching out: City’s urban forestry team works behind the scenes to keep Carmel green
Behind the 33,000 street trees maintained by the City of Carmel, there is an urban forestry department planning and caring for the city’s urban landscape. Daren Mindham, Carmel’s principal urban forester, said his primary job responsibilities are taking care of the trees and reviewing development plans in light of their impact on the city.
Current Publishing
Hy-Vee plans to open store in Fishers
Hy-Vee, an Iowa-based supermarket chain with stores throughout the Midwest and Southern U.S., plans to open a store in Fishers. Hy-Vee announced in January it plans to open a store in Zionsville. Now, the employee-owned company has announced it also has its sights set on Fishers. The company plans to...
Current Publishing
Westfield council OKs appropriation for library
City officials in Westfield have signaled their support to appropriate more than $1.9 million as part of a project involving a new Westfield Washington Public Library building. The Westfield City Council voted 6-0 during its Aug. 8 meeting to approve $1,942,500 in funding for the library, which plans to build...
Emerson Avenue overhaul includes path and new bridge
Indianapolis is planning to spend over $1.1 billion on road and infrastructure projects over the next five years. One of those projects is a new $11 million effort to overhaul Emerson Avenue on the city’s southeast side. The first phase of the road improvement project will reconstruct the busy...
DPW announces Shadeland Avenue bridge construction, lane restrictions
INDIANAPOLIS — Starting Aug. 15, you'll notice some construction on parts of the Shadeland Avenue bridge over Fall Creek. The Department of Public Works said they don't need to fully close the bridge during this project. There will, however, be temporary lane restrictions at various times. According to DPW,...
Current Publishing
City of Westfield receives seven bids for Grand Park
The city of Westfield has received seven bids for the Grand Park Sports Complex, although the identities of bidders will remain under wraps for now. The Westfield Redevelopment Commission, which owns the complex, released a request for proposals in March seeking companies interested in purchasing Grand Park or operating the campus through a public-private partnership. Two appraisals were received by the city earlier this month.
wbiw.com
On Track: I-69 Finish Line Project Update
INDIANA – More finishing touches come online in Morgan County this week as two new overpasses open at Teeters Road and Myra Lane. Construction started last year with crews digging out nearly 1 million cubic yards of earth to lower State Road 37 for the future I-69. The excess...
Current Publishing
Saddle up: Agape Therapeutic Riding fundraises for move to Noblesville
After nearly 30 years of operating at its Cicero location, Agape Therapeutic Riding is moving to Noblesville. Executive Director Stephanie Amick said the move will allow more room for the nonprofit to grow. Agape is a therapeutic riding center that offers services for individuals with disabilities starting at age 4....
Current Publishing
Noblesville hires firm to study feasibility of learning center
Noblesville has approved a contract with an architecture and interior design firm to explore the feasibility of a proposed innovation learning center. The city recently entered into an agreement for an amount not to exceed $40,000 with Luminaut, which is headquartered in Cincinnati and operates in Indianapolis under the name Luminaut | Rowland. The city, which had already budgeted money for the project, intends to use the information that Luminaut gathers to determine if the type of facility is an investment that warrants further exploration, said Andrew Murray, director of economic development.
Current Publishing
Cooper House seeks to raise $100K during fundraiser
A Noblesville nonprofit organization that works with families who have children involved with the Indiana Dept. of Child Services wants to raise $100,000 during an upcoming fundraiser. The Cooper House will host the second “Bright as the Noonday Soirée” from 7 to 11 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Lucas Estate...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville’s ‘Bridge of Flowers’ soon in bloom over White River
Logan Street traffic restrictions will begin Monday, in place for 30 days. A Noblesville beautification project on the Logan Street Bridge will lead to partial road closures beginning Monday, Aug. 15. The City of Noblesville, Hamilton County, and local business partners will activate the pedestrian overlook area on the south...
indyschild.com
25 Best September Festivals near Indianapolis
September brings with it cooler temperatures, changing leaves, pumpkin-spiced everything…and a whole lot of festivals! From cultural celebrations and fall festivals to art fairs, the month is packed with family-friendly events that are perfect for getting out and enjoying the glorious autumn weather. September Festivals around Indianapolis:. Stuckey Farm...
WIBC.com
A-Mazin’ Indiana Corn Maze Nominated For Best In The Country
A corn maze or maize maze is a maze cut out of a corn field. Originally, the first full-size corn maze was believed to be created in Annville, Pennsylvania in 1993; however, similar corn mazes were highlighted in newspapers as early as 1982. Corn mazes have become popular tourist attractions and are a way for farms to generate tourist income. There are more than 500 of these mazes across the nation.
Current Publishing
Great Squirrel Stampede coming to Carmel next month
The Carmel Clay Historical Society is mixing a little history with a fun event. In 1822, a squirrel migration swept through central Indiana. “Because there was so much development and the farmers had come in and cut down the trees, the squirrels were without their food source so they started eating up all the corn,” CCHS Executive Director Debbie Gangstad said. “It wasn’t a real happy time 200 years ago, but we are using it as a way to make history fun for kids. It’s a true story. It shows how development has changed our communities, but the squirrels still have a place here, just hopefully not in big masses of thousands of them.”
readthereporter.com
Fishers Glow in the Park expands to two nights
New in 2022, Fishers Parks’ annual Glow in the Park event is expanded to two nights in September. For adults ages 21 and over only. New in 2022, this adults-only version of the Glow in the Park you know and love will boast local food trucks and adult beverages in addition to live DJs, a neon splash zone, black lights, photos opps, and more.
readthereporter.com
Shaffer: Center for the Performing Arts is “starving the public”
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
East Coast chicken chain Atomic Wings expanding into Indianapolis area
INDIANAPOLIS — Known for their Buffalo-style chicken wings, East Coast-based Atomic Wings is planning to expand into the Indianapolis area with multiple stores offering a fast-casual restaurant experience. Greenfield native and restauranteur Mike Harmon, who owns eight Firehouse Subs franchises in Indiana, is planning to bring the first Atomic Wings to the state in a […]
touropia.com
23 Best Things to Do in Indiana
Although often derisively referred to as ‘The Crossroads of America’, Indiana is actually awash with stunning scenery and idyllic countryside. Once off its busy interstates, you’ll find lovely little towns and state parks to explore with its capital Indianapolis boasting most of its main cultural attractions. As...
