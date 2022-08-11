Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSVN-TV
MDPD officer taken to hospital after shooting in Miami that killed suspect
MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer has been taken to the hospital in connection to a shooting that also left a suspect dead. Late Monday night, a crush of police cruises could be seen outside Jackson Memorial Hospital, including at least one upset officer, who slammed the hood of his car.
WSVN-TV
FBI continues search for bank robber in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI has released more photos of a suspected bank robber. The suspect was caught on camera wearing a red shirt at the time of the robbery. Investigators said he changed clothes before leaving the area. This robbery happened at a Truist Bank branch near...
Miami-Dade officer critical after shooting; suspect killed
MIAMI, Florida — (AP) — A Miami-Dade police officer was critically wounded and an armed robbery suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire during a car chase Monday night, authorities said. The suspect smashed his vehicle into a police cruiser and another car while trying to flee...
NBC Miami
Investigation Continues Into Coconut Creek Crash That Left Woman Dead, Cop Injured
An investigation is continuing into a crash in Coconut Creek that left a woman dead and a police officer injured over the weekend. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of West Sample Road. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said 30-year-old Divinity Cureton of Pembroke Pines...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami-Dade PD confirms officer in critical condition after being shot
MIAMI – The Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed Monday night that an officer is down.A source familiar with the incident said one officer was shot and is in critical condition. The officer's family was being rushed to the hospital where his condition was being evaluated.MDPD later confirmed the officer, who was shot during an altercation, was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.Another source told CBS4 that a robbery intervention detail officer was pursing a suspect. There was a short chase before the suspect bailed from the vehicle and gunfire was exchanged.Both the officer and suspect were struck.The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene at NW 62 Street and NW 7 Avenue.Back at JMH, a large crowd of police stood by the ER entrance, showing support for their fellow officer.Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.
Woman dies in crash while driving herself to the hospital after she had been shot
A 20-year-old woman died in a car crash Sunday night while driving herself to the hospital after she had been shot, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Broward deputies responded to reports of gunshots about 3:10 a.m. Sunday near the 40th block of Northeast 23rd Street in Pompano Beach. Shortly after that, Anaysha Donjoie, 20, of Lauderhill called 911 to say she was driving to Broward ...
WSVN-TV
Surveillance captures car thief stealing $10K worth of camera equipment from student pilot
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An aspiring pilot is sharing his ordeal after a car burglar raided his vehicle and made off with some important goods, including his pilot’s license. Sami Madanat knew from an early age what he wanted to be. “These airplanes are my job. They’re my...
Pembroke Pines Police: No Serial Killer Hunting Women
Pembroke Pines police say it's a hoax.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
Unlicensed Roofer Charged With Elderly Exploitation in Coral Springs: Police
A Lighthouse Point man is accused of stealing more than $26,000 from a 75-year-old woman for roof repairs and other odd jobs that were never finished. Sonny Lee Stanley, 46, is an unlicensed contractor who approached the Coral Springs woman offering to fix her flat roof, according to the arrest report.
Click10.com
Hit-and-run driver kills woman in Fort Lauderdale, police say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives are searching for the driver who struck and killed a 74-year-old woman on July 22 in Fort Lauderdale. The driver struck Willie Mae Gipson shortly before midnight near the intersection of Northwest 10th Terrace and Sixth Street, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.
cw34.com
Family awakens to wrecked cars in driveway in Wellington
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A family woke up to a mystery and two wrecked cars in their driveway on Sunday. Fabiula Nunes looked out the window that morning and noticed her husband's car parked on the grass instead of in the driveway. She woke him up and he told...
Deerfield News
ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT WHO FLED FROM DEPUTIES LAST MONTH WAS ARRESTED THIS WEEK
AN ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT WHO FLED FROM DEPUTIES LAST MONTH WAS ARRESTED THIS WEEK. 2. Travis Hunt, 19,12/20/2002, male, 4210 N.W. 21st Ct., Lauderhill. 3. Travon Octelus, 19, 1/5/2003, male, 1341 N.W. 18th Dr., Pompano Beach. A man wanted for attempted murder, who fled from Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies last...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSVN-TV
Police investigate burglary at South Beach restaurant Mickey Burkes
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an occupied burglary at a South Beach restaurant. According to Miami Beach Police, someone broke into Mickey Burkes, located along the 1200 block of Washington Avenue, Friday night. Investigators said officers responded to the business at around 10:30 p.m. in reference to...
Click10.com
Woman pronounced dead after driving herself to hospital, deputies investigating multiple scenes
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies in Broward County were observed Sunday morning investigating a scene in Pompano Beach. It’s located at the intersection of Northeast 23rd Court and Cypress Road. According to authorities, deputies were responding to the scene in regard to a possible shooting. While on the...
WSVN-TV
Home goes up in flames in Fort lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Another home went up in smoke. Fire broke out a house along Northwest 15th Terrace near Fifth Street-, Monday morning. Firefighters said their efforts were hampered by all the stuff that was packed in the home. One bedroom had extensive damage from the walls to...
Click10.com
Victim grazed by bullet in Hollywood shooting, police say
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A person suffered a graze wound to the leg after a shooting in Hollywood Saturday afternoon, police said. Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said officers responded to reports of a shooting near Washington Street and South 21st Avenue at around 12:45 p.m. Police did not say...
Click10.com
2 injured during shooting in Davie, police say
DAVIE, Fla. – Police officers found two injured after a shooting on Friday night in Davie. According to Detective Peter Patton, police officers responded to a home along Southwest 58 Terrace near 36 Court and detained a suspect the victims identified. Patton, a spokesman for the Davie Police Department,...
WSVN-TV
Police find 46-year-old man missing from Allapatah
MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is thanking the public for their help in finding a missing 46-year-old man. Joe Ronald Orta was located and reunited with his family,. He was last seenin the area of Allapatah, Sunday. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All...
Click10.com
Watch: Miami police sergeant punches parking machine in drunken rage
MIAMI – Surveillance video from inside of a Brickell hotel showed the moment a Miami police sergeant caused more than $1,400 worth of damage to an automated parking machine in a drunken moment of rage while off-duty. Another piece of video, from the same night in August 2021, shows...
Woman Dies In Hospital Parking Lot After Being Shot In North Broward
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was shot, called 911 to say she was driving to the hospital, then was found nearly dead in her car in the parking lot of Broward Health North. Despite emergency treatment, the woman died a short time […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Comments / 0