Davie, FL

WSVN-TV

MDPD officer taken to hospital after shooting in Miami that killed suspect

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer has been taken to the hospital in connection to a shooting that also left a suspect dead. Late Monday night, a crush of police cruises could be seen outside Jackson Memorial Hospital, including at least one upset officer, who slammed the hood of his car.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

FBI continues search for bank robber in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI has released more photos of a suspected bank robber. The suspect was caught on camera wearing a red shirt at the time of the robbery. Investigators said he changed clothes before leaving the area. This robbery happened at a Truist Bank branch near...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
City
Davie, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Davie, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade PD confirms officer in critical condition after being shot

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed Monday night that an officer is down.A source familiar with the incident said one officer was shot and is in critical condition. The officer's family was being rushed to the hospital where his condition was being evaluated.MDPD later confirmed the officer, who was shot during an altercation, was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.Another source told CBS4 that a robbery intervention detail officer was pursing a suspect. There was a short chase before the suspect bailed from the vehicle and gunfire was exchanged.Both the officer and suspect were struck.The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene at NW 62 Street and NW 7 Avenue.Back at JMH, a large crowd of police stood by the ER entrance, showing support for their fellow officer.Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Woman dies in crash while driving herself to the hospital after she had been shot

A 20-year-old woman died in a car crash Sunday night while driving herself to the hospital after she had been shot, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Broward deputies responded to reports of gunshots about 3:10 a.m. Sunday near the 40th block of Northeast 23rd Street in Pompano Beach. Shortly after that, Anaysha Donjoie, 20, of Lauderhill called 911 to say she was driving to Broward ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Hit-and-run driver kills woman in Fort Lauderdale, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives are searching for the driver who struck and killed a 74-year-old woman on July 22 in Fort Lauderdale. The driver struck Willie Mae Gipson shortly before midnight near the intersection of Northwest 10th Terrace and Sixth Street, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Family awakens to wrecked cars in driveway in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A family woke up to a mystery and two wrecked cars in their driveway on Sunday. Fabiula Nunes looked out the window that morning and noticed her husband's car parked on the grass instead of in the driveway. She woke him up and he told...
WELLINGTON, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSVN-TV

Police investigate burglary at South Beach restaurant Mickey Burkes

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an occupied burglary at a South Beach restaurant. According to Miami Beach Police, someone broke into Mickey Burkes, located along the 1200 block of Washington Avenue, Friday night. Investigators said officers responded to the business at around 10:30 p.m. in reference to...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Home goes up in flames in Fort lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Another home went up in smoke. Fire broke out a house along Northwest 15th Terrace near Fifth Street-, Monday morning. Firefighters said their efforts were hampered by all the stuff that was packed in the home. One bedroom had extensive damage from the walls to...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Victim grazed by bullet in Hollywood shooting, police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A person suffered a graze wound to the leg after a shooting in Hollywood Saturday afternoon, police said. Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said officers responded to reports of a shooting near Washington Street and South 21st Avenue at around 12:45 p.m. Police did not say...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

2 injured during shooting in Davie, police say

DAVIE, Fla. – Police officers found two injured after a shooting on Friday night in Davie. According to Detective Peter Patton, police officers responded to a home along Southwest 58 Terrace near 36 Court and detained a suspect the victims identified. Patton, a spokesman for the Davie Police Department,...
DAVIE, FL
WSVN-TV

Police find 46-year-old man missing from Allapatah

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is thanking the public for their help in finding a missing 46-year-old man. Joe Ronald Orta was located and reunited with his family,. He was last seenin the area of Allapatah, Sunday. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Watch: Miami police sergeant punches parking machine in drunken rage

MIAMI – Surveillance video from inside of a Brickell hotel showed the moment a Miami police sergeant caused more than $1,400 worth of damage to an automated parking machine in a drunken moment of rage while off-duty. Another piece of video, from the same night in August 2021, shows...
MIAMI, FL

