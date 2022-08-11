Read full article on original website
Karamo trails Benson in fundraising, latest campaign finance filings show
Incumbent Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has a serious cash advantage over her GOP rival Kristina Karamo with fewer than 90 days to go until the Nov. 8 election that will decide who will serve as the state's next chief elections official. The latest campaign finance filings provide the first glimpse into size of the campaign war chests between the two opponents since last year. ...
