After some of us got some moisture over the weekend, and those that did get rain saw wide disparity in actual totals, we are embarking on a fully dry week this week. Today and tomorrow should have a few more clouds, but still a good mix between the two. From Wednesday forward, we turn out mostly sunny through Saturday morning. We expect good drying this week, but temps stay pretty comfortable. The heat looks to be shoved back farther west by a nice upper level cold pool setting in over the Great Lakes this week. That also pushes the precipitation threats farther west over central/western IA, MO and then down into the Tennessee Valley. Temps will warm a bit late in the week, but we still avoid any significant heat issues.

OHIO STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO