Institutional investor interest in bitcoin has mainly been fluctuating in the last month. As the market has gone through the different phases of bull and bear market, so have the sentiment of investors gone through positive and negative. For the past week, though, it seems the latter had eventually won through as outflows had rocked bitcoin, even at a time when the digital asset had done a relatively good job of holding above $20,000.

MARKETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO