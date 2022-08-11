Read full article on original website
Ethereum Rejects $2k, Retest Of $1,800 Imminent
The current Ethereum price analysis is bearish due to multiple instances over the previous day of rejection for additional upward. As a result, we anticipate ETH/USD to drop below $1,900 and then retest $1,800 as support. Ethereum Rejects Upside. Since reaching a daily high of $2012, Ethereum has corrected by...
Outflows Rock Bitcoin As Institutional Investor Sentiment Starts To Turn
Institutional investor interest in bitcoin has mainly been fluctuating in the last month. As the market has gone through the different phases of bull and bear market, so have the sentiment of investors gone through positive and negative. For the past week, though, it seems the latter had eventually won through as outflows had rocked bitcoin, even at a time when the digital asset had done a relatively good job of holding above $20,000.
3 Best New Crypto Pairs Launching on DEXs This Week & Month
Numerous coins are constantly added to blockchain and crypto exchanges. But many projects lack utility and marketing to make them worth investing in. We found five cryptos that have tremendous potential and have their IDO (initial DEX offering) coming soon:. New Crypto IDOs – Top List. 1. Battle Infinity.
How Celsius Founder Lost Millions In Crypto By Taking Over Trading Strategy
A new report from the Financial Times has shed more light on the downfall of the crypto lending company Celsius Network. Founded by Alex Mashinsky, the company has been affected by the downside trend in the sector and was forced to halt all operations, negatively impacting their clients, and filed for bankruptcy.
Why Solana Could Poised For A 40% Price Move To The Upside
Solana has been one of the best-performing assets in the crypto 10 top by market pairing Ethereum’s wins during the weekend. The cryptocurrency has persevered some of its past week’s gains but records some hurdles over the past 24 hours. At the time of writing, Solana (SOL) trades...
TA: Top 5 Crypto You Should Watch This Week – BTC, ETH, BNB, GMT
Top 5 Crypto You Should Watch This Week, with many crypto altcoins producing price gains of two or more digits. The recovery has sparked the excitement and belief that the bottom could be in for many crypto assets with the hope of a bull run in a short time. Let us discuss the top 5 crypto assets you should watch this week.
Ethereum Market Observes Pileup Of Leverage As ETH Breaks $2k
Data shows a large amount of leverage has been piling up in the Ethereum futures market as the price of the crypto breaks above $2k. Ethereum Open Interest Surges To Highest Value In Last 4 Months. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the ETH futures market...
Bitcoin Price Trades A Little Over $24,000, Can It Target $27,000?
Bitcoin price peeped above the $24,000 price level after falling from the $25,000 mark few trading sessions ago. Over the past week Bitcoin secured a 6% gain and on the daily chart the coin fell by 1%. This had pointed towards a sign of consolidation. Bitcoin price had formed higher...
Revolutux, Solana, and Chainlink: Why the cryptocurrency market is optimistic about these names
Cryptocurrencies are the new stars of the financial services ecosystems as they overtake age-old practices, giving investors more control over their wealth. Apart from posting sustained results, cryptocurrencies also eliminate any scope of third-party interference and offer a greater degree of data privacy. It’s not just investors but even businesses that are adapting to the needs of the cryptocurrency loving audience and leveraging these blockchain based assets to gain a competitive edge.
How Eco-Friendly Is Crypto? A Look At Proprivex, Ethereum, and Bitcoin
Climate change threatens both water and food scarcity, with the risk of extreme heat, increased flooding, economic loss, and disease. The greatest threat to health is climate change in the 21st century according to The World Health Organisation. So, what are cryptocurrencies doing to tackle their carbon footprint? This article...
TA- The Price Of Axie Infinity Struggles Despite Crypto Relief Rally
The price of Axie Infinity (AXS) has struggled recently with a few bullish signs against Tether (USDT) despite market sentiments around the project. As a result of the “Merge” sentiments, this has led to many altcoins showing relief rallies and newer altcoins making all-time highs; the price of Axie Infinity has struggled to rally despite many expectations on AXS holders.
Bitcoin Still Very Bearish, Says Peter Schiff
Bitcoin may be aiming for another retest of a crucial price level that prevents the digital gold from entering another bear cycle, which appears to be the next logical objective given that the first cryptocurrency was unable to break through $25,000, according to the cryptocurrency’s daily chart. Bitcoin May...
XRP Sluggish At Resistance – Will It Break Out After 2 Months Of Vertigo?
XRP is seen to be stuck and on tepid waters as the price is not wandering off from $0.3 to $0.39 for two months. XRP experiencing weakness with price stuck at $0.3 to $0.39. The current sluggishness that XRP price is going through is severely pinning and stopping the bulls from making any move in the upward direction.
HypaSwap, Bitcoin, and Solana – Crypto Crash 2022 Buy For Massive Bull Run Profits!
Undoubtedly, the cryptocurrency space is currently facing a crash in 2022 as crypto coins experience a price downturn with coins hitting all-time lows. The tone amongst the market is generally one of uncertainty as many crypto traders are unsure of which crypto coins to buy. Well, prominent crypto analysts have predicted HypaSwap (HYPA), Bitcoin (BTC), and Solana (SOL) are crypto coins likely to survive the crash and boom in the upcoming bull run.
Skybridge CEO Lists Factors To Spur Crypto Market Recovery
The crypto industry is gradually seeing a glimpse of light with promising improvement in the performance of digital assets. Based on the flowing uptrend, Anthony Scaramucci, the founder and managing partner of Skybridge Capital, expressed optimism about the crypto future. Furthermore, he pointed out the key players that would positively impact crypto markets in the future.
Shiba Inu Price Forms Cup And Handle Pattern, What Does This Mean?
Shiba Inu Price had registered substantial gain over the last week. In the last 24 hours however, the coin moved down on its chart. The meme-coin had broken past its cup and handle pattern that was being formed for the past several months. This had pointed towards signs of bullishness.
Bullish Buy Signals For August: Uniglo (GLO), Spookyswap (BOO), and Curve DAO (CURVE)
Cryptocurrencies have not been in the best position lately. As the greater market faces inflation, rising prices, and the threat of a recession, the cryptocurrency space has also been on a general downturn. Luckily, however, some cryptocurrencies appear to be jumpstarting the right amount of momentum that can pull the...
Ethereum Hits New Milestone, Investors Accumulate Ahead Of Merge
The Ethereum deposit staking contract has seen increased interest since developers announced that the Merge is likely to happen next month in September. This move to proof of stake will see miners be flushed out in favor of validators who earn rewards for staking their ETH, and more investors want to take advantage of this. This has seen Ethereum hit new milestones, while the most recent one has to do with the amount of ETH staked.
Polkadot (DOT) To Retest $9.88 Resistance – Can Bulls Regain Solid Footing?
Polkadot (DOT) price reveals that the extreme bullish movement pumped the price reaching $9.54. DOT price extremely bullish; set to retest $9.88 key resistance level. Support spotted at the $9.29 zone. Polkadot pumped up its price to $9.54. DOT’s price trendline has spiked for the past couple of weeks following...
The Most Important Week For Ethereum: Final Steps Before The Merge
A significant week in the cryptocurrency sector, particularly for Ethereum. As Ethereum bulls prepare for Merge, probably this year’s most anticipated event for the cryptocurrency, the merge of its third and final test network environment, Goerili, is scheduled to take place this week. If the test is successful, it will effectively guarantee a September 19-20 Merge launch date.
