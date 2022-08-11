ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene City Council sets bond vote for Fire Station No. 9 in November; FY '23 budget OK'd

By Brian Bethel, Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 5 days ago

The Abilene City Council choose to order a bond election Nov. 8 for a new fire station, but chose to move a bond vote for new recreation centers and a walking trail to the next city election in May.

The council also approved its revised and upcoming fiscal year budgets, setting a tax rate of 76.21 per $100 of property value, effectively a 7.1% increase in the tax rate from the previous year.

The fire station is an $8 million project and is one that requires immediate consideration, City Manager Robert Hanna told the council.

The council chose to move consideration of $32 million in other projects, including replacements for the G.V. Daniels and Cesar Chavez recreation centers, to a later date, citing a need for community education.

"We can take time on the rec centers and the walking trail to be able to meet with groups in the community and have a better information packet available on what we're asking voters to consider," Councilman Shane Price said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45wBcx_0hDqjQhg00

Councilwoman Donna Albus said that renovations were planned for what became The Grace Museum, time was needed to help people understand the concept and the need.

Similarly, "if you want those to succeed, you really need to give it time and education," she said of the quality of life package.

Both propositions were recommended by a committee appointed to study a limited set of bond possibilities.

More: Tumult over allegedly sexually-explicit library materials spills over at Abilene council meeting

Fire calls rising in area

The new fire station would be located on FM 707, reflecting growth in south Abilene.

"If you look at the response to calls associated with this particular area, the heart of the argument is that you can take as long as eight minutes to get to this side of town, even though you have a station No. 8 , which is just off of Buffalo Gap Road," Hanna said.

The Abilene Fire Department has seen an increase of more than 4,000 responses in the area over a five-year period.

The project proposal is for a 12,000-14,000-square-foot building, with four double-sized apparatus bays, eight to 10 bedrooms and offices on three acres of city-owned property.

The budget for the project is around $7.7 million.

Yearly costs for personnel, not included in the bond, could top out at $1 million, depending on staffing.

Funds for a new engine for the proposed station are set aside and have been placed in the city's fire apparatus fund, about $1 million, taken from the city's minor improvement fund.

Other business ...

In addition to several lengthy discussions about zoning, the council also:

∎ Approved the revised budget for the current fiscal year, as well as the budget, tax rate and fees for the upcoming fiscal year.

The revised fiscal year budget is $303.17 million, while the budget for the next fiscal is $315.56 million.

The budget raises more total property taxes than last year's by $4.8 million, an 8.9% increase.

Of that, $1.25 million is tax revenue raised from new property added to the tax rolls.

The budget is slightly revised from the $316.7 million approved in first reading by the council July 27, modified by an agreement approved by the council to let ASM Global manage operations at the Abilene Convention Center.

The tax rate is 76.21 per $100 of property value, made up of 59.88 cents maintenance and operations and 16.33 cents for interest and sinking.

The current year's tax rate is 78.51 cents per $100 of value.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08mfKL_0hDqjQhg00

Fiscal year 2023's "new-new-revenue" tax rate, which would have raised the same amount as the previous year, is 71.15 cents per $100 of value.

The city's schedule of fees includes an increase in the monthly street maintenance fees collected from residential and commercial customers.

The latter increases bump residential fees up from $6.75 to $8.75 for single-person homes, $6 per month to $8 per month for multifamily homes, and increases commercial fees throughout the six levels currently charged by $20 per month.

∎ Voted to put on the Nov. 8 ballot a special election whether to declare Abilene a "sanctuary city for the unborn."

The ordinance required a months-long petition drive to collect at least 6,483 signatures, equal to 10% of qualified voters as of the city's municipal election in May 2021.

The "Declarations" portion of the ordinance states Abilene "to be a Sanctuary City for the Unborn" and that abortion is "at all times and all stages of pregnancy to be declared to be an act of murder unless the mother's life is in danger."

It declares abortion-inducing drugs as "contraband," with possession of them within the city limits to be unlawful. It also "urges the district attorneys of Taylor and Jones counties to investigate and prosecute any individual or organization that 'furnishes the means for procuring' an elective abortion or otherwise aids or abets" such.

The election also will have six amendments to the city's charter.

Brian Bethel covers city and county government and general news for the Abilene Reporter-News.  If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com .

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene City Council sets bond vote for Fire Station No. 9 in November; FY '23 budget OK'd

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

O’Rourke hosting town hall in Abilene this week

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke is planning a stop in Abilene this week as he continues his 5,600 mile Drive for Texas campaign. Abilene’s town hall is set to take place at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 16 at the 201 Mesquite Event Center. During the town hall meeting, O’Rourke is expected […]
BigCountryHomepage

Room at Abilene hotel catches fire, guests evacuate

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A second alarm fire ignited in a room at an Abilene hotel Sunday morning, causing thousands in damages for the business. According to a press release from the Abilene Fire Department (AFD), crews responded to the structure fire at the Super 8 in the 1500 block of East Stamford Street around […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
Government
BigCountryHomepage

HELP: Abilene police need to identify this man

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a man connected to an ongoing investigation. They circulated pictures of the man on social media Tuesday morning, saying “we want to speak with him regarding a stolen credit card used at a local store.” Anyone who has information on this suspect’s possible whereabouts or identity […]
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Monday August 15th

This week many kiddos in the Big Country will be headed back to school and it is going to feel more like summer out there than fall weather as afternoon highs will get up near the century mark. For your Monday, we will see sunny skies and a high of 98 degrees. The winds will stay on the breezy side at 5-15 mph through the afternoon. For tonight though, look for partly cloudy skies and a low around 75 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-15 mph.
ABILENE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Hanna
Person
Cesar Chavez
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene woman says ex threatened to send intimate visual material to her church

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  1600 block of S 16th Street – Criminal Trespass Police responded to a report of criminal […]
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

Ann Richardson, 66, of Santa Anna

Ann Richardson, age 66, of Santa Anna, died Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Brownwood. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends are invited to a...
SANTA ANNA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Police Investigating Two Weekend Drive-By Shootings in Abilene

ABILENE – Abilene Police have released details about two individuals who were shot at while driving over the weekend. According to a report filed with the Abilene Police Department, an unidentified woman says that a male subject fired shots at her vehicle in an alleged road rage incident before noon on Friday. The location where the shooting took place was not released. On Sunday, another driver reported being shot at by a man on a highway late at night. The victim here says he was driving down highway 83/84 when an unknown subject shot from another vehicle. No injuries and no motive were…
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Property Taxes#Fire Department#Fire Station No#The Abilene City Council#The G V Daniels#The Grace Museum
San Angelo LIVE!

Police Searching for Thief Who Stole Thousands of Cigarettes

ABILENE – The Abilene Police Department on Monday announced that it currently searching for a suspect accused of stealing thousands of cigarettes. According to the APD, on Aug. 12, over $4,000 worth of cigarettes were stolen from a gas station in the 3100 block of S Danville Dr.  If you have any information contact the Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325) 676-8477.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

$500 – $1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.  Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:  Timothy Paternostro, 29 Wanted for: Robbery Reward: $1,000 Tyrus Hart, 27 Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation Reward: $500 Jennifer Kennedy, 33 Wanted for: Exploitation of […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene Peace Officer injured while arresting local man for Criminal Mischief

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  3000 block of Vogel Avenue – Burglary of BuildingA 46-year-old man was arrested for breaking […]
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

10 Things Every Abilenian Should Do At Least Once

I lived in Abilene for years, moved away, then returned as quickly as I could. Being away from Abilene for a while opened my eyes to some things that I missed. But, even more, is that these were things that could only happen in Abilene. I mean, let's face it. Where else are you going to find a vacant big white mansion?
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man pushes girlfriend out of car for being 4 minutes late to picking him up from work

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  2400 block of North Willis Street – Burglary of HabitationA 30-year-old woman reported that a […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene police investigating after car crashes through Frontier Inn

ABILENE, Texas — A car drove into one of the rooms at the Frontier Inn on the 3200 Block of Pine Street in Abilene yesterday afternoon. According to officials, around 1:26pm Abilene police arrived to find an empty vehicle crashed into a hotel room. Witnesses say two people fled the scene. It was not reported whether or not anyone was in the hotel room at the time of the crash, but a guest in the room adjacent to the one impacted refused hospital transport and did not cite any significant injuries.
ABILENE, TX
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy