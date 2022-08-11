ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weakley County, TN

Comments / 1

thunderboltradio.com

The Obion County Fair to Begin on Saturday

The Obion County Fair will begin an eight day run starting this Saturday. This year’s 64th annual fair is titled “Over the Harvest Moon” and will take place at the Obion County Fairgrounds in Union City. The fair’s opening day on Saturday will include nine pageants, ranging...
OBION COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Local Counties Included in Drought Declaration

A Disaster Declaration has been designated for several counties in Northwest Tennessee and Western Kentucky. The declaration was issued by the Secretary of Agriculture due to drought conditions that began on July 26th. The declaration includes six primary Tennessee counties, which includes Weakley and Henry, along with eight adjacent counties...
TENNESSEE STATE
thunderboltradio.com

104.9 KYTN/105.7 “The Quake” Hosts Retirement Reception in Union City

A large crowd made their way to the 104.9 KYTN/105.7 “The Quake” studios in Union City, to attend the retirement reception of two longtime sportscasters. Following the announcement of their retirement from broadcasting, Mike Rauchle and Arts Sparks were honored for their 80 years of sports coverage. Rauchle...
UNION CITY, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Weakley County, TN
Government
Weakley County, TN
Society
County
Weakley County, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
thunderboltradio.com

Martin Mayor Randy Brundige named ‘Mayor of the Year’ by Tennessee Municipal League

Martin Mayor Randy Brundige has been named the 2022 Mayor of the Year by the Tennessee Municipal League at its 82nd Annual Conference in Gatlinburg. Currently in the fourth year of a fifth term, Mayor Brundige has a background in budgets, sales, markets, and providing efficient services from his career in livestock sales and auctions. Under his leadership, the City of Martin has undergone major changes, many of which have been financed by more than $50 million in grant funds for new infrastructure and economic development projects.
MARTIN, TN
thunderboltradio.com

James “Buck” Abney, 89, Greenfield

Visitation for James “Buck” Abney, age 89, of Greenfield, will be Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 11:00 until 1:00 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield. Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield in charge of arrangements.
GREENFIELD, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Gleason Board to get updates on code enforcement, on-premises beer consumption

The Gleason City Board will get updates on code enforcement and on-premises beer consumption during Monday night’s regular monthly meeting. City Attorney Beau Pemberton will update the Board on a proposal to allow on-premises beer consumption as as code enforcement and the sale of condemned property. The Board will...
GLEASON, TN
Person
Bethany Allen
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Volleyball Wins Season Opener

Match No. 1 of the 2022 volleyball season was a convincing victory for Union City. The Lady Tornadoes swept visiting West Carroll 3-0 Monday night, winning 25-10, 25-19 and 25-10. Sadie Crawford had a team-high 11 kills, with Addison Carr accounting for 10. Emma Powell registered eight kills, and Debrionna...
UNION CITY, TN
bobgermanylaw.com

Tippah Co, MS - Henry Holt Killed in Hwy 72 Collision

Tippah Co, MS (August 13, 2022) - A two-vehicle collision in Tippah County on the morning of Saturday, August 6th resulted in the death of a man from Tennessee. An official from the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the head-on crash took place on Highway 72 when a westbound pick-up truck collided with an eastbound SUV.
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, August 11, 2022

Guy Cunningham, 93, of Ocala, Florida, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the Canterfield Assisted Living Center in Ocala. He was born Dec. 29, 1928, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Albert Cunningham and Ruth Colley Cunningham. He worked at the Tappan Stove Plant for 25 years...
MURRAY, KY
#Food Security#Fruit#Second Harvest Food Bank#The Pantry#Charity#The Backpack Program
thunderboltradio.com

Milan Beats Union City in Monday Golf; Chandler Earns Medalist Honors

Union City’s boys fell three strokes short of besting Milan, dropping a close match (179-182) to the Bulldogs at Poplar Meadows Country Club. Nolan Chandler was Union City’s medalist for the third straight outing, shooting a 42. Reese Paschall and Landon Hauhe each finished with a 46, and Logan Vincent came in with a 48.
UNION CITY, TN
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
westkentuckystar.com

Ballard County traffic stop leads to meth arrest

Two people were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in La Center early Thursday morning. Just after one 1am Thursday Ballard County Sheriff's Deputies stopped a vehicle on West 5th Street in La Center for equipment violations. Deputies said during the stop, K9 Maya gave positive indication on the vehicle.
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Disturbance in Metropolis results in drug arrest for Ledbetter woman

A disturbance call in Metropolis last week ended with the arrest of a Ledbetter woman. Metropolis Police were called to the Motel 6 by hotel management after property damage had been discovered. Allegedly, a door had been damaged by 39-year-old Jerrica M. Holder of Ledbetter. Police arrested Holder and charged...
LEDBETTER, KY
WKRN News 2

7 Tennessee counties should start wearing masks again, says CDC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The CDC says residents in seven Tennessee counties should bring back the masks as COVID-19 cases rise and spread quickly in the areas. The CDC divides every county in the U.S. into three categories: high, medium and low. Several Middle Tennessee counties have moved into the ‘high’ category for community spread.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

