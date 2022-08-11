Read full article on original website
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Even more things to do on July 23rd & 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
The Most Unique Home For Sale In Maine Is Hidden Down A Back Road
If you travel around the New England states, you'll see a wide variety of homes. Old school Victorians, colonials, saltboxes, ranch style homes, chalets, A-frames, and ultra-modern oceanside mansions. No matter how many different home styles you have seen, we are pretty sure you have never seen a home like...
Nearly 100 New Apartments Could Soon Be Coming To Augusta
While a lack of housing in Central Maine has been an issue for years, the problem has really been brought to the forefront by the pandemic-caused migration of people to our area. We all know at least one person, regardless of income level, who has had problems finding an affordable...
Maine State House Security Officer Nearly Hit By Falling Jet Part
Anyone working a security position knows that, at some point in their career, they could face a dangerous situation. When most of us envision such a scenario, we imagine a security person having to take down and armed intruder. The last thing we would think of is them having to watch out for falling transatlantic jetliner parts. Right?
Happy Wheels Almost Ready to Open in New Westbrook, Maine Location
Two years ago, the sad news was announced that Happy Wheels on Warren Avenue in Portland would be closing their doors for good after the owners sold the building to developers. People in the greater Portland area had so many fond memories of lacing up their skates and circling the rink while the lights danced and the music boomed for over 40 years.
Take a Look at This Maine Restaurant’s Super Rare Blue Lobster
Have you seen a blue lobster before? Do you know how rare it is to catch one?. If you have feasted your eyes on one of these blue crustaceans, then you’re lucky. According to BBC, the chance of catching a blue lobster is estimated to be one in 2 MILLION. So, a restaurant in Maine getting their hands on one is pretty crazy.
Enjoy a Beer Garden, Bounce Houses, Food Trucks & Music @ The Block Party Wednesday Night @ Mill Park!
Can you believe that we are already closing in on the end of the summer season and the beginning of back-to-school season? Yeah, us either. That's why we want you to join us for one last hoo-rah as we close out our SummerFun Concert Series on Wednesday evening at Mill Park in Augusta.
Maine School Bus Driver Accused of Stalking 8 y/o Student, Asking For Inappropriate Pictures
A Maine man, who drives a school bus in the state of New Hampshire, has been taken into custody after allegations that he harassed, stalked and asked for inappropriate photos from an 8-year-old boy who rides his school bus. According to WGME 13, 39-year-old Michael Chick, lives in Eliot, Maine...
Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to ‘Stay Far Away From’
You could spend years of your life scrolling through the seemingly endless amount of various lists detailing the good, the bad ,and the ugly when it comes to towns and cities across America. Maine happens to be featured on a lot of these lists, most of which are filled with pure opinion and often influenced by reputation versus fact. That seems to be the case for one of Ranker's most controversial new lists that names Lewiston, Maine, one of the 15 places in America you should stay away from.
Maine Man Dies After Crashing Motorcycle Into Ditch in Readfield
As the number of motorcycle fatalities in 2022 appears to be on track to break Maine records, we are now reporting on what will be the third motorcycle fatality in Maine in just the last 7 days alone. According to WGME 13, a man was killed over the weekend near...
12-Year-Old That May Be Experiencing Mental Health Issues Reported Missing in Maine
Mbacu has been safely located as of 8:30 Monday evening. According to a press release from Maine Department of Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a 12-year-old who is unfamiliar with the area he was last seen in has gone missing. Moss says that the Portland Maine Police Department has issued...
Why Did Gifford’s Ice Cream Auburn End Their Season Early?
We are hearing about another staple of summer in Maine that is dealing with staffing issues. According to News Center Maine, Gifford's Ice Cream has made the decision to close their Auburn location early. The location, located at 910 Minot Avenue in Auburn, ended its season at 9 PM on Sunday, August 7th.
As Fatalities Climb For 2022, Another Maine Motorcyclist Has Been Killed in a Crash
It has been a rough year for motorcycle enthusiasts in Maine as the number of fatalities has taken a sharp upward turn in 2022. Already in 2022, Maine is on track to pass the number of motorcycle fatalities logged in all of 2021. Sadly, another motorcycle crash has led to...
Warning: Do NOT Drink Water in This Maine City Until Further Notice
When The Standells released their song "Dirty Water" about the Charles River in Boston back in 1966 that's iconically heard at the end of every winning Red Sox game, I don't think they envisioned that over 50 years later, it'd also hold up when addressing Maine. Unfortunately, at least in the short term, it can be a theme song for one city, too.
Maine Mother, 2-Year-Old Daughter, Seriously Hurt After Collision With Dump Truck
According to WGME 13, Wednesday afternoon crash has left a Maine mom and her toddler-aged daughter in serious condition. The news station reports that the crash happened just before 4:30 on Route 113 in the Maine town of Standish. Officials tell reporters that a Volvo, driven by a 32-year-old woman...
Locally Owned Clothing Store is Inspiring Woman of All Shapes & Sizes
When Maggie Norzow was just 21 years old she decided to open a store in Lisbon Falls. This story is called, EastCraeft. This was 8 years ago and this woman's clothing store is still going strong. I'd like to highlight something she is doing that is very refreshing. Female equality...
Central Maine Restaurant Named Best Cocktail Bar In State
Over the last few decades, the State of Maine has really become known for its eating and dining establishments. In nearly every city and town, from Portland to Bangor (and beyond), you'll find amazing restaurants and pubs. Not only do these places serve up fresh seafood, great burgers, and unbelievable desserts, they often have mixologists putting out creative (and beautiful) cocktails.
STAY SAFE: Maine Temperatures to Reach ‘Dangerous’ Levels on Thursday into Friday
I think it's official now. We have finally entered the 'dog days of summer'. Hold on, I don't actually know what that means so I'm gonna go Google it. Okay I'm back, and I have what I think is a solid definition from Google. Here's what the world's largest search engine says about it,
Funtown Hints at the Return of the Haunted Mansion in 2023
In terms of amusement parks, the voice of the fans has never seemed more powerful than they do today. After Story Land rolled out their adults-only, 21+ nostalgia nights, fans of Funtown Splashtown USA in Saco, Maine, wondered out loud if the popular park would do something similar. After some logistics were worked out, Funtown listened and launched their first adults-only night this summer to great success. But there's another specific thing that fans of Funtown just haven't been able to let go of, and Funtown may just be listening.
2022 Augusta Family Fun Night Was Full Of Love & Community
Last night at Mill Park we celebrated community and connection. That is exactly what the Augusta Police Department wanted when they put this event together. Which event am I referring to? The 2nd Annual Augusta Family Fun Night!. The best part about the event was that it was completely free!...
32-Year-Old Lewiston Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Morning Crash
One man is dead following a crash that took place Monday morning on Maine Route 219 in Hartford, Maine on Monday. According to WGME 13, a single-vehicle crash led to the death of a Lewiston, Maine man on Monday. Emergency crews were called to route 219, also called Bear Pond Road, after reports of a vehicle colliding with a tree.
