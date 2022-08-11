ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gorham, ME

Nearly 100 New Apartments Could Soon Be Coming To Augusta

While a lack of housing in Central Maine has been an issue for years, the problem has really been brought to the forefront by the pandemic-caused migration of people to our area. We all know at least one person, regardless of income level, who has had problems finding an affordable...
AUGUSTA, ME
Maine State House Security Officer Nearly Hit By Falling Jet Part

Anyone working a security position knows that, at some point in their career, they could face a dangerous situation. When most of us envision such a scenario, we imagine a security person having to take down and armed intruder. The last thing we would think of is them having to watch out for falling transatlantic jetliner parts. Right?
AUGUSTA, ME
Happy Wheels Almost Ready to Open in New Westbrook, Maine Location

Two years ago, the sad news was announced that Happy Wheels on Warren Avenue in Portland would be closing their doors for good after the owners sold the building to developers. People in the greater Portland area had so many fond memories of lacing up their skates and circling the rink while the lights danced and the music boomed for over 40 years.
WESTBROOK, ME
Take a Look at This Maine Restaurant’s Super Rare Blue Lobster

Have you seen a blue lobster before? Do you know how rare it is to catch one?. If you have feasted your eyes on one of these blue crustaceans, then you’re lucky. According to BBC, the chance of catching a blue lobster is estimated to be one in 2 MILLION. So, a restaurant in Maine getting their hands on one is pretty crazy.
BRUNSWICK, ME
Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to ‘Stay Far Away From’

You could spend years of your life scrolling through the seemingly endless amount of various lists detailing the good, the bad ,and the ugly when it comes to towns and cities across America. Maine happens to be featured on a lot of these lists, most of which are filled with pure opinion and often influenced by reputation versus fact. That seems to be the case for one of Ranker's most controversial new lists that names Lewiston, Maine, one of the 15 places in America you should stay away from.
LEWISTON, ME
Why Did Gifford’s Ice Cream Auburn End Their Season Early?

We are hearing about another staple of summer in Maine that is dealing with staffing issues. According to News Center Maine, Gifford's Ice Cream has made the decision to close their Auburn location early. The location, located at 910 Minot Avenue in Auburn, ended its season at 9 PM on Sunday, August 7th.
AUBURN, ME
Warning: Do NOT Drink Water in This Maine City Until Further Notice

When The Standells released their song "Dirty Water" about the Charles River in Boston back in 1966 that's iconically heard at the end of every winning Red Sox game, I don't think they envisioned that over 50 years later, it'd also hold up when addressing Maine. Unfortunately, at least in the short term, it can be a theme song for one city, too.
MAINE STATE
Central Maine Restaurant Named Best Cocktail Bar In State

Over the last few decades, the State of Maine has really become known for its eating and dining establishments. In nearly every city and town, from Portland to Bangor (and beyond), you'll find amazing restaurants and pubs. Not only do these places serve up fresh seafood, great burgers, and unbelievable desserts, they often have mixologists putting out creative (and beautiful) cocktails.
AUGUSTA, ME
Funtown Hints at the Return of the Haunted Mansion in 2023

In terms of amusement parks, the voice of the fans has never seemed more powerful than they do today. After Story Land rolled out their adults-only, 21+ nostalgia nights, fans of Funtown Splashtown USA in Saco, Maine, wondered out loud if the popular park would do something similar. After some logistics were worked out, Funtown listened and launched their first adults-only night this summer to great success. But there's another specific thing that fans of Funtown just haven't been able to let go of, and Funtown may just be listening.
SACO, ME
2022 Augusta Family Fun Night Was Full Of Love & Community

Last night at Mill Park we celebrated community and connection. That is exactly what the Augusta Police Department wanted when they put this event together. Which event am I referring to? The 2nd Annual Augusta Family Fun Night!. The best part about the event was that it was completely free!...
AUGUSTA, ME
32-Year-Old Lewiston Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Morning Crash

One man is dead following a crash that took place Monday morning on Maine Route 219 in Hartford, Maine on Monday. According to WGME 13, a single-vehicle crash led to the death of a Lewiston, Maine man on Monday. Emergency crews were called to route 219, also called Bear Pond Road, after reports of a vehicle colliding with a tree.
LEWISTON, ME
92 Moose plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

