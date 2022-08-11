Read full article on original website
Child, 3, hospitalized after being served alcohol mistakenly at Pennsylvania restaurant
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A 3-year-old Pennsylvania girl spent several hours in Children’s Hospital after her mother said the child was mistakenly served alcohol at a Monroeville restaurant on Sunday, WPXI-TV reported. Ashley Cain told the TV station that the family was dining at Saga Hibachi Steakhouse, where the...
butlerradio.com
Local State Representative to Host Second Annual Family Fun Night
Representative Marci Mustello is getting ready to host her second annual Family Fun Night later this week. The event is open to all residents and their families in the 11th Legislative District. It’ll be held on Tuesday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Butler Farm Show, located at 625 Evans City Road, in Butler.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Hose Company No. 1 to welcome car enthusiasts for 2nd annual cruise
There were 126 vehicles entered in last year’s inaugural car and bike cruise at the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department’s Hose Company No. 1. “A bunch of our guys have some old cars, so we figured we’d have a cruise and try to raise some money for the fire station,” company Capt. Brian Turpin said of the event’s genesis.
Phoenix Theatres in North Versailles closing
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) - A local movie theater is going dark for good.Phoenix Theatres North Versailles 18 is closing Tuesday, Sept. 6. Theatre management says after the pandemic, they couldn't get the customer base needed to survive.Current employees will be offered jobs at the Bridgeville location.If you have any gift cards, you can use them there or go to the website for a refund.
Blank River Services, which served the Monongahela River for nearly 30 years, closes
PITTSBURGH — Blank River Services Inc., a shipyard that operated at the Elizabeth Marine Ways for 27 years, has closed, the owners said. Susan Blank, who owned the business alongside her husband, Richard Blank, said declining traffic on the waterway led to the decision. Blank River Services, located at 1 Church St. in Elizabeth, repaired and built barges and towboats, using dry-docks and cradles to lift the watercraft onto land where they could be repaired.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lyles love it: Couple celebrate launch of Mindful Carnegie
If you’ve never heard of an UTBAPH, they’re all over Western Pennsylvania. You generally can tell by their peaked roofs, trapezoid-shaped windows and the fact that each of them Used To Be A Pizza Hut. One of ’em is at 1001 Washington Ave., pretty much straddling the Carnegie-Scott...
pittsburghmagazine.com
History, and Easy Living, Meet With This Townhouse on Washington’s Landing
Situated along the Allegheny River at 31st Street and Route 28, Washington’s Landing is one of Pittsburgh’s most intriguing — and beautiful — neighborhoods. Once a brownfield site known as Herr’s Island, the location got a makeover as a mixed-use redevelopment in 1987. Along with the new name, the island — just 2 miles from Downtown — got a new identity when a marina, restaurant and 88 housing units, ranging in price from $249,000 to $580,000, were built. It was a princely sum for the time — and a bold move for buyers who jumped into that market.
cranberryeagle.com
Local bladesmith faces keen competition on ‘Forged in Fire’
A Butler County man had to be sharp as he competed to make a weapon on the History Channel show “Forged in Fire.”. Eric Finch, 20, a 2019 Seneca Valley High School graduate and a senior safety major at Slippery Rock University, will compete against three other bladesmiths on the show airing at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
nextpittsburgh.com
Where is the cornfield in the middle of Downtown Pittsburgh?
On this episode of Yinzer Backstage Pass, I discovered some surprises at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Tim Muldoon, the property’s general manager, took us up a series of escalators and finally into a glass elevator that opened onto the roof of the building. We’ve visited a number of Downtown rooftops on Yinzer Backstage Pass, but this rooftop didn’t look like any of those other ones. No faux cathedrals or 1970s-era helipads up here. Instead, this roof is covered with greenery. There is an array of native and sustainable plants that not only support local wildlife, but also absorb a lot of potential roof runoff.
Pittsburgh restaurant hit with consumer alert
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh restaurant was hit with a consumer alert for multiple health violations. The Allegheny County Health Department posted the alert at Station on Liberty Avenue after an inspection on Friday. According to the inspection report, the restaurant was vacuum packing meat, vegetables and sauces without an approved plan in place, and there was also evidence the facility was fermenting and dehydrating food. The health department said Station has been cited for multiple years and was officially ordered to stop the practice in 2020. The report said an inspector found "black residue all over" a cutting board and an old dead mouse in the basement. There was also food that wasn't kept at low enough temperatures, the report said. Station describes itself as "a modern American restaurant" on its website. When the consumer alert is removed, the health department's website will be updated.
wtae.com
1,000 motorcycles turn out for annual Brian Shaw Memorial Ride
A total of 1,000 motorcycles revved up Saturday to honor a fallen police officer. The bikes hit the road for the 5th annual Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Ride. The trip kicked off in Harmar at the Pittsburgh Shrine Center. Organizers say the event has become one of the largest...
McKeesport hosts several back-to-school giveaways
McKEESPORT (KDKA) - The City of McKeesport held a backpack giveaway today for students.Parents and students had three chances to get backpacks, school supplies, and hygiene essentials. The first giveaway was at New Beginnings Ministry from 2 PM to 3 PM, then at the LaRosa Youth Club starting at 3 PM, and then at Beulah Park starting at 4 PM.The city teamed up with Men of Valor and the NAACP for the giveaway.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man breaks leg in Cedar Creek Park accident
A man was rescued after breaking his leg in a fall on Sunday afternoon at Westmoreland County’s Cedar Creek Park in Rostraver Township. The unidentified man was hiking the Gorge Trail when the accident happened, according to the Rostraver Central Fire Department Facebook page. The post said RCFD units were dispatched for a rescue along with crews from Rostraver West Newton Emergency Services.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Coroner names woman who died in Ohiopyle rafting accident
A 50-year-old Ohio woman died Saturday in a rafting accident at the Dimple Rock rapids on the Lower Youghiogheny River at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County. Julie Moore was taking part in a trip down the river when a raft she was riding in with her two daughters and a friend overturned, spilling the occupants into the water at Dimple Rock, according to preliminary information gathered by Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip E. Reilly.
CBS News
Injured hiker rescued from trail at Cedar Creek Park
BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) -- An injured hiker was rescued from a trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County over the weekend. The hiker was injured while on the Gorge Trail and needed to be rescued by first responders. The Rostraver Central Fire Department says that the hiker was...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 12-14
With pleasant temperatures and dry skies in the forecast, it’s a good weekend to get outside. Here are five things to do in the Pittsburgh area. The annual Asian Lantern Festival returns Friday to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium. Running 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays until...
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Pennsylvania, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
State officials: Bushy Run staff must consult with Native groups before staging reenactments
If historic Bushy Run Battlefield Park intends to host future reenactments or programs portraying Native Americans, park management first will have to consult with appropriate Native groups. That’s the policy of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, which oversees the Penn Township park. The commission says it also must approve...
wtae.com
3 killed in northern Armstrong County vehicle accident
HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people have died in a head-on collision near Parker in northern Armstrong County. Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers confirmed three people died in the accident. The accident happened around 6:15 Monday night on Route 368 at North River Avenue in Hovey Township. State police...
3 people killed in crash in Armstrong County
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — Three people were killed and a fourth person was seriously injured in a crash in Armstrong County on Monday. The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. just north of North River Drive (Route 268) and Bennertown Road. Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers said Ronald Stockdill, 50,...
