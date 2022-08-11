ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Little Mermaid Star Finally Addresses Racist Backlash Following Ariel Casting

Disney has been producing live-action adaptations of our favorite fairy tales for years now but despite that, it always somehow ends up being talked about in a controversial fashion. Take for instance for the upcoming The Little Mermaid project which sees rising star Halle Bailey in the lead. For the uninitiated, her casting as Ariel drew massive backlash from fans because of the actress-singer's ethnicity.
Where to Watch and Stream The Ninth Configuration Free Online

Cast: Stacy Keach Scott Wilson Ed Flanders Neville Brand George DiCenzo. Col. Vincent Kane is a military psychiatrist who takes charge of an army mental hospital situated in a secluded castle. Among Kane's many eccentric patients is Capt. Billy Cutshaw, a troubled astronaut in the midst of an existential crisis. Although Kane's own grasp on sanity is questionable, he manages to engage Cutshaw in a series of thoughtful conversations about science and faith that deeply affect the lives of both men.
Joo Won Diet: A Guide to Carter Star’s Fitness Secret

Joo Won made a bold comeback as he headlines the blockbuster Netflix movie, Carter. He took the role of a top agent who woke up one day without recalling his past and even his identity. However, despite not having any memories of who he is, Carter had a mission to...
Park Seo Joon’s K-drama and New Variety Show Tops Japanese OTT Services

Has gained a new level of popularity in Japan after his 2020 K-drama, and a new variety show reigns the local OTT services. According to Kbizoom, Itaewon Class and In The Soop: Friendcation are among the most watched programs on Netflix and Disney+. Park Seo Joon’s Itaewon Class Tops Netflix...
Ji Sung New Drama: Adamas Star Lauded for Flawlessly Playing Dual Role

Ji Sung never fails to impress viewers with his comeback K-drama Adamas as he takes on dual roles of Ha Woo Shin and Song Soo Hyun. The tvN thriller mystery series is among the highly anticipated K-dramas to debut in the second half of 2022. As Adamas aired its pilot...
Joo Won Workout: Carter Star Bulks Up for his Movie Comeback

Joo Won returns with a bang for the upcoming Netflix movie, Carter. The 34-year-old star is headlining his first movie in six years as he stars as a skilled agent in the action thriller film. Joo Won never disappointed the fans with his comeback after returning drastic transformation. Joo Won...
